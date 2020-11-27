Get ready for one of the biggest shopping weekends of 2020 with two huge sale events on Amazon: Black Friday launches on November 27, then Cyber Monday runs from November 28 through November 30. Whether you want to stock up on everyday items like linens, splurge on a cutting-edge appliance or gadget, or get ahead on holiday shopping, you'll find the best home deals rounded up on this page.

Not a Prime Member? Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime.

The sheer number of products on Amazon can feel overwhelming — but Elite Daily's editors will constantly comb through the thousands of Black Friday and Cyber Monday listings to highlight the absolute best home products you can find. Amazon drops new deals throughout the day, so don't forget to frequently check back here to make sure you see the latest sale items as they hit the (virtual) shelves. And whatever you do, don't hesitate — the most popular products and time-limited lightning deals sell out fast.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

60% Off This No-Touch Forehead Thermometer iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer $59.99 $23.99 | Amazon See On Amazon With a 4.5-star rating after more than 65,000 Amazon reviews, this infrared touchless thermometer has amassed a serious fan base thanks to its fast, accurate, and painless readings. Score the Black Friday deal and get it for an impressive 60% off.

47% Off A 32-GB Fire HD Tablet Fire HD 10 Tablet (32 GB) $149.99 $79.99 | Amazon See On Amazon With over 92,000 Amazon reviews (not a typo!), this wildly-popular tablet has won fans for a good reason: It has a large, crystal-clear widescreen display and a fast processing system that allows you to easily stream your favorite videos, play games, or browse the internet. With somewhere in the neck of 10 to 12 hours of battery life depending on your usage and 32 gigabytes of storage, this is a great purchase any day — even better when it's 47% off for Black Friday.

42% Off The New Echo Dot Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) $49.99 $28.99 | Amazon See On Amazon The all-new Echo Dot is back with a new design, and is seriously discounted while sales last. With all the same features that made the Echo Dot a best-seller, this smart speaker has Alexa built in, can be used as a hub for your smart home devices, can play music, tell you the weather, and so much more. Get it for less than $30 if you act fast.

29% Off This 57-Piece First Aid Kit That Has Pretty Much Everything You Need First Aid Only First Aid Kit (57 Pieces) $21.41 $12.99 | Amazon See On Amazon It's always a good idea to be prepared in case of an emergency, and this 57-piece first aid kit has you covered. The kit is OSHA compliant and includes enough bandages, antibiotic ointment, trauma pads, and more to treat up to 10 people. It boasts more than 3,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating and is offered at 29% off.

30% Off The All New Ring Video Doorbell Ring Video Doorbell $99.99 $69.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Never wonder who's at the door again with this new video doorbell from Ring. Not only does it feature 1080p HD video, it also pairs with most smartphones and tablets as well as some Alexa-enabled devices for even more functionalities. It has an overall rating of 4.5 stars from over 30,000 shoppers, and it's currently 30% off.

33% Off A Classic Kindle E-Reader Kindle $89.99 $59.99 | Amazon See On Amazon If you don't already own a Kindle, or are looking to get another one for a friend or family member, now is the time to buy because Amazon's classic e-reader is currently 33% off. With over 25,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, this designed-for-reading tablet has a built-in front light, and comes in both ad-supported and ad-free versions.

40% Off A Fire Stick With An Alexa-Voice Remote Fire Stick 4k with Alexa Voice Remote $49.99 $29.99 | Amazon See On Amazon If you haven't made the full switch to a smart TV, the Fire Stick 4K is a must-have with over 385,000 ratings and an overall score of 4.5 stars. The Fire Stick makes it easy to stream all your favorite shows from Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more. This isn't just your average streaming device, though — it's also an Alexa-enabled device, so you can use the remote for everything from controlling smart home devices to pulling up your favorite playlist. Get it now for 40% off

68% Off This BLACK+DECKER Drill & Tool Kit BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Drill & Home Tool Kit (68 Pieces) $166.64 $59.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Set yourself up for home project success with this 68-piece, fan-favorite Black + Decker drill and tools set. More than 6,700 reviewers have given it a 4.6-star rating overall for being "inexpensive yet dependable" and "strong." The lightweight drill also lasts a while on each charge but is still light in the hand.

52% Off This 9-in-1 Ninja Cooking Appliance Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 6.5-Quart Cooker $249.98 $119.99 | Amazon See On Amazon With the nine-in-one Ninja Foodi, you can pressure cook, steam, slow cook, sear, sauté, air crisp, bake, roast, and broil, all in one machine, and with a 4.8-star rating after more than 21,000 reviews for the line, it's definitely customer tested and approved. With a 6.5-quart capacity, it's large enough for group or batch cooking.

57% Off This Philips Electric Toothbrush Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 Electric Toothbrush $69.65 $29.95 See On Amazon This rechargeable electric toothbrush from Philips Sonicare uses sonic technology to remove plaque — and with more than 32,000 reviews on Amazon, it's clear that users love it. It operates on a two-minute timer to help you brush for the recommended amount of time, plus it pulses when it senses you're applying too much pressure. The battery holds charge for up to 14 days, but it's easy to recharge when you need to.

