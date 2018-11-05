Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and I couldn't be more grateful. It's the perfect time to catch up with loved ones, feast on endless mashed potatoes, and spread holiday cheer. Thanksgiving is usually spent with family, but why not plan a potluck weekender trip with your friends, too? Let's face it: Friends are basically family, and they deserve so much credit for all that they do. So, if you're feeling like taking a getaway with your crew, these are the best Airbnb rentals to host Friendsgiving this year.

It's one thing to be connected by blood, but it's another thing when you make the choice to be a there for someone through thick and thin. Friends understand us in ways no one else ever could, and I think most of us can agree that true friends are hard to come by — so why not give thanks?

Sometimes life can get busy, so a Friendsgiving is a great opportunity to bond and spend quality time together. You'll each serve your favorite dishes, toast to the epic memories you've made, and spend the nights counting your blessings. Consider bringing the celebration up a notch by hosting your Friendsgiving at a cool Airbnb rental. This will be just the beginning of an amazing new tradition.

1 This Beachfront Home Will Be A Serene Escape Airbnb You and your friends will be steps away from Lake Michigan in this mid-century Airbnb home rental. You can bring up to 11 friends along, so there's plenty of space for the whole crew. You'll have access to a serene stretch of beach and a hot tub to soak in after you've feasted on all the delicious food. If you're searching for a chill and cozy space, then beachfront home is perfect.

2 This Dream Kitchen Is Ready For Turkey Time Airbnb You'll have access to a beautiful, modern kitchen in this Chicago home. With a spacious kitchen and large outdoor dining area, this home was basically made for your Friendsgiving celebration. You can bring seven friends to join in on the laughter, food, and fun.

3 This Charming House Will Brighten Up Your Insta Feed Airbnb This cozy cottage is based in Portland, and you can bring four friends to feast here with you. You can cook your favorite Thanksgiving sides in the full kitchen, and spend the rest of the night playing board games. The host also offers spa kits for purchase if you and your friends want to treat yo' selves to a girls' night in. (Necessary.)

4 This Pastel-Colored Home Is Too Sweet For Words Airbnb This cute home is perfect for you and your day ones to kick back, relax, and spend quality time together. You'll be minutes away from downtown Euclid, while also being steps away from peaceful Lake Erie, so you've truly got the best of both worlds.