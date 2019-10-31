The A&F "Do 96 Hours In" Pop-Up Will Give You Major Holiday #Feels

With 2019 soon coming to a close, your brain may already be in Thanksgiving and Christmas mode. After all, it truly is the most festive time of the year. You might be brainstorming what presents to get your family and friends, all of the traveling you're going to do, and maybe you're planning a little vacay for yourself. To help get you into the holiday mood, the A&F "Do 96 Hours In" pop-up is ready to give you a ton of winter #feels.

The pop-up — which will be in Los Angeles Nov. 7 through Nov. 10, 2019 and Brooklyn Dec. 12 through Dec. 15, 2019 — aims to give customers an exclusive experience that shows "extraordinary things can happen in 96 hours — whether that’s making an adventure out of a long weekend or squeezing every second out of a self-care staycation," according to Carey Krug, SVP of Marketing at Abercrombie & Fitch, in a recent press release.

The pop-up will feature three different programs: The "Do 96 Hours In" Shop, 96 Hours of Local Experiences, and The A&F Staycation Package. You'll be able to visit the shop and experiences at your leisure. And if you're lucky, you'll also be able to experience the staycation. Keep on reading to find out more about how this pop-up can help you prep for upcoming festivities.

Cara Robbins

According to the press release, the "Do 96 Hours In" Shop will house a selection of A&F clothes curated by influencers Tara Sowlaty and Alyssa Coscarelli, who will style multiple outfits based on their favorite activities in each city. In addition, through the 96 Hours of Local Experiences programming, you'll be able to take part in a variety of cool activities from making best (Friendsgiving) bracelets, to indulging in a CBD hand massage, to attending panels and shopping events. You can view the whole schedule for the LA pop-up on their website.

And finally, the A&F Staycation Package is offering the opportunity for you to experience a wellness-focused staycation at The Hoxton in DTLA and The Hoxton in Williamsburg for just $96 per night in collaboration with the One Night app. According to the press release from A&F, The Hoxton is "built to be a self-care destination," and on top of the amenities that are already offered through the hotel, A&F will be providing welcome amenities like an A&F sherpa blanket and CBD lotions.

Cara Robbins

Every day starting at 12 p.m. local time, The Hoxton will be making a batch of rooms available on the One Night app so you may be lucky enough to book your stay for an exclusive discounted price of $96 per night.

So if you're ready to put your holiday shopping hat on and experience a fun-filled weekend with an iconic clothing brand, you should definitely look into visiting the "Do 96 Hours In" pop-ups in LA or NYC. It'll definitely be 96 hours you'll remember forever.