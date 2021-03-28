Flared pants of all types are back in — but unlike their denim counterparts, the best flare yoga pants are as much about practicality as they are about style. That said, with every trend comes plenty of low-quality options. In order to find the best flare or bootleg yoga pants for you, you'll want to consider the fabric, the features, and the customer feedback.

Most workout pants are made from a primary material and a stretchy material. The former often includes cotton or polyester, while the latter is almost always some form of spandex, such as Lycra and elastane. It's a matter of personal preference (those with sensitive skin, for example, might prefer cotton), while polyester is usually better at wicking moisture.

Next, consider the extra features that'll make your workout, errands, and lounging more convenient (and match your style). Do you love leggings with pockets? Do you prefer a wide, high waistband? How about a capri design?

No matter which features or materials you opt for, reviewer feedback is a great way to tell if the brand did it well. The nine options below all have hundreds, if not thousands, of reviews, and none of these pants scored less than a four-star rating. That's why these are the best flare yoga pants on Amazon.

1. The Overall Best Flare Yoga Pants G Gradual Bootcut Yoga Pants $29 | Amazon See On Amazon There are several reasons why G Gradual has the best flare yoga pants for most people: The first is that they're offered in four different inseams, which is a definite plus for petite or tall people. The second is that they're made from a nylon-spandex blend that's stretchy, breathable, and durable. Finally, they have an extra-wide waistband and dual pockets, not to mention six color options. A few buyers have even called them their "favorite pants ever." Available sizes: X-Small/32" Inseam — XX-Large/34" Inseam

2. The Runner-Up: The Most Popular Flare Yoga Pants Spalding Bootleg Yoga Pant $25 | Amazon See On Amazon These Spalding bootleg yoga pants have nearly 20,000 reviews and a 4.4-star overall rating. They're offered in three different colors, each with a primarily cotton fabric for comfort and breathability. (That said, they also have added spandex and a wide waistband, so they move with your body and stay put during your workout.) "I live in these yoga pants," one reviewer wrote. "They fit me well, are fairly soft, and very comfortable." Available sizes: Small — 3X

3. The Most Affordable Pair No Nonsense Sport Yoga Pant $14 | Amazon See On Amazon They don't have pockets or multiple color options, but if you're looking for reliable flared yoga pants at a great price, this pair from No Nonsense is the way to go. They're less than $15, even though they have more than 3,000 reviews and a 4.4-star overall rating. The fabric is made from a cotton-polyester-spandex blend for breathability, stretch, and comfort. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

4. The Best Plus-Size Option Stretch Is Comfort Foldover Plus-Size Yoga Pants $29 | Amazon See On Amazon With sizes up to 5X, these Stretch Is Comfort plus-size yoga pants feature a stylish flared leg. They also have a cotton-spandex fabric and a fold-over waistband that comes in several fun accent colors — as well as a galaxy pattern. "Big and tall women of the world, rejoice!" one reviewer raved, while another wrote, "Finally yoga pants that fit." Available sizes: X-Large — 5X

5. A Pair Of Bootcut Yoga Pants In A Range Of Colors Heathyoga Bootcut Yoga Pants $30 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for fun colors, consider the Heathyoga bootcut pants, which are offered in more than a dozen different shades, a few of which even come in an eye-catching space-dye patterning. They also have two deep pockets, a wide waistband, and polyester with spandex four-way stretch fabric that one reviewer called "extremely comfortable." Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

6. The Best Wide-Leg Yoga Capris Jockey Capri Flare Athletic Pant $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Here's one for those who prefer a capri cut. Jockey's capri athletic pants are made from 92% cotton and 8% spandex for a lightweight, stretchy construction. Up top, they fit just like a great pair of yoga pants thanks to their wide waistband and gusset liner, but at the bottom, they're roomy, cropped, and slightly flared. Get them in navy, black, or charcoal heather. Available sizes: Small — 3X

7. A Squat-Proof Pair Of Flare Leggings Core 10 Spectrum Flare Yoga Bootcut Pant $41 | Amazon See On Amazon The fabric on these Core 10 Spectrum pants is thick and durable, and has reviewers raving about how opaque they are. "The material and feel of these is awesome. I like you can't see through these. They stay in place well without bunching or rolling." one fan raved. "They have yet to fade or become see through like some yoga/leggings do," one reviewer wrote. They're also moisture-wicking and "wickedly comfy," according to other buyers. Choose from navy or dark gray. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

8. The Best Drawstring Yoga Pants ADANIKI Drawstring Flare Yoga Pants $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Sometimes, you want more room to breathe. In that case, this pair from ADANIKI is roomy, comfortable, and adjustable. They're made from lightweight, stretchy 100% modal, so they feel like yoga pants. That said, thanks to their loose-fitting design and drawstring waist, they're not overly confining. They also have pockets and come in seven colors. Available sizes: Medium — XX-Large