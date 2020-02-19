It looks like 2020 is going to be packed with Bachelor action, folks. On top of its regularly programmed seasons of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise, the franchise announced several new spinoffs in the works this year, and the latest one will feel familiar to fans. The Bachelor Summer Games is coming to ABC in a few short months, bringing back sporty vibes to the franchise.

Elite Daily reached out to ABC for details about the show, but hasn't yet heard back. However, the network's senior vice president of alternative programming Rob Mills confirmed Summer Games on the Feb. 17 episode of the Bachelor Party podcast. The upcoming show will likely be very similar to The Bachelor Winter Games, which aired in tandem with the Winter 2018 Olympics and featured Bachelor Nation stars competing in a variety of winter sporting competitions — and of course, trying to find love in between the action.

If Summer Games sticks to the same format as Winter Games, it will air four episodes sometime between July 24 and August 9 (alongside the Summer Olympics). "It's going to be so fun seeing these people in these great [sports]. I mean, track and field, swimming... this is a real Olympics," Mills said on the podcast.

ABC

Summer Games is the second Bachelor spinoff ABC announced this year, following Listen to Your Heart, which premieres on April 13. With these new shows, the franchise has a lot on its plate for 2020: Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor will be on air until March. Next comes Listen to Your Heart, followed by The Bachelorette, which will likely run from May until late July, based on previous seasons' schedules. Bachelor Summer Games will likely overlap with that show and end before Bachelor in Paradise, which will round out the summer full of content.

Fans of The Bachelor are likely pumped for all the upcoming shows, but it's hard not to poke fun at ABC for having so many Bachelor shows. I mean, fans aren't complaining or anything, but they are definitely saying goodbye to any chance of having productive Monday nights at least until fall 2020.

Stay tuned for the official premiere date of The Bachelor: Summer Games.