With Amazon's Prime Day in full swing, you're probably feeling a little overwhelmed... I know I am. Differentiating what you actually need from deals that simply seem "too good to pass up" becomes increasingly difficult, and with such a wide variety of tempting deals, overspending is practically inevitable. But to ensure that you're paying the lowest possible price for a product you actually need, here are the very best Prime Day computer and laptop deals.

Like I said before, perusing the Amazon's Prime Day deals can be seriously daunting, and quite honestly torturous. So, that is precisely why I've gone ahead and constructed a list of the best deals — you're welcome. Prior to taking a gander, you should set your price range and define your technological needs as well as your brand preferences. From there, you will be able to better determine what you're looking for. So, take a look at a few of the best Prime Day laptop and computer deals, below. With the multitude of deals available, you're bound to get lucky and snag the computer you've been saving for.

One of the laptop deals that my caught my eye is for the Samsung Chromebook 3, which usually retails for $279.99. During the Amazon special event, you can score this machine — which comes with 4G of memory and 64GB of storage — for $179.99, or 36% off the regular price.

Save $100 On Samsung Chromebook 3, 11.60-inch

Samsung Chromebook 3, 11.6" $280 $180 | Amazon See On Amazon

Meanwhile, the HP Chromebook is an even better deal if you prefer that brand, clocking in at just $179.99 instead of $299.99. The laptop features a Dual-Core processor, 4G of memory, and 32GB of memory, making, as well as flexible hinge that allows you to rotate your screen 180-degrees.

40% Off HP Chromebook 14-Inch Laptop

HP Chromebook 14-inch Laptop $300 $180 | Amazon See On Amazon

Both of these options are good bets if you're in the market for a laptop, and chances are that these might be some of the best prices you'll see on these models. I'd definitely check out the details and specs before making your purchase, but I wouldn't wait too long on making moves as Prime Day deals tend to go fast.

When it comes to desktops, the best deal I spotted seems to be on the 23.8-inch Acer Aspire model, which comes with a wireless keyboard and mouse. Instead of paying $649.99, you'll be saving a cool $110 with the Prime Day price of $539.99.

Save $110 On Acer Aspire 23.8-Inch Desktop

Acer Aspire 23.8-Inch Desktop $650 $540 | Amazon See On Amazon

Acer also has deals on portable laptops, like this 15.6-inch Full HD Acer Aspire E 15. You can save almost $100 when you shop this deal during Prime Days.

Save $91 On Acer Aspire E 15, 15.6-inch

Acer Aspire E 15, 15.6" Full HD, 8th Gen Intel Core i3-8130U, 6GB RAM Memory $380 $289 | Amazon See On Amazon

If you can spend a little more money, you can score a $110 savings on the 14-inch Acer Spin 3 Convertible Laptop that comes with a rechargeable Active Stylus.

Save $110 On Acer Spin 3 Convertible Laptop, 14-inch

Acer Spin 3 Convertible Laptop, 14" Full HD IPS Touch, 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8565U, 16GB $810 $700 | Amazon See On Amazon

Whether you're doing some early back-to-school shopping or looking to update an old model, I'd definitely look into these laptop and desktop deals and do some price and spec comparisons sooner rather than later if you're trying to take advantage of Prime Day savings. Electronics are always in high demand and the event is only going on for a limited time, so I'd keep that in mind while shopping around.