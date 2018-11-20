If you skip Black Friday intentionally or simply forget to snag someone a gift, fear not. The best Cyber Monday 2018 beauty and fashion sales will be there to ensure you get all of your seasonal shopping needs settled before December even hits. Because I know there are enough posts flying around announcing what discounts each individual brand will be offering come November 26, I decided to make things easier for you and compile the sales into one comprehensive list.

Below, you'll find the bottom line of what the best beauty and fashion brands are offering on Cyber Monday and, if they're being generous with their sale length, during the days leading up to and after it. Pick out your favorite brands, fill your carts with everything you want, and get ready to shop until you drop. Or until your mouse clicker breaks.

BEAUTY

BareMinerals

25 percent off sitewide, plus free shipping, from November 25-26.

Bite Beauty

20 percent off sitewide, plus free shipping on Cyber Monday. Customers will also receive a gift with any $35 purchase. Use the code MONDAY4 at checkout.

Charlotte Tilbury

On Cyber Monday, customers can snag a Mystery Box for $100, which includes five full-size products and one makeup bag. The brand is also offering a Deluxe Mystery Box for $210, which includes eight full-size products and one makeup bag.

Dermstore

25 percent off full-price items on November 25 and 26.

e.l.f.

50 percent off site-wide, plus customers will receive a $25 value holiday gift with any purchase of $25 or more on Cyber Monday.

Herbivore

20 percent off site-wide, free shipping, and a free gift with purchase on Cyber Monday.

It Cosmetics

25 percent off purchases of $30 or more, and a free Hello Lashes Mascara if you spend $70 or more after discount on Cyber Monday. Use the code CYBER25 at checkout.

Jill Stuart Beauty

Three for the price of two lip products and free shipping on orders over $45 on Cyber Monday.

Kat Von D Beauty

20 percent off site-wide on Cyber Monday. From November 25th-26th, customers can also score a free small makeup bag with a compact mirror, a mini Tattoo Liner in Trooper Black, a mini Ink Liner in Trooper Black, and a mini Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Lolita with every purchase of $50 or more.

Kiehl’s

With every purchase of $60 or more on Cyber Monday, customers will receive a choice of five deluxe samples, a clear travel bag, and a full-size Ultra Facial Cleanser for free. Purchases of $75 or more will receive a free Kiehl’s x Andrew Bannecker Holiday Tote.

L’Occitane

20 percent off site-wide from November 25-28.

Milk Makeup

35 percent off purchases of $30 or more. Customers will receive one free full-size lip color in O.G. Red, C.R.E.A.M., or FRESHHH with purchases of $65 or more. Use the codes OGRED, CREAM, or FRESHHH to claim your gift.

MAC

25 percent off in stores and online from Wednesday, November 21 through Tuesday, November 27. On Cyber Monday, customers who spend $50 or more online will receive a free full-size eyeshadow palette.

Nars

20 percent off site-wide from November 22-27.

Ouai

Buy two full sized products and get one for 50% off on Cyber Monday by using the code HALFOUAI.

Peach & Lily

30 percent off select items on Cyber Monday through November 27. Customers will receive two free Original Glow sheet masks with any online order.

Soko Glam

30 percent off site-wide on Cyber Monday through November 27th. Use the code SGBF18 at checkout.

Tatcha

20 percent off site-wide on Cyber Monday with the code CYBER18.

Urban Decay

50 percent off the brand's Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette.

FASHION

& Other Stories

20 percent off site-wide from November 25 through Cyber Monday.

All Saints

30 percent off everything online and in stores from November 21 through November 27.

Aritzia

50 percent off select winter and fall styles online and in stores from November 22 through Cyber Monday.

Basic Swim

40 percent off site-wide from November 22 through Cyber Monday with the code BFCM40.

Boohoo

Up to 50 percent off on Cyber Monday.

Dolls Kill

30 percent off site-wide on Cyber Monday.

Frances Valentine

30 percent off orders of $200 or more from November 19 through Cyber Monday. The deal excludes Kate bags and preorder items. Use the code FVGIFTS30

Herschel Supply

$20 off orders of $60 or more; $40 off orders of $121 or more; $60 off orders of $140 or more on Cyber Monday.

Keds

30 percent off of full-priced orders and 20 percent off sale items, plus a free sock gift with purchase from November 20-27.

Modcloth

40 percent off orders of $150 or more from Cyber Monday through November 27.

Nordstrom

Up to 60 percent off select sale items in stores and online from November 20 through Cyber Monday.

Opening Ceremony

20 percent off site-wide with the code CYBER20OC on Cyber Monday.

Outdoor Voices

40 percent off select styles online and in stores from November 23 through Cyber Monday.

Reformation

30 percent off online and in stores from November 21 through Cyber Monday.

Savage x Fenty

50 percent off site-wide from November 23 through Cyber Monday.

Shopbop

35 percent off all sale items with the code 'WOW18' from Cyber Monday through November 27.

Toms

30 percent off site-wide from November 21 - 27.

Topshop

Up to 50 percent off select lines in stores and online from November 21 through Cyber Monday.