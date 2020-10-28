This season of The Bachelorette has been nothing if not eventful, and it's only the third episode. Viewers were introduced to contestant Dale Moss right away during Night 1, and he's been a frontrunner for Clare's heart since the second she set eyes on him. Clare's giddiness for Dale didn't sit so well with her other suitors, though, and by the second group date of Episode 3, the men made it pretty clear they were over him. The Bachelorette cast's jokes about Dale during the roast showed everyone how they really felt about him.

Dale, a former professional football player from South Dakota, seems nice enough, but the fact that he's stolen Clare's heart, and most of her one-on-one time, hasn't sat well with the other guys. So, they used their group date platform to express their emotions. Putting into words — in a funny way — how frustrating it is to continually hear Clare dote on Dale, the men got started with their jabs. Mind you, Dale was not even supposed to be part of this group date; instead, he was sitting in the audience, with all the other guys who were not invited on this date.

The men kicked things off by taking shots at Dale's name, his football career, and his connection with Clare. Clare wasn't impressed with the men's constant roasting of Dale, calling their jokes "uncomfortable."

Bennett especially went in on Dale, saying he's only there to campaign for presidency, and joking that it's only a matter of time before Clare snaps out of his spell. By the time Bennett was through with his lengthy Dale roast, it was safe to say Clare was irked. “I’m not trying to hide anything,” Clare said to the cameras, noting that she doesn’t mind if the other guys have noticed her strong connection with Dale. “Hate on, hate on.”

During the cocktail portion of the date, Clare first pulled Bennett aside and confronted him about all the jokes he made about Dale. Clare continued to take the rest of the men for alone time, just to turn the conversation to Dale and the things they said about him, which seemed to bother the guys even more.

The night ended with Clare telling the group that she couldn't give the rose to any of them, and walking off without handing one out. During her face-to-face with the camera, Clare laughed at the fact that the guys were mocking her connection with Dale.

The date was supposed to be full of laughs, but ultimately turned into a messy situation.