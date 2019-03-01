The Best Cult-Favorite Beauty Products You Can Shop On Walmart.com

Whether you're a well-seasoned beauty expert who lives for testing out new products or you're brand new to this beauty thing, there are certain cult-favorite beauty products that everyone seems to love. These are products with a real following: Millions of other people have tested, tried, and recommended them to their fellow beauty lovers, both IRL and online. This kind of buzz is a foolproof way to know when a product will be worth it. (After all, many products become cult favorites because they perform well beyond their modest price tags.)

If you're looking to find the real thing at an affordable price, there's no better place to stock up than Walmart.com. Because there are so many products on shelves these days, we've rounded up our favorites to suit all of your needs, from beauty guru-created makeup sponges to stylist-approved dry shampoo.

Read on to find the very best selection of cult-favorite beauty products available on Walmart.com. With free shipping when you spend $35 or more, stocking up is a no-brainer.

This Hydrating Rose Water Mist Deserves A Spot In Your Beauty Cabinet

Mario Badescu Skin Care Mario Badescu Facial Spray, 4 oz $10 Walmart One of the original rosewater mists that's withstood the test of time, Mario Badescu's facial spray is a fan-favorite that delivers moisture without any irritation. Plus, it's not just for the face — it can be used on hair, too! Shop Now

This $6 Setting Powder Is Approved By Makeup Artists

Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder, Translucent Extra Coverage $6 Walmart This loose setting powder is undoubtedly the best $6 you could possibly spend on a makeup-setting product. It's available in translucent and five tinted shades so you can wear it on its own or as icing on the cake. Shop Now

This Gentle, Exfoliating Moisturizer Will Help You Get Glowy, Hydrated Skin

Philosophy Renewed Hope In a Jar Refreshing and Refining Moisturizer, 2 Oz $39 $33 Walmart With a blend of alpha hydroxy acids, three forms of hyaluronate, and a fruit extract, this whipped glow-inducing moisturizer has been a fan favorite for years. Shop Now

This Top-Performing Mascara Dupe Will Save You Serious Cash

L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Waterproof Mascara $9 Walmart Arguably the best drugstore mascara of all time, L'Oreal's Lash Paradise provides intense volume and length. It's also well-reviewed and a total bargain. Shop Now

This $5 Makeup Sponge Will Transform Your Makeup Routine

Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Makeup Blender Sponge $5 Walmart If you haven't owned one of these foundation-changing sponges yet, it's about time you do. They're loved by makeup artists around the world and will change your makeup routine for the better — all for just $5. Shop Now

No-Wash Days Are A Whole Lot Better With This Cult-Favorite Dry Shampoo

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo, 4 Oz $23 $15 Walmart No beauty product roundup is complete without a hard-working, effective, and long-lasting dry shampoo like Living Proof's Perfect Hair Day. This beloved dry shampoo spray is an industry go-to for no-wash days or for freshening up after a workout. Shop Now

This Fan-Favorite Matte Lip Cream Costs Less Than Your Morning Latte

NYX Professional Makeup Soft Matte Lip Cream $4 Walmart Makeup gurus claim that this $4 matte liquid lipstick rivals even the best prestige alternatives for a fraction of the price. Shop Now

This K-Beauty Hydrating Lip Mask Will Restore Chapped Lips Overnight

Laneige Berry Lip Sleeping Mask $20 Walmart Twenty bucks might sound like a lot to spend on a lip balm, but if you have chronically chapped lips, it's totally worth the investment. Use this lip mask while you sleep for softer, smoother lips by morning. Shop Now

This Moisturizing Body Wash Gives You Hydrated Skin From Head To Toe

Creme Olay Moisture Ribbons Plus Shea + Lavender Oil Body Wash, 18 oz $6 Walmart With over 1,000 reviews, this hydrating body wash wraps skin in shea butter and lavender essential oil for ultimate hydration that lasts long beyond the tub. Shop Now

This Moisturizing Lip Balm Will Give You Baby-Soft Lips

Maybelline New York Baby Lips Moisturizing Lip Balm, Quenched $3 Walmart This clinically tested formula provides lips with eight hours of hydration for a pout that's baby smooth. Plus, the packaging is simply irresistible. Shop Now

This Energizing Facial Cleanser Will Start Your Day Off Right

Clean & Clear Morning Burst Oil-Free Gentle Daily Face Wash, 8 fl. oz $5 Walmart This refreshing facial cleanser with vitamin C and ginseng has been a best-seller for probably close to a decade now. It's uniquely designed for morning use (hence the bright, refreshing fragrances), but it can be used at night, too. Shop Now

Got Dry Ends? This Hair Oil Is The Solution For Dry, Frazzled Locks

Moroccanoil Oil Treatment, 3.4 Oz $30 Walmart To achieve soft, silky hair that's healthy and shiny, Moroccanoil's treatment should be your go-to. Shop Now

Elite Daily may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Elite Daily's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.