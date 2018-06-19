When it comes to country music, you either love it, or it's not really your cup of tea. It's unlike any other music genre out there, and that's what makes it so special. Country music represents a lifestyle that many people can relate to, especially in the Southern parts of the United States. The messages portrayed in a lot of the lyrics speak to your soul. The vibes are all about love, family, patriotism, and the southern lifestyle. Whether you're a major fan or not, there are just some country songs you can't help but sing along to. This is why you should really check out some of the best places to travel if you love country music.

If there's one country music singer you've heard of, it's probably Taylor Swift. She may have changed her sound in recent years, but Taylor's earlier country songs definitely had us catching the feels. If you want to dive head-first into the country music scene, then there are a few places that you must check out for yourself. You'll be belting out your favorite tunes in no time, and there's no turning back once you learn how to two-step. Once you give country music a chance, you'll be so glad you did.

1 Nashville, Tennessee Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Known as Music City, Nashville is the ultimate place for country music lovers to visit. It's "The Country Music Capital of the World," so you'll have plenty of opportunities to enjoy your favorite tunes. Nashville is home to several famous spots that highlight the country music scene, like the Grand Ole Opry. Hardcore country music lovers should consider buying a ticket to the Country Music Hall Of Fame, and if you really want to enjoy the best country music that Nashville has to offer, then you can spend a night strolling the "Honky Tonk Highway." You'll hop from bar to bar as you listen to live country music. Let's just say, you'll be line dancin' all night long.

2 Austin, Texas Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I reckon you'll have no trouble getting your country music fix in Austin, Texas. The "Live Music Capital of the World" might be the perfect place to embrace your inner cowgirl. There's a Willie Nelson statue in the middle of the city that pays homage to the country music icon, so you know the country music love is real. You can learn how to two-step at The Broken Spoke, for an experience you won't likely forget. Grab a fancy pair of cowboy boots at Allens Boots before dancing all night long with your best girls.