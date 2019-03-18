Ever since Marvel announced the follow-up crossover film to Avengers: Age of Ultron would be a two-part Infinity War driven storyline, fans have been trying to figure out what comes next. While some searched the "Infinity Gauntlet" comics story for clues, others insisted the films would be going a different direction, and solve Thanos' snap with time travel. This theory has refused to die, even after both Infinity War and Captain Marvel showed no signs of using the narrative device. Now new feverish hypotheses insist the new Avengers: Endgame trailer teases time travel.

There is evidence some sort of time-travel something is involved in the two films, which were filmed back to back. At one point, photos surfaced of the original cast of 2012's The Avengers all dressed and styled as they were in the original film that solidified the franchise universe. Some guessed it was part of Infinity War, but sources insisted it was part of the film that would follow. The going theory became that Tony Stark would die in Part 1, and the rest of the Avengers would go back in time in Part 2 to change history, save him, and stop Thanos' snap in the process.

None of that happened. Tony lived, Thanos snapped, billions died. The next theory became that Captain Marvel could time travel using the Quantum Realm from Ant-Man. This would explain how her standalone film was set in 1995, but in 2019 she is virtually unchanged. None of that came to pass either, Danvers doesn't age because she is just that powerful.

Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

So how to work in the footage indicating time travel? The answer may be Ant-Man, not Captain Marvel.

With fans were all up in their feels over the black and white footage from the early Avengers films, it's easy to overlook Scott Lang's footage at the 1:16 mark, and focus on the fliers put up by desperate friends and family trying to find their dusted loved ones.

However, one fan noticed a far more important detail. In the clip, Scott's dragging something behind him. It could be the rolly case that's the shrunken Pym Lab.

Could the Quantum Realm still be a factor? It seems a thin thread to hang a theory on. But consider this:

According to the Russo Brothers, everything in the trailers, the promotional images, and the TV promos comes from the first 20 minutes of the movie.

Avengers: Endgame is rumored to be 3 hours and change.

If these two facts are true, then within the first 20 minutes of the film:

Hawkeye gets gathered up

Scott Lang travels to Avengers HQ,

Tony Stark comes home

Everyone meets Captain Marvel

The whole gang suits up in white uniforms that look suspiciously like Quantum Realm suits

The film then proceeds to go somewhere for the next 2 hours and 40 minutes, of which viewers know nothing. Where do they go? What plot point that happens before the 30-minute mark is so important it cannot be featured in the trailers?

Time travel fits the bill nicely, doesn't it?

Avengers: Endgame arrives in theaters on April 26, 2019.