As any A Million Little Things fan knows, Eddie and Katherine's relationship has been an emotional rollercoaster lately. Katherine finally knows Eddie has relapsed and is struggling with his substance use disorder, but their strained marriage is about to get even more complicated. The A Million Little Things Season 3, Episode 9 promo shows Katherine kissing someone else, promising even more emotional drama.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers for A Million Little Things Season 3, Episode 8. When Eddie was left paralyzed following an accident earlier in the series, he began taking painkillers after a decade of sobriety and soon resorted to secretly getting pills from his music collaborator, Dakota, to deal with emotional and physical stress during the pandemic. Up until Season 3, Episode 8, he lied to his wife Katherine about the situation, and his refusal to get help began testing their marriage. In the meantime, she grew closer and closer with her coworker Alan.

Eddie finally came clean to Katherine about his relapse and admitted he needs treatment, but as the promo for the upcoming April 7 episode (titled "The Lost Sheep") shows her flirtatious connection with Alan could impact their relationship forever. "Why do I have to be the good wife? I want to do something because I feel like doing it," Katherine tells Alan in the preview, before impulsively leaning over and kissing him.

Katherine's reevaluation of their marriage is certainly going to hit Eddie hard, especially since he's still in the throes of dealing with his substance use. "You told me to come clean, get help, and then behind my back you give my wife the green light to leave me," he angrily tells Gary in the promo.

The Eddie/Katherine/Alan love triangle is definitely going to take center stage next week, but the rest of the A Million Little Things gang has plenty on their plate as well. Here's what else to expect from the upcoming episode, per the official synopsis:

When Eddie reveals his truth, Katherine suffers the consequences … again. Rome and Regina offer support to Tyrell and his mother, and Maggie and Jamie are forced to address their relationship status.

A Million Little Things Season 3 continues on a new night on Wednesday, April 7 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.