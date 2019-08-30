Did someone say Labor Day Weekend sales? Because it just so happens there are a ton this year, and honestly, I'm ready to use them as an excuse to revamp my whole fall wardrobe. If you're curious as to the best labor day 2019 fashion sales to check out, I've done you a solid and rounded up the top 15 can't-miss online savings events, with deals on everything from sneakers to skivvies to Instagrammable jewelry. Oh, and denim, sunglasses, and leather goods, too. Basically, if you've had your eye on pretty much anything for fall, I can guarantee you'll find it for less in this lineup. Thank me later! Or better yet, add a little something special to your cart for me before you press "Checkout." Literally anything on this list will do, you're so sweet to think of me!

Reebok

If you didn't know, I've been on a huge sneaker kick lately, so I'll definitely be hitting up the Reebok website for the brand's LDW deals. From August 29 to September 2, the code "LABORDAY" will allow shoppers to snag 20% off of orders up to $75, 30% off orders between $75-150, and 40% off orders of $150 or more. Score! The deal applies to both on-sale and regularly priced items sitewide, minus a few exclusions.

Warp + Weft

With jeans under $100 and sizes for everyone, Warp + Weft is a brand you need to know about. If you're looking for great denim, you can use the code "LABORDAY60 to snag 60% off the entire Warp + Weft website from August 23 through September 2. Yes, I've already placed an order.

Je Ne Sais Quoi (JNSQ)

I'm low-key obsessed with e-comm brand JNSQ's Reformation-with-a-French-twist vibes, and seeing as the brand just dropped some new pieces for fall, I strongly recommend checking out their LDW deals. Shoppers who buy 2 pieces on the JNSQ site will get 15% off their order, and shoppers buying 3 items will get 20% off. Sounds like a good excuse to load up your closet with the brand's luxe materials, if you ask me.

Quay Australia

Do I deserve a new pair of sunnies? I think yes. If you agree, hit up the Quay Australia site between August 30 and September 2 to save 20% off using code "BYESUMMER." FYI, their Chrissy Teigen collection just dropped, and it's bomb AF.

The Daily Edited

Hi, I'm obsessed with anything that has my name on it, so TDE's personalization options are honestly my favorite thing on the planet. If you feel like treating yourself to some luxe leather goodies this LDW, set a reminder in your phone to hit up The Daily Edited website on September 2, when you can snag 20% off your order using code "labor20"

Old Navy

Old Navy apparel is always super affordable, but they still threw us a great LDW sale, and that's why they're real AF. Between August 29 and September 2, shoppers can snag 50% off all jeans, dresses, and tee, so yeah, you'll be seeing me in a lot of Old Navy basics this fall.

Lili Claspe

I've been dying to snag myself some new jewelry to dress up last year's fall wardrobe and make it feel like new, so when I heard Lili Claspe was having a sale, I was over the moon, obvi. On August 28 and 29, shoppers to the brand's website will get 30% off sitewide, no discount code required. The hardest part will be deciding which pieces I absolutely need, and which I can live without.

Hanky Panky

I don't know why buying myself underwear and lacy lingerie feels like the ultimate act of self cafe, but dammit, it really does! Fortunately, Hanky Panky is having a LDW sale on their website as we speak, with savings up to 65% on undies, camis, and more.

PrettyLittleThing

Did someone say half-off, site-wide? Hi, yes, PrettyLittleThing did, so listen up. On September 2 only, shoppers can treat themselves using code "TREAT50," and boom — 50% off of everything. Wow wow wow.

BaubleBar

Another jewelry sale, y'all! This time, courtesy of BaubleBar. Their sale is already up and running, and shoppers to their site can safe up to 80% on bracelets, rings, earrings, and more. You can shop the sale here, and prices are already marked, so no need for a coupon code.

Simone Perele

One of the things I hate shopping for most? Bras. They're always so lacy and pretty, but they're also expensive, not to mention it can be a pain to find the right size. I've always been a fan of Simone Perele, and lucky for me, they're having their Private Sale with up to 60% off some of their top styles, including the strapless bra I'm obsessed with and can't live without. I'm definitely buying a fresh one, and whether you're looking for everyday bras or special, ~sexy~ pieces, this sale will def have you covered. Sales always make new bras feel justifiable, if you ask me!

Good American

Who doesn't need more jeans? If you haven't splurged on Good American yet, consider this the perfect opportunity to put their high-quality denim to the test. Shoppers to the GA site can snag 70% off select styles between August 28 and Septemer 2, with an extra 25% off certain pairs of jeans. I can almost guarantee you'll find your new fave fall denim, just an FYI.

Chinese Laundry

Shoes? Me? Don't mind if I do. From September 28 to September 2, shoppers to the Chinese Laundry website can use code "LBRDY" to save big on some fall footwear must-haves. Spend $100 and get 25% off your order, or splurge and spend $150 to get 30% off. The choice is yours.

Skarlett Blue

One more for the lingerie-lovers! Skarlett Blue is another company I've been loving for bras as of late, and their LDW sale is pretty major. Shoppers to the Skarlett Blue site can get 15% off of orders over $100, 20% off of orders over $150, and 25% off of orders over $200. Y'all know I'm about to hit that highest tier, because I'm not a quitter, and also, because I'm a shopping addict. Seriously, though. When you feel the quality of their bras, you'll understand why!

Carbon38

Anyone need some new workout gear? Carbon28's LDW sale has you covered! From August 27 through September 2, shoppers to the brand's site can take an additional 40% off of styles already on sale using the code "BYESUMMER." This sale might actually be the reason I set foot in the gym this fall.