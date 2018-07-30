The 8 Most Instagrammable Stops To Visit On A California Road Trip
California is a destination that has a little something' for everybody's taste. Whether you want to visit the desert, mountains, or beaches, you'll be able to find exactly what you're looking for (and so much more) in California. The landscapes are diverse and downright beautiful, which means that there's a photo opportunity at every turn. You won't have any trouble capturing that perfect shot for your Instagram while cruising through California. Needless to say, it's a great road trip destination. Grab your girlfriends and put together a dope playlist, because these are the most Instagrammable stops to visit on a California road trip.
California is one of those destinations that's best traveled by car. The state is big, but there are so many stops worth visiting in each city. You'll find yourself pulling over to admire the views and capture the moment. A road trip will give you the freedom to be spontaneous and take a detour at any given moment when you're feeling inspired. Instead of racking up taxi fees, you should consider driving a rental car. When you rent a car, you'll have the access and time to the best destinations in the sunny state of California. Be sure to check off these stops on your California road trip if you want your Insta feed to pop.
1El Matador Beach
El Matador State Beach is the perfect stop in Malibu, California. You'll get the opportunity to explore large caves and rock formations right along the beach. This beautiful landscape is ideal for a sunset photo shoot, so don't leave your camera at home.
2Joshua Tree
You probably have plans to hit up the beach, but you should also consider venturing into the desert on your California road trip. Joshua Tree is a desert destination that is ideal for anyone who loves the great outdoors. You can spend a day discovering the unusual trees that this area is known for, and you can spend a night gazing up at the stars.
3Salvation Mountain
Salvation Mountain will be the highlight of your Instagrammable road trip. This rainbow-colored mountain has been hand painted over the years. A picture at this pitstop will certainly make your Instagram feed pop with bright colors, so get your poses ready to slay.
4Palm Springs
Palm Springs is a trendy desert destination that serves as a perfect escape from the traffic in LA. You could spend the entire weekend chilling in a mid-century home, visiting fun boutiques, and admiring the palms that line this destination's dusty roads.
5Rose Bowl