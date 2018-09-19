One thing's for sure: The universe never rests for long. If you follow the spiritual transitions that are constantly echoing all around us, it's clear that even when life might seem boring or slow, there's always something beautifully dramatic waiting for you just around the corner. We've been blessed by a healing and challenging summer that pushed us to new extremes and taught us a few life-changing lessons. Through all the ups and downs, it's been a wild and memorable ride, but the time has come to let it all go. If you're hoping that the shift into fall will be made of quiet decline, you need to rearrange your perspective, because the autumn equinox and the harvest moon will descend on our world just two days apart, making this change everything but motionless.

If you were hoping for silent meditation, this transition will interrupt your thoughts with cosmic fireworks. If you were hoping for relaxing ease, you'll be getting emotional intensity instead. Although summer was all about external stimulation and endless opportunity, autumn is about retreating inward. Change is coming, and its power is surging within you. Don't believe me? Just wait and see what autumn has in store for us all.

The Spiritual Transformation Of The Autumn Equinox

The moment in which Mother Nature passes the torch from summer to fall is called the autumn equinox. Along with the vernal equinox which announces the beginning of spring, it's a rare moment when the day lasts just as long as the night. This year, the transition occurs on September 22, 2018 at 9:54 p.m. EST, according to TimeAndDate, so mark your calendars for this magical point in time.

Although the seasons are here to influence the transformation of our natural world, it's undeniable that they affect us on a soul-level. Think about it. Does it feel as though the sun is pouring its golden rays of light straight into your heart during the summer? Do you feel alive with cold and comforted by darkness during winter? Do you feel totally refreshed by the burst of life that is spring? Autumn is no different.

In essence, autumn is a time to harvest the results of the intentions you set way back in spring. Over the course of the last few months, the intentions that you planted like a seed into the earth have grown. Take time to appreciate how far you've come. Through all the trials and tribulations, you've remained resilient.

The Courageous Full Harvest Moon In Aries

Rising at 10:52 p.m. EST, according to TimeAndDate, the Harvest Moon takes place just two days after the autumn equinox, emanating its expansive energy throughout our universe on September 24, 2018. Like all full moons, it will be a time when emotions are heightened, revelations are made, and rewards dazzle your world under its celestial gaze.

However, even though all full moons are galvanizing in their own right, the Harvest Moon is unique for a beautiful reason. According to Farmer's Almanac, the September full moon gets its name due to the fact that it always occurs within two weeks before or two weeks after the autumn equinox, highlighting its spiritual significance to the period of time in which agricultural harvests are made.

To make this lunation an even more potent and inspiring moment, the Harvest Moon will be in fearless, trailblazing, and courageous Aries. Since Aries is the first sign in the zodiac wheel, this full moon infuses the beginning of autumn with a blast of energy. There's no doubt that this seasonal transition is the start of a new era, and the truth it reveals will guide you in the right direction. If your intentions are currently working for you, then don't you dare stop now. If they aren't, it's time release yourself from the past and look forward to the future.