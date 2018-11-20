The Best Cyber Monday 2018 Beauty & Fashion Sales For All You Last-Minute Shoppers
If you skip Black Friday intentionally or simply forget to snag someone a gift, fear not. The best Cyber Monday 2018 beauty and fashion sales will be there to ensure you get all of your seasonal shopping needs settled before December even hits. Because I know there are enough posts flying around announcing what discounts each individual brand will be offering come November 26, I decided to make things easier for you and compile the sales into one comprehensive list.
Below, you'll find the bottom line of what the best beauty and fashion brands are offering on Cyber Monday and, if they're being generous with their sale length, during the days leading up to and after it. Pick out your favorite brands, fill your carts with everything you want, and get ready to shop until you drop. Or until your mouse clicker breaks.
BEAUTY
25 percent off sitewide, plus free shipping, from November 25-26.
20 percent off sitewide, plus free shipping on Cyber Monday. Customers will also receive a gift with any $35 purchase. Use the code MONDAY4 at checkout.
On Cyber Monday, customers can snag a Mystery Box for $100, which includes five full-size products and one makeup bag. The brand is also offering a Deluxe Mystery Box for $210, which includes eight full-size products and one makeup bag.
25 percent off full-price items on November 25 and 26.
50 percent off site-wide, plus customers will receive a $25 value holiday gift with any purchase of $25 or more on Cyber Monday.
20 percent off site-wide, free shipping, and a free gift with purchase on Cyber Monday.
25 percent off purchases of $30 or more, and a free Hello Lashes Mascara if you spend $70 or more after discount on Cyber Monday. Use the code CYBER25 at checkout.
Three for the price of two lip products and free shipping on orders over $45 on Cyber Monday.
20 percent off site-wide on Cyber Monday. From November 25th-26th, customers can also score a free small makeup bag with a compact mirror, a mini Tattoo Liner in Trooper Black, a mini Ink Liner in Trooper Black, and a mini Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Lolita with every purchase of $50 or more.
With every purchase of $60 or more on Cyber Monday, customers will receive a choice of five deluxe samples, a clear travel bag, and a full-size Ultra Facial Cleanser for free. Purchases of $75 or more will receive a free Kiehl’s x Andrew Bannecker Holiday Tote.
20 percent off site-wide from November 25-28.
35 percent off purchases of $30 or more. Customers will receive one free full-size lip color in O.G. Red, C.R.E.A.M., or FRESHHH with purchases of $65 or more. Use the codes OGRED, CREAM, or FRESHHH to claim your gift.
25 percent off in stores and online from Wednesday, November 21 through Tuesday, November 27. On Cyber Monday, customers who spend $50 or more online will receive a free full-size eyeshadow palette.
20 percent off site-wide from November 22-27.
Buy two full sized products and get one for 50% off on Cyber Monday by using the code HALFOUAI.
30 percent off select items on Cyber Monday through November 27. Customers will receive two free Original Glow sheet masks with any online order.
30 percent off site-wide on Cyber Monday through November 27th. Use the code SGBF18 at checkout.
20 percent off site-wide on Cyber Monday with the code CYBER18.
50 percent off the brand's Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette.
FASHION
20 percent off site-wide from November 25 through Cyber Monday.
30 percent off everything online and in stores from November 21 through November 27.
50 percent off select winter and fall styles online and in stores from November 22 through Cyber Monday.
40 percent off site-wide from November 22 through Cyber Monday with the code BFCM40.
Up to 50 percent off on Cyber Monday.
30 percent off site-wide on Cyber Monday.
30 percent off orders of $200 or more from November 19 through Cyber Monday. The deal excludes Kate bags and preorder items. Use the code FVGIFTS30
$20 off orders of $60 or more; $40 off orders of $121 or more; $60 off orders of $140 or more on Cyber Monday.
30 percent off of full-priced orders and 20 percent off sale items, plus a free sock gift with purchase from November 20-27.
40 percent off orders of $150 or more from Cyber Monday through November 27.
Up to 60 percent off select sale items in stores and online from November 20 through Cyber Monday.
20 percent off site-wide with the code CYBER20OC on Cyber Monday.
40 percent off select styles online and in stores from November 23 through Cyber Monday.
30 percent off online and in stores from November 21 through Cyber Monday.
50 percent off site-wide from November 23 through Cyber Monday.
35 percent off all sale items with the code 'WOW18' from Cyber Monday through November 27.
30 percent off site-wide from November 21 - 27.
Up to 50 percent off select lines in stores and online from November 21 through Cyber Monday.