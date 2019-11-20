The Babeland Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals Will Have You Buzzing
Black Friday is coming up, which means it’s time to start figuring out your shopping game plan. And yes, I mean that very seriously — you have to decide which deals you’re willing to fight for. If you don’t go in with a strategy, you’re likely to miss out on the best stuff… like the Babeland Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 deals, which are perfect for adding some spice to your relationship (or your single life). If you’ve been looking for the right excuse to treat yourself, here’s your chance!
For the uninitiated, Babeland is a sex-positive, female-founded company that sells hand-tested sex toys, sexual health products, bondage gear, erotica, and just about anything you could need for your bedside table drawer. Whether you’re single, dating, or in a relationship, there’s something here for everyone. They also sell lingerie, condoms, lube, and products to help with gender expression. And if you’ve never bought sex toys before and find them a bit intimidating, Babeland’s website is a great place to start. The brand separates out products by function — discreet, best for beginners, inexpensive, made for couples, etc. They also have a customer service phone line and chat feature to help answer any product questions you have before you buy.
This year, Babeland has a couple of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals that you don’t want to miss. Great discounts on products that make your sex life hotter? Sounds like a win-win situation.
25% Off Site-Wide Sale
From Friday, Nov. 29 to Monday, Dec. 2, all items on the Babeland site will be retailing for 25% off (excluding Crave and Lelo products). There’s no minimum order, and the discount automatically applies at checkout. Just a note, though — this doesn’t apply to gift card purchases. So if you want to surprise your boo with some Babeland store credit, you’ll still have to pay full price.
Cyber Week Super Sale
The fun doesn’t end when Thanksgiving weekend is over. Starting on Tuesday, Dec. 3, and running through Monday, Dec. 9, online shoppers get $30 off purchases of $99 or more. Again, the discount automatically applies at checkout, and this deal excludes gift card purchases. A Babeland rep tells Elite Daily it’s “one of the best deals we’ve ever offered” — meaning it doesn’t come around all too often. If you’re still in the mood for Black Friday shopping once all the other retail deals have come and gone, you’ll know where to come.
Honestly, there’s no better time to dive into the world of sex-positive toys and products than Black Friday weekend or the following week, when you can get the most bang for your buck. It’s also an ideal time to pick out holiday gifts… so if you’re looking for something fun to give your partner, sex toys are truly the gift that keeps on giving (orgasms, that is). You deserve to have your best sex life ever this year, whether you’re ridin’ solo or super committed to a partner — and thankfully, Babeland is here to help. Excited for Black Friday yet?