If you've been craving some television content from your childhood, Nickelodeon has the perfect treat for you. The television network is bringing back one of its spookiest shows ever and the newly released trailer proves that this reboot is not for the faint of heart. The Are You Afraid of the Dark? reboot teaser will scare up all your '90s nostalgia and also get you pretty spooked in general.

The original Canadian-produced Are You Afraid of the Dark? first aired on Halloween 1990 and ran all the way through 2000. Its anthology-style narrative centered a group of kids who called themselves the Midnight Society. The group would gather around campfires in secret forest locations, telling each other ghost stories and asking the show's signature question: are you afraid of the dark? Now, almost two decades after it came to an end, Nickelodeon is bringing Are You Afraid of the Dark? back to the network with a brand new Midnight Society and some fresh scary stories. The reboot will feature three hour-long episodes that will probably give me nightmares for weeks to come.

The 15-second trailer for the reboot, as short as it may be, packs the perfect punch of spooky, creepy, and spine-chilling. Check it out:

Nickelodeon on YouTube

The Are You Afraid of the Dark? teaser starts with a group of kids standing in a circle, presumably the new Midnight Society. The short trailer cuts between them and some carnival-themed horrors — a creepy clown figure, a man dressed as a magician whose smile is a little too wide to be welcoming, and a person wearing circus-style makeup — and ends with one of the characters asking "are you afraid of the dark?" Oh, and a super scary zombie-like figure appears on screen right before Nickelodeon's "coming soon" message, making me think this show will be filled with jump scares and unexpected horrors.

When can you expect this spooky show to air? According to a Nickelodeon press release, the miniseries is slated to be released this October because there's no better month to get in the mood for some horror.

If three one-hour episodes aren't enough to help you relive Nickelodeon's glory days, worry not because Are You Afraid of the Dark? is also getting another kind of reboot — a film reboot. The movie premiere of Are You Afraid of the Dark?, by Paramount Pictures, Paramount Players, and Nickelodeon Movies, will coincide with the Nickelodeon miniseries, making your October even scarier. Since they're coming out around the same time, it would make sense if the actors in the miniseries are the same actors in the movie and there's some kind of continuity between the two works, but nothing is confirmed just yet.

People on Twitter are already getting hyped about the reboot. Twitter user @catcallxo, for example, wrote, "I hereby throw my support behind the reboot of ‘Are You Afraid of the Dark?'"

I don't know about you, but I'll be preparing for both the film and miniseries reboot of Are You Afraid of the Dark? by turning all my lights on.