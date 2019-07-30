If you thought Avengers: Endgame was done making you burst into laughter and break down into tears, then think again. The 2019 superhero blockbuster was just officially released digitally on Tuesday, July 30, complete with six deleted scenes that span the emotional spectrum from absolute silliness to a proton blast straight to the heart. Fans can check out the six new Avengers: Endgame deleted scenes online right now; they're sure to make superfans see the movie in a whole new light.

The newly released deleted scenes are already available for fans to watch on YouTube, ranging in length from a brief 18 seconds to nearly 2 minutes. The emotional impact of each scene also varies hugely: Many of the cut scenes show humorous exchanges between the heroes, including poking some fun at the group's past mistakes from previous movies. But the final scene will hit fans with an emotional wallop, as it shows Tony Stark's death in a powerful new context, so be sure you have some tissues at the ready when you go through that clips. Check out all the newly released Avengers: Endgame deleted scenes below.

1. Goji Berries

It is easy to see why the "Goji Berries" deleted scene was cut, since it really does not add anything to the plot of the 3-hour-long movie, but it is still a treat to see Tony Stark and Pepper Potts lovingly interact with one another in the kitchen without any superhero problems, especially since fans know what happens to Tony at the end of Endgame.

2. Bombs On Board

The "Bombs on Board" scene is a particularly hilarious one for Marvel superfans. As Captain America explains to War Machine how he first lost the Tesseract in Captain America: The First Avenger, War Machine responds with a question Marvel diehards have been asking since the first Captain America movie was released in 2011: Why didn't he just jump off the plane before he crashed it?

3. Suckiest Army In The Galaxy

A poorly CGI-ed Rocket Raccoon keeps the trend of roasting the OG Avengers going by bursting into laughter when Black Widow reveals they fought with the Chitauri army for hours in 2012's The Avengers. Rocket declares the Chitauri to be "the suckiest army in the galaxy" and can't believe the Avengers didn't just destroy their mothership and be done with the fight.

4. You Used To Frickin’ Live Here

But Rocket is not laughing in his second deleted scene, which is an extension of the scene when he and Thor first arrive in Asgard to procure the Reality Stone. Fans get to see a lot more of depressed Thor and a lot more of exasperated Rocket.

5. Tony And Howard

One of the emotional moments in Avengers: Endgame was when Tony Stark got to travel to the past and actually interact with his neglectful father as an adult. This scene gives fans more of that, including a heartwarming job offer from Howard that shows he does see his son's true potential, even if he does not know it.

6. Avengers Take A Knee

And finally, the emotional gut-punch of all these deleted scenes is "Avengers Take a Knee," which shows how the Avengers reacted immediately after learning that Tony Stark had given his life to save Earth. One by one, each Avenger takes a knee in front of Tony's body.

These deleted scenes, along with new commentary and character vignettes, will be included in the Avengers: Endgame Blu-ray and DVD release on Aug. 13.