The new season of The Bachelorette hasn't even started yet and there's already drama. What sort of drama, you ask? Well, for starters, The Bachelorette contestant Matt Dione slid into Sam Smithburger's DMs for years. And Smithburger has posted all of the screenshots on Twitter for the world to see.

Last week, ABC introduced 33 dudes for Hannah Brown to potentially spend the rest of her life with. Unfortunately, it looks like one of them is the guy we all dread sliding into our DMs.

According to Smithburger, contestant Dione used to blow up her Instagram DMs for a very long time. And she had no trouble calling him out publicly. "This guy used to dm me on insta consistently for like 2 years and now he’s a contestant on the new Bachelorette lmao," she wrote in a Tweet that contained screenshots of the messages he sent her along with his headshot for The Bachelorette.

The first message, written on Jan. 22, 2017, simply writes "Sam what the heckkk." She doesn't respond and he continues to message her with messages including but not limited to "I'm not giving up to you," "Hey I'm still alive," and "Rude AF sam I expect better from you." Based on her screenshots, the messages go on for over a year, concluding with one on Nov. 26, 2018 that seems to be a template for what he wished she would have sent him, "Sorry Matt, not interested anymore, I'm sure you're a nice guy but I can't take that risk. Have a good day!"

Read all of the cringe-worthy messages for yourself here:

Elite Daily reached out to both Smithburger and Dione for comment and, while we did not hear back from Smithburger in time for publication, Dione did choose to engage in an Instagram DM conversation with an editor.

"We matched on tinder and talked a bit and then she ghosted me which is annoying not to know what the heck happened and then whenever shed post a pic I'd just get reminded and reach out again to see if she felt like ever explaining herself," said in his explanation for why he continued to message her for so long, adding, "I dont know I guess I'm just a horrible person?"

He also noted that, while the Instagrams don't show it, their conversation initially started on Instagram DM. "Most girls say write to me on IG instead, so I did, we had some back and forth and then she turned into a mime which left me wondering why," he explained.

When asked to provide screenshots of the messages she did respond to, he said he "probably" would have been able to but she just blocked him yesterday so their messages disappeared.

He also accused her of asking people to venmo her after her post got retweeted, but Elite Daily was not able to confirm the allegation.

When asked if he regularly DMs girls he meets on Twitter, he said: "I haven't been on Tinder in quite some time, I'm just glad she was able to capitalize off this and if it made her happy then I'm just glad I could help her out!"

As if things couldn't get any more painfully awkward about this situation, a Twitter user named Victoria just responded to Smithburger's Instagram claiming she was dating Dione during part of the time he was sending these messages.

Elite Daily asked Dione about the allegation he was in a relationship and he did not respond in time for publication. Elite Daily also reached out to Victoria.

The Bachelorette's announcement of contestants this year was unprecedented. "For the first time ever, we are giving you an early look at the men who may be on #TheBachelorette," they wrote on Facebook along with pictures of the men. "Leave a 🌹 for who would get your first impression rose."

The operative word here? "May." In other words, Dione may not actually be on The Bachelorette after all. Only time shall tell!