86% Off This Wireless Phone Charging Pad & Alarm Clock Seneo Alarm Clock With Wireless Charging Pad $99.93 $13.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Charge your device and wake up with it within arm's reach. This handy wireless charging station sits atop a digital alarm clock with adjustable brightness settings. The unit even comes with an extra USB charging outlet so you can power up your earbuds or other device.

33% Off This Memory Foam Mattress Topper Zinus 4-Inch Swirl Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper $73.99 $49.57 | Amazon See On Amazon This 4-inch memory foam mattress topper is designed with an inch of swirled cooling gel on top that helps regulate your temperature at night, and a 3-inch layer of supportive foam beneath that will cradle you as you sleep. It's also stamped with the CertiPUR US certification for durability as well as safe production. With more than 12,000 reviews, it's earned a a 4.4-star overall rating on Amazon.

46% Off This Oral-B Electric Toothbrush Oral-B Pro 3000 3D White Electric Toothbrush $88.78 $47.94 | Amazon See On Amazon This best-selling electric toothbrush is designed with three modes to clean your teeth — a daily clean mode, a sensitive teeth mode, and a gum care mode. It also has a built-in 30 second timer that lets you know when to switch to a new area of your mouth. Over 4,000 Amazon users have tried out this toothbrush and given it a glowing, 4.7-star rating overall. One fan says, "Forget all the rest, this is the best."

45% Off This Shark Upright Vacuum Shark Navigator Lift-Away Corded Lightweight Upright Vacuum With Detachable Pod $218.16 $119.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether your floors are hardwood or carpet (or both), this Shark vacuum can help you get it clean, all while its HEPA filter helps capture 99.9% of dust and allergens. With an easy-to-detach pod, it also doubles as a hand-held unit for furniture, stairs, and more. Get it for a serious bargain during Black Friday.

33% Off The Must-Have Instant Pot Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, 6-Quart $149.24 $99.99 | Amazon See On Amazon With thousands of devoted fans on Amazon, the Instant Pot Ultra Pressure Cooker serves as 10 appliances in one: pressure cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, egg cooker, steamer, and more. It boasts a 6-quart capacity and allows you to do everything from slow cook meat to whip up yogurt with ease.

68% Off This Crest Whitestrips Kit With An Amplifying Light Crest 3D Whitestrips With Light $124.94 $39.98 | Amazon See On Amazon Over 3,500 Amazon reviewers have tried out these best-selling Crest Whitestrips and given them a rave, 4.5-star rating overall. This set of 10 treatments comes with a handheld light that you hold up to your teeth while you wear the treatments, to enhance your results. In fact, Crest even says the results of these whitening treatments can last up to 36 months (three years!). This teeth-whitening kit is seriously on sale for Black Friday.

38% Off Six Rolls Of Scotch Tape Scotch Gift Wrap Tape, 6 Rolls $16.76 $10.39 | Amazon See On Amazon Stock up on all the tape you'll need for holiday gift wrapping with this discounted six-pack from Scotch. The tape has a satin finish that fans report looks "almost invisible" on packages.

42% Off This Gillette Venus Razor (With Refills!) Gillette Venus ComfortGlide Refills With Olay Razors (4-Pack) $24.07 $13.96 | Amazon See On Amazon With five blades in each razor and built-in lather, this four-pack of Gillette Venus refills offers a super smooth shave without needing a separate shave cream. It features a sweet sugarberry scent, and reviewers have given it a 4.7-star overall rating.

40% Off These Beats Wireless Headphones Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $199.92 $119.95 | Amazon See On Amazon These top-of-the-line Beats headphones have earned 8,000 Amazon reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating. Offering award-winning sound and 40 hours of play, these cult-favorite wireless headphones are a sure way to upgrade your listening experience.

37% Off This Mega Powerful Portable Charger Anker PowerCore 13000 Portable Charger $35.54 $22.39 | Amazon See On Amazon With more than 21,000 reviews and a 4.7-star overall rating, the Anker portable charger is a fan-approved way to juice up your electronics on-the-go. Compatible with both Apple and Android devices, it's lightweight, compact, and can charge two devices at once.

30% Off This Gillette Razor & Refill Set Gillette Mach3 Sensitive Men's Razor Handle + 5 Refills $16.93 $11.85 | Amazon See On Amazon Give yourself (or someone you love) the gift of a quality shave with this discounted Mach3 razor and blade refill set from Gillette. The razor comes with a comfy, grippy handle and each razor refill promises to deliver up to 15 shaves so you'll have this pack for a while.

20% Off This Shark Cordless Vacuum Mop Shark VACMOP Pro Cordless Vacuum Mop With Disposable Pad $99.99 $79.99 | Amazon See On Amazon With more than 3,100 positive ratings, this cordless Shark vacuum gets high marks from Amazon shoppers for being "lifechanging" because it gives you two tools in one— a vacuum with powerful suction and a spray mop to wipe up stuck-on grime. This model is rechargeable and only weighs 5 pounds. For today only get it (and a disposable pad) at an extraordinary discount: Under $100!

44% Off These Crest Professional White Strips Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips $49.93 $27.96 | Amazon See On Amazon Crest Whitestrips are the gold standard when it comes to whitening your teeth at home, and at this price, you'll want to hop on this deal fast. The kit comes with 20 whitening treatments, plus two express treatments for last-minute brightening.