Forget the one-day-only Black Friday sales of years past. As of right this moment, the shopping shenanigans are now in full swing — tons of the biggest retailers and brands are already treating shoppers with some of the best Black Friday deals we've ever seen. We know it's not even turkey day yet, but it's still a great time to knock off items on your holiday gift list and save some cash in the process. And you don't even have to leave your house to take advantage since most of these awesome discounts are just a click away. Just be ready to act fast because the best deals always always sell out!

34% Off LG 43-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV LG 43-Inch Class 4K UHD Smart LED HDR TV $349 $229 | Target See On Target With this LG TV you can watch all of your favorite shows and movies in 4K Active HDR (meaning the colors are extra vivid and the resolution is extra sharp). Bonus: It's also built with Alexa and Google Home technology, so you can control what's on your television with just your voice. With this early Black Friday Deal, you can get it for under $250. Click here to see all Target Early Black Friday deals.

31% Off urBeats3 Earphones With Lightning Connector urBeats3 Earphones With Lightning Connector $58 $40 | Target See on Target Besides the fact that there are a number of fun color options beyond basic white to chose from, the best part about these Beats earphones— you know, besides outstanding sound quality— is that they are tangle free thanks to a magnetic closure that locks the two sides together when not in use. If you hurry, these comfortable headphones can be yours at a very wallet-friendly price. Click here to see all Target Early Black Friday deals.

30% Off Dyson AM10 Humidifier Dyson Humidifier AM10 $500 $350 | Bed Bath & Beyond See on Bed Bath & Beyond It's an acclaimed brand name in vacuums and more recently in hair tools, but did you know Dyson also makes intelligent humidifiers like this one? Using special technology, it automatically adjusts its humidity output to your environment and keeps the water in the tank 99.9% bacteria free. It comes with a remote and even claims it can be run comfortably year-round. It's a rarity to find such a steep discount on a Dyson device, so consider checking out before it sells out! Click here to see all Bed Bath & Beyond Early Black Friday deals.

40% Off Instant Pot Lux 6-Quart Pressure Cooker Instant Pot LUX60 6-Quart Black Pressure Cooker $99 $59 | Walmart See on Walmart This multi-use slow cooker is a cult-favorite kitchen item because of how fast and reliable it is at cooking a range of meals, including soups, stews, chicken, and yogurt. This one that can fit up to 6 quarts of food and features 12 programmable settings. When it comes to Black Friday shopping, you won't regret grabbing a $59 Instant Pot for yourself or someone else high up on your gift list. Click here to see all Walmart Early Black Friday Deals.

26% Off iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum With WiFi iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum with WiFi Connectivity $330 $244 | Walmart See On Walmart The robot cleaning device has been given a high-tech upgrade! This Roomba vacuum from iRobot can not only sweep up pet hair, clean carpets, and suck up crumbs, you can schedule all of its chores right from an app on your phone. Even better? You can also ask Alexa or a Google Assistant to tell your Roomba what to do. This model will work on all surfaces. Click here to see all Walmart Early Black Friday Deals.