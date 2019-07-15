Believe it or not, Prime Day isn't only for cool gadgets and high-tech appliances. If you look hard enough, you can find some pretty unique products on the site, including Ancestry DNA kits. For reference, an Ancestry DNA kits are take-at-home tests that'll provide information about your family members, ethnicity, and traits (depending one which kit you get). It's super insightful and worth splurging on, if you ask me. But if you'd rather not spend the extra cash, you can look for the best Prime Day Ancestry DNA kits. They're perfect for anyone who's curious and on a budget.

Before you head to Amazon.com in pursuit of an Ancestry DNA kit like the AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test or the 23andMe DNA Test, you'll probably want to know a little bit more about it. Thankfully, the both companies' official websites provides all of those details. As I briefly mentioned, a standard AncestryDNA kit will help you discover information about your ethnicity (down to the percentages). It'll also give you information about your relatives and tell you about which regions your family is from.

If you want to know even more about yourself, you can opt for an AncestryDNA + Traits kit. Unlike the standard kit (which usually costs $99), this one will tell you about your unique traits. Normally, it costs $119, which is a bit pricey. That's not the case on Prime Day, though.

In honor of Prime Day, three popular Ancestry DNA kits are on sale. The original AncestryDNA kit is only $49 at the time of publication. That's a whopping 50% off its normal price of $99, which is a pretty awesome deal. If you're a Prime member, go ahead and check it out.

50% Off AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test

AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test $100 $50 | Amazon See On Amazon

If you'd rather splurge on the AncestryDNA + Traits kit to find out a little bit more about yourself, you can score it on sale. Thanks to Prime day, the second DNA kit only costs $69. That's 60% off its original price of $119, which is a stellar discount. With that being said, check the kit out and discover more about your traits.

$50 Off AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity + Traits Test

AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity + Traits Test $120 $70 | Amazon See On Amazon

If you'd rather go with a different company, 23andMe is also offering a great Prime Day deal on their DNA test, which offers insights on your health predispositions, wellness, carrier status, traits, and your ancestry all in one test. You'll only be paying half-price, or $99.99 instead of $199, with this limited-time promo.

50% Off 23andMe DNA Test

23andMe DNA Test - Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service $200 $100 | Amazon See On Amazon

As you probably know, only Amazon Prime members can take advantage of these Ancestry DNA kit deals (because that's how Prime Day works). If you're not a Prime member, though, you can still become one and score the discounts. In order to do so, sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime. Then, you'll be able to buy your favorite kit for its sale price.

If you end up loving Prime after your trial is over, you can keep the subscription going for $12.99 per month. If you'd rather save money, though, you can cancel it before your subscription ends.

There are a few different choices here to choose from, so I'd look through the descriptions and think about what you want to learn about yourself to pick the best option for you.