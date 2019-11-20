Black Friday is coming up, which means it’s time to start figuring out your shopping game plan. And yes, I mean that very seriously — you have to decide which deals you’re willing to fight for. If you don’t go in with a strategy, you’re likely to miss out on the best stuff… like the Babeland Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 deals, which are perfect for adding some spice to your relationship (or your single life). If you’ve been looking for the right excuse to treat yourself, here’s your chance!

For the uninitiated, Babeland is a sex-positive, female-founded company that sells hand-tested sex toys, sexual health products, bondage gear, erotica, and just about anything you could need for your bedside table drawer. Whether you’re single, dating, or in a relationship, there’s something here for everyone. They also sell lingerie, condoms, lube, and products to help with gender expression. And if you’ve never bought sex toys before and find them a bit intimidating, Babeland’s website is a great place to start. The brand separates out products by function — discreet, best for beginners, inexpensive, made for couples, etc. They also have a customer service phone line and chat feature to help answer any product questions you have before you buy.

This year, Babeland has a couple of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals that you don’t want to miss. Great discounts on products that make your sex life hotter? Sounds like a win-win situation.

25% Off Site-Wide Sale Shutterstock From Friday, Nov. 29 to Monday, Dec. 2, all items on the Babeland site will be retailing for 25% off (excluding Crave and Lelo products). There’s no minimum order, and the discount automatically applies at checkout. Just a note, though — this doesn’t apply to gift card purchases. So if you want to surprise your boo with some Babeland store credit, you’ll still have to pay full price.