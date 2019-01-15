Can I just say one thing? Aside from the fact that I'm madly in love with Jason Momoa, (since his Khal Drogo days on Game of Thrones) I am sincerely obsessed with Aquaman. Plus, guess what? I'm going to reveal the Aquaman character you are, according to your zodiac sign. (I mean, how could I not?) Opinions are relative, but I absolutely loved this movie. Mind you, I loathe action-packed superhero films, and fact is, I'm two seconds away from going to the movies for a second round. Anything for Jason Momoa, right? On the real though, I'm ready to hold my breathe forever and live in Atlantis.

In case you were not aware, the 39-year-old heartthrob was born under the sign of majestic Leo. Shocker, right? PFFT. I hope you know I'm being sarcastic, considering it does not get more "I AM LEO HEAR ME ROAR," than Jason Momoa. I obviously did my research, and as per astrotheme, the Game of Thrones actor has four planets in charismatic Leo: sun, mercury, Venus, and Jupiter. Need I say more? I mean, his entire vibe speaks for itself, don't you think? Also, Leo is ruled by the sun, so it's no wonder you can't keep your eyes off him.

Something else that caught my eye is, our Aquaman was born with his moon and Uranus, conjunct (sitting close together) in smoldering Scorpio. (FYI: Leo and Scorpio are both fixed signs, which means Momoa is incredibly stubborn.) However, sexual and intense is an understatement for moon conjunct Uranus in Scorpio. This energy is unpredictable AF, volatile, envious, jealous, enigmatic, and totally hypnotizing. Does any of this ring a bell? Hello, Jason Momoa vibes. TBH, I can't help but wonder what the future has in store for his art, because trust me when I say, there's a lot more to him than meets the eye. Anyhoo, let's move on.

This is the Aquaman character you are, as per your zodiac sign:

Aries: You're Jesse

You've got one thing on your mind, and that's war. You refuse to be defeated, even if that means risking your own life. You fight until the end, no matter what, Aries.

Taurus: You're Mera

Aside from the fact that you're totally gorgeous, you're also very much set in your ways, Taurus. You're stubborn, consistent, and well aware of your values.

Gemini: You're Manta

You're a clever messenger, living in between two worlds, Gemini. You're technology-savvy, resourceful, and well, there are some things that will never leave your mind.

Cancer: You're Atlanna

You're mysterious, nurturing, sentimental, and in love with love, Cancer. You're the mother of the sea, and you'd do anything to keep your child safe.

Leo: You're King Nereus

You're charismatic, self-centered, and most content when you're in control, Leo. Your pride means the world to you, and you'll stop at nothing to protect your loved ones.

Virgo: You're Captain Murk

You're observant, hard-working, and your precision is like no other, Virgo. You're always prepared, and you'll do whatever it takes to get the job done.

Libra: You're Queen Rina

You're eloquent, poised, and you'll stop at nothing for the justice of your kingdom, Libra. Your loved ones mean the world to you, especially your partner.

Scorpio: You're Karathen

You're mystical, mysterious, and powerful beyond measure, Scorpio. You're intimidating AF and extremely vengeful, but you're also deeply loyal.

Sagittarius: You're Tom Curry

What's the worst that could happen, Sagittarius? Life is an adventure, and you're totally fascinated by the unknown. Nature is your best friend, and trust me, it loves you right back.

Capricorn: You're Vulko

You're pragmatic, determined, and naturally sophisticated, Capricorn. You believe that having structure and discipline is everything you need to obtain success.

Aquarius: You're King Orm

You're intelligent, detached, and totally rebellious, Aquarius. There's nothing wrong with thinking outside the box; however, make sure you're making the right decision.

Pisces: You're Arthur

You're compassionate, elusive, and oh-so-magical. Sometimes it feels like you have the world on your back, but your harsh sacrifices are for universal love. Just so you know, you're out of this world, Pisces.