Prime Day has finally come, and now you can start checking off all the items on your wishlist, as killer deals hit the site. IDK about you, but I like to reserve my Prime Day purchases as the time to finally snag those big-ticket items I've been looking at on my vision board for the past year. OK, I never actually made the vision board, but if I did, I pair of quality headphones would definitely be on it. If you're also looking to get in on the best Prime Day headphones deals, then you've come to the right place.

With summer in full swing and new music dropping almost daily, there's no better time than now to hook yourself up with a new pair of headphones, so you can listen to your fave jams hands-free. Since most of the quality headphones out there usually come with a hefty price tag, Prime Day is the perfect time to treat yo' self. Why? Well, because you won't have to empty your savings account to do so.

Now, since headphones can be so expensive at the outset, you might think you won't even be able to afford them on sale. Thankfully, there is a wide range of headphones available during the Prime Day sales, so you should be able to find one that fits right within your budget.

The popular Sony Wireless Bluetooth Noise Canceling Headphones are selling today at over half-off the original price! You'll be able to activate Alexa as your voice assistant with just a simple touch to access music, information and more for just $90 during Prime Day.

55% Off Sony Wireless Bluetooth Noise Canceling Headphones

Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Bluetooth Noise Canceling Over the Ear Headphones with Alexa Voice Control – Black $200 $90 | Amazon See On Amazon

These wireless earphones by Beats have a battery life up to 12 hours. It's an all-in-one earphone set where you'll be able to take calls, control music, and activate Siri. Snag a pair for only $90 during Prime Day, which is 55% off the original list price.

55% Off Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones

Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones - Neighborhood Collection - Brick Red $200 $90 | Amazon See On Amazon

The Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones feature up to 40 hours of battery life, and you can save over 50% off these fan-favorites during Prime Day, with the Matte Black pair going for only $140.

53% Off Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Matte Black $300 $140 | Amazon See On Amazon

These headphones by Srhythm cancel 85% of machine noise. It's built to be foldable and lightweight so you can bring it traveling. Buy a pair for under $50, which is 20% off the list price.

20% Off Srhythm Noise Cancelling Headphones

Noise Cancelling Headphones Real Over Ear,Wireless Lightweight Srhythm Durable Foldable Deep Bass Hi-Fi Stereo Bluetooth Headset with Mic and Wire for TV, PC, Cell Phone - Low Latency $60 $48 See On Amazon

These headphones by Artix are designed to fit all standard electronics. They also have a 1 year limited warranty for their headphones. Buy a pair for under $15, which is a 32% savings of the regular price tag of almost $20.

32% Off Artix CL 750 Foldable Headphones

Artix CL750 Foldable Headphones with Microphone and Volume Control, On-Ear Stereo Earphones, Headset for Cellphones Tablets Smartphones Laptop Computer $18 $13 | Amazon See On Amazon

These 2nd-generation M6 Pro in-ear monitors have convenient detachable cables. Ear hooks use "memory wire" to ensure a comfortable fit. Selling for 26% off $50, you can get in on the musical action for just $34.

26% Off MEE Audio M6 PRO Musicians' In-Ear Monitors

MEE audio M6 PRO Musicians’ In-Ear Monitors with Detachable Cables; Universal-Fit and Noise-Isolating (2nd Generation) $50 $34 | Amazon See On Amazon

The Marsno M1 is only $8 today! It's built with durability so that it's resistant to aging and corrosion. It's one-button control also gives access to taking phone calls and control music. At 47% off, you have no reason to go music-free this summer.

47% Off Marsno M1 Wired Metal in Ear Headphones

Marsno M1 Wired Metal in Ear Headphones, Noise Isolating Stereo Bass Earphones with Mic，Dynamic Drivers Earbuds Provide Stereo & Crystal Clear Sound $15 $8 | Amazon See On Amazon

Paww Bluetooth In-Ear Earbuds are notable for their water-resistant design. You can also pair these earbuds with multiple devices at once using Bluetooth. At $30, this 40% off deal is a golden Prime Day find.

40% Off Paww DualSound In-Ear Earbuds

Paww DualSound 2 - Dual Driver - IPX5 Water Resistant - Sweatproof Neck Band - Bluetooth 5.0 in-Ear Earbuds - Rich Bass HiFi Stereo Sound $50 $30 See On Amazon

These Geekee earphones have an ergonomic designing for a secure fit. They also have an improved waterproof rating that prevents 100% of sweat, water, and rain. Get all that goodness for just $20, aka 50% off the list price, during Prime Day.

50% Off Geekee Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

Geekee Wireless Bluetooth Headphones Waterproof IPX7, Best Sport in Ear Earbuds Earphones w/Remote and Mic HiFi Stereo $40 $20 | Amazon See On Amazon

Yinyoo earphones have an aluminum alloy design. Customers love the earphones as a fashion statement as well as for the high-resolution sound. For $19, you can pay 22% less than the regular price during Prime Day.

22% Off Yinyoo Hifi Stereo Bass Sound Headphones

KZ ZSN Over Ear Earbuds Yinyoo HiFi Stereo Bass Sound IEM Headphones Noise Cancelling Earphone with Mic $24 $19 | Amazon See On Amazon

Geekee True Wireless Earbuds only weigh 4.5 grams, and you can score these lightweight headphones for only $32, which is 35% off the original $50 list price. Playtime is 15 hours but can be extended to 28 hours.

35% Off Geekee True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones

True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones, Sports in-Ear TWS Stereo Mini Headset w/Mic Extra Bass IPX5 Waterproof Low Latency Instant Pairing 15H Battery Charging Case Noise Cancelling Earphones $50 $32 | Amazon See On Amazon

So, no matter what your budget or wireless preference, there are plenty of headphones deals on Prime Day to choose from. Now, all you have to do is buy your fave and get ready to jam out all summer long.