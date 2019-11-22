The Best Black Friday Deals You Can Actually Buy Right Now
Forget the one-day-only Black Friday sales of years past. As of right this moment, the shopping shenanigans are now in full swing — tons of the biggest retailers and brands are already treating shoppers with some of the best Black Friday deals we've ever seen. We know it's not even turkey day yet, but it's still a great time to knock off items on your holiday gift list and save some cash in the process. And you don't even have to leave your house to take advantage since most of these awesome discounts are just a click away. Just be ready to act fast because the best deals always always sell out!
79% Off Springfield III 5-Piece Luggage Set
Created just for Macy's, this 5-piece luggage set by Tag comes with all of the essential bags you could ever need for big trips, small trips, and everything in between— there's an upright spinner, and upright carry-on, a duffel, a travel tote, and a toiletry bag. Available in red or blue, the matching set has plenty of packing compartments and lined interiors.
75% Off Kenneth Cole Reaction 3-Piece Luggage Set
This 3-piece luggage set was created by Kenneth Cole Reaction just for Macy's. All three upright spinners are hardsided, making them way more durable for travel. Plus, they are available in two easy-to-spot colors: rose gold or silver. If you act fast you can get this matching trio (a 20-inch carry-on, a 24 inch suitcase, and a 28 inch suitcase) for only $180.
38% Off KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer
Can you smell all of those holiday cookies baking now? With this silver stand mixer you get a 4.5 quart stainless steel bowl, a flat beater attachment, a dough hook, and wire whip— just about everything you need to make treats, doughs, appetizers, and more. Pick it up today for an amazing deal on iconic kitchen appliance.
75% Off Tools of the Trade Stainless Steel 13-Piece Cookware Set
Creating a well-stocked kitchen has never been so easy (and so affordable). This stainless steel cookware set is an exclusive to Macy's and includes 13 total pieces. This exceptional deal gets you saucepans, a sauté pan, a fry pan, a stockpot, a steamer basket, and a few handy utensils. Bonus: all pieces are dishwasher safe.
75% Off Sleep Philosophy Weighted Blanket
A weighted blanket is an excellent way to decrease insomnia, reduce anxiety, and help with sleep problems overall. This one measures 60 x 70 inches, weighs 12 pounds, and is as as soft and plush as you dreamed it would be. While the sale lasts, get the $55 blanket in one of three neutral colors (all covers are machine washable), or for the same 75% off discount, checkout the 18-pound version.
34% Off LG 43-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV
With this LG TV you can watch all of your favorite shows and movies in 4K Active HDR (meaning the colors are extra vivid and the resolution is extra sharp). Bonus: It's also built with Alexa and Google Home technology, so you can control what's on your television with just your voice. With this early Black Friday Deal, you can get it for under $250.
40% Off As Seen On TV 3 Quart Air Fryer
Air fryers, like this 3-quart version, have skyrocketed in popularity this year because of how quickly they produce delicious and flavorful food (think french fries, chicken wings, and even cake) without the need for any oil. This countertop device is easy to use with a digital panel (featuring 8 preset buttons) and dishwasher-safe parts.
31% Off urBeats3 Earphones With Lightning Connector
Besides the fact that there are a number of fun color options beyond basic white to chose from, the best part about these Beats earphones— you know, besides outstanding sound quality— is that they are tangle free thanks to a magnetic closure that locks the two sides together when not in use. If you hurry, these comfortable headphones can be yours at a very wallet-friendly price.
30% Off Dyson AM10 Humidifier
It's an acclaimed brand name in vacuums and more recently in hair tools, but did you know Dyson also makes intelligent humidifiers like this one? Using special technology, it automatically adjusts its humidity output to your environment and keeps the water in the tank 99.9% bacteria free. It comes with a remote and even claims it can be run comfortably year-round. It's a rarity to find such a steep discount on a Dyson device, so consider checking out before it sells out!
49% Off Google Home Mini (1st Generation)
Turn your home into a smart home with a very compact and discreet Google Home device that gives you the power to ask a virtual assistant questions, complete tasks, play music, and more. It's compatible with iPhone and Android devices and comes in four colors.
44% Off Nespresso Vertuo Coffee & Espresso Maker With Frother
If you consider yourself both an espresso and a coffee lover, then this Vertuo drink machine will satisfy your caffeine cravings. Using a newer "centrifugal extraction method" (and pods that are slightly larger than the traditional Nespresso ones), you can make a range of coffees, cremas, espressos, lattes, or cappuccinos and top them all off with airy foam from the included frother. Turn yourself into an at-home barista with this limited-time deal.
50% Off Wamsutta 805 Turkish Cotton Bath Towels
You'll get everything you want in high-quality linen with these Turkish cotton bath towels. Not only do they remain soft after repeated washes, they are absorbent, and come in a few great classic colors. While the sale lasts, you can get the bath towel for just $10 (and other sized towels for 50% off, as well).
40% Off Instant Pot Lux 6-Quart Pressure Cooker
This multi-use slow cooker is a cult-favorite kitchen item because of how fast and reliable it is at cooking a range of meals, including soups, stews, chicken, and yogurt. This one that can fit up to 6 quarts of food and features 12 programmable settings. When it comes to Black Friday shopping, you won't regret grabbing a $59 Instant Pot for yourself or someone else high up on your gift list.
26% Off iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum With WiFi
The robot cleaning device has been given a high-tech upgrade! This Roomba vacuum from iRobot can not only sweep up pet hair, clean carpets, and suck up crumbs, you can schedule all of its chores right from an app on your phone. Even better? You can also ask Alexa or a Google Assistant to tell your Roomba what to do. This model will work on all surfaces.
33% Off HP 14-Inch Laptop
This 14-inch laptop by HP "runs well and gets the job done," according to one Walmart reviewer. When you're shopping for a portable PC, that really all you need isn't it? However, this one is more than just reliable, for under $400, you can get a Windows 10 laptop with a long-lasting battery life, a lightweight profile, and an overall snappy performance thanks to the inclusion of the latest processors.
13% Off Apple Airpods (Latest Model)
Pre-Black Friday shoppers, you're in luck! That's right, Walmart is offering these Apple AirPods at a very limited time savings. This version of the fan-favorite wireless earphones comes with a lightning charging case, allows quick access to Siri (just say "Hey, Siri"), offers rich sound, and boasts a long battery life.
