A lot of TV fans might argue that the '90s was a golden age for Nickelodeon, and that golden age is about to make a major comeback. Not only did Nickelodeon just confirm that it is reviving its beloved sketch comedy series All That, but the network also revealed that its iconic horror show Are You Afraid of the Dark? is getting a TV revival as well to go along with it already confirmed upcoming movie.

The new Are You Afraid of the Dark? revival is being billed as a miniseries, so sadly fans should probably only expect to see a few new episodes before it disappears. The new episodes will have the same format as the classic '90s episodes, but with new members of the Midnight Society gathering around the campfire telling new stories. Nickelodeon revealed in a press release that the miniseries will premiere sometime in October of this year, coinciding with the release of the previously announced Are You Afraid of the Dark? theatrical movie:

The beloved anthology series will return this October as a brand-new miniseries and follow new members of the Midnight Society as they gather around a campfire in the woods to share scary stories. The miniseries will coincide with the upcoming Are You Afraid of the Dark? theatrical movie from Paramount Pictures, Paramount Players, and Nickelodeon Movies, in theaters October 2019.

The movie was announced back in 2017, and it has It writer Gary Dauberman attached to pen the screenplay and Disturbia director D.J. Caruso set to direct. The movie is slated for an Oct. 4 release later this year. Since the newly announced miniseries will be premiering alongside the movie, it is safe to assume that whoever is cast as the new Midnight Society in the series will also star in the movie. However, no casting details have been revealed so far.

The original Are You Afraid of the Dark? ran for five seasons from 1991 to 1996 on Nickelodeon, followed by a two-season revival that aired from 1999 to 2000. The horror anthology series aired slightly earlier in Canada on its original network YTV. Not only is the series remembered for its unique style of telling different scary stories each episode, but it is also iconic for launching the acting careers of some now-famous Canadian stars. Hayden Christensen, Neve Campbell, Jay Baruchel, and Elisha Cuthbert all starred in episodes of the series back in the day. And of course, the most famous Are You Afraid of the Dark? alum of all is Ryan Gosling.

We probably should not expect Ryan Gosling to return for the revival miniseries or movie, though, I would guess. Still, the announcement will have a lot of '90s kids screaming for joy. Nickelodeon did not reveal a specific date when the new Are You Afraid of the Dark miniseries will begin airing, but it is definitely coming this October. That is right in time for you to relive all of your childhood nightmares ahead of Halloween... how perfect.