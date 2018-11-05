The Best Airbnb Rentals To Host Friendsgiving With Your Favorite Crew Of People
Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and I couldn't be more grateful. It's the perfect time to catch up with loved ones, feast on endless mashed potatoes, and spread holiday cheer. Thanksgiving is usually spent with family, but why not plan a potluck weekender trip with your friends, too? Let's face it: Friends are basically family, and they deserve so much credit for all that they do. So, if you're feeling like taking a getaway with your crew, these are the best Airbnb rentals to host Friendsgiving this year.
It's one thing to be connected by blood, but it's another thing when you make the choice to be a there for someone through thick and thin. Friends understand us in ways no one else ever could, and I think most of us can agree that true friends are hard to come by — so why not give thanks?
Sometimes life can get busy, so a Friendsgiving is a great opportunity to bond and spend quality time together. You'll each serve your favorite dishes, toast to the epic memories you've made, and spend the nights counting your blessings. Consider bringing the celebration up a notch by hosting your Friendsgiving at a cool Airbnb rental. This will be just the beginning of an amazing new tradition.
1This Beachfront Home Will Be A Serene Escape
You and your friends will be steps away from Lake Michigan in this mid-century Airbnb home rental. You can bring up to 11 friends along, so there's plenty of space for the whole crew. You'll have access to a serene stretch of beach and a hot tub to soak in after you've feasted on all the delicious food. If you're searching for a chill and cozy space, then beachfront home is perfect.
2This Dream Kitchen Is Ready For Turkey Time
You'll have access to a beautiful, modern kitchen in this Chicago home. With a spacious kitchen and large outdoor dining area, this home was basically made for your Friendsgiving celebration. You can bring seven friends to join in on the laughter, food, and fun.
3This Charming House Will Brighten Up Your Insta Feed
This cozy cottage is based in Portland, and you can bring four friends to feast here with you. You can cook your favorite Thanksgiving sides in the full kitchen, and spend the rest of the night playing board games. The host also offers spa kits for purchase if you and your friends want to treat yo' selves to a girls' night in. (Necessary.)
4This Pastel-Colored Home Is Too Sweet For Words
This cute home is perfect for you and your day ones to kick back, relax, and spend quality time together. You'll be minutes away from downtown Euclid, while also being steps away from peaceful Lake Erie, so you've truly got the best of both worlds.
5This Lake Tahoe Chalet Will Make Your Rustic Dreams Come True
If you love the great outdoors, then you'll want to stay in this log cabin rental forever. With five beds and two bathrooms, you and your friends will have plenty of space to chill in the cabin all day long.
You'll have full access to the kitchen along with a large picnic table on the deck, so you can soak up the surrounding nature in peace. If you're in need of a little adventure after your Friendsgiving dinner, then you can go for a hike in the Lake Tahoe area.