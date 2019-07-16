Prime Day isn't just for stocking up on kitchen and beauty basics — although there are plenty of those deals to be had. Some of the best discounts on Prime Day are discounts on sex toys for you and your partner. From vibrators to lube, the tools to stock your goody drawer are now at a price that will bring pleasure to you and your wallet.
The beauty of these discounts is that they're so rare. Toys for the bedroom tend to be on the pricier side, but thanks to Prime Day, you can get the good stuff at a steep discount. But you better act fast — the deals below won't last for long. So scroll on and click "add to cart."
47% Off IMO Full Silicone Vibrating Cock Ring
IMO Full Silicone Vibrating Cock Ring (waterproof & rechargeable)
$25.96
$20.77
Amazon
This quiet yet powerful, silicone vibrating ring has seven different speed modes for your pleasure. Plus, it's rechargeable via USB and a top pick on Amazon with 850 positive reviews.
51% Off Clitoral & G-Spot Vibrator
Clitoral & G-Spot Vibrator (waterproof & rechargeable)
$59
$29
Amazon
Perfect for both couples and self-use, this clitoral & g-spot vibrator offers dual stimulation that can be controlled either manually or by wireless remote. Thanks to its waterproof design and compact size, it travels easily and can be used just about anywhere you desire.
25% Off Magic Wand Original Massager with Lubricant
Magic Wand Original Massager with Lubricant (8oz)
$75
$56
Amazon
Known for its superior power and unique design, few massagers are as iconic as the Magic Wand. The spongey, spherical head is connected to a flexible neck, and since the motor is corded versus battery-operated, the two super-powered speeds won't fade during use. Get the Magic Wand and an eight-ounce bottle of lubricant for 25% off on Prime Day.
60% Off Acvioo Water-Based Personal Lubricant
Acvioo Water-Based Personal Lubricant, 8 Oz
$20
$8
Amazon
This water-based lubricant is designed to be long-lasting and won't lose its slip or stick. Because it's water-based, it also cleans up easily without staining.
42% Off Pocket Stroker Lifelike Vaginal Oral Sex Toy
Pocket Stroker Lifelike Vaginal Oral Sex Toy
$24
$14
Amazon
This male masturbator has a 3-D mouth design, including soft rubber teeth for a lifelike experience. It's double-sided with both vagina and mouth options and Fanta Flesh to mimic real human skin.
29% Off Cordless Wand Massager with 20 Vibration Modes
Cordless Wand Massager with 20 Vibration Modes, Waterproof & Whisper Quiet
$28
$20
Amazon
With 8 powerful speeds and 20 frequencies, this cordless wand massager will easily help you to relax and soothe sore and aching muscles with a touch of a button. Thanks to its compact construction, it's also easy to carry so that you can also relieve stress on the go.
35% Off Kegel Exercise Weights
Kegel Exercise Weights
$21
$13.70
Amazon
Adorime's kegel exercise weights make it safer and easier to strengthen your pelvic floor muscles than ever before. Both BPA and phthalate-free, these medical-grade weights, which are doctor recommended and designed, have received the attention of many fans who rave about their results.
34% Off Satisfyer Pro 2 Air-Pulse Clitoris Stimulator
Satisfyer Pro 2 Air-Pulse Clitoris Stimulator
$50
$33
Amazon
Using a combination of suction and pulsations, the Satisfyer mimics the feeling of oral sex with pressure waves. The silicone head offers 11 levels of quiet intensity, and, thanks to its waterproof rating, can even go in the shower.
Using a combination of suction and pulsations, the Satisfyer mimics the feeling of oral sex with pressure waves. The silicone head offers 11 levels of quiet intensity, and, thanks to its waterproof rating, can even go in the shower.
47% Off Womanizer Pro40 Sensual Pleasure Enhancer
Womanizer Pro40 Sensual Pleasure Enhancer
$129
$69
Amazon
Womanizer's Pro40 pleasure enhancer offers touchless stimulation that can be used in the bed or bath, thanks to its easy-to-use waterproof design. Comprised of hypoallergenic and phthalate-free medical silicone, the product offers a healthy approach to sexual wellness that has often been unmatched by other devices in its class.
30% Off Astroglide X
Astroglide X, Premium Waterproof Silicone Personal Lubricant
$12.35
$8.59
Amazon
With a 4.5 rating on Amazon, Astroglide's waterproof lubricant has become a go-to product for many. Made of premium silicone, this long-lasting formula promises not to dry out and is perfect for use in the water and beyond.
45% Off Aloe Cadabra Natural Personal Lube
Aloe Cadabra Natural Personal Lube, 95% Organic Aloe Vera
$19.95
$10.95
Amazon
This personal lubricant is organic with 95% aloe vera to restore skin and reduce dryness during intimacy. It's water-based, non-sticky, won't stain and completely food-grade edible.
20% Off Utimi Rechargeable Vibrator
Utimi Rechargeable Vibrator, Clitoral Stimulator & G Spot Massager (10 Modes)
$30
$24
Amazon
This dildo vibrator has ten different vibration modes and a unique tongue licking design to blow your mind. It's also IPX7 waterproof with lightning-fast USB charging.
29% Off Wearable Clitoris G-spot Vibrator
Wearable Clitoris G-spot Vibrator (Remote Control, 9 Vibration Speeds, Waterproof)
$28
$20
Amazon
This vibrator offers dual stimulation for both the G-spot and clitoris, but can also be held and manipulated by you or a partner for an even wider range of possibilities. An included remote also allows you or a partner to adjust between nine types of vibrations.
24% Off Vibrating Rabbit Realistic Dildo
Vibrating Rabbit Realistic Dildo, Waterproof & Rechargeable
$37
$28
Amazon
Rotating beads inside the soft, silicone shaft of this vibrator are paired with rabbit ears that stimulate the clitoris. The five rotation speeds and seven vibrating patterns can be adjusted with buttons at the base of the dildo. It recharges easily via USB.
Elite Daily may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Elite Daily’s editorial and sales departments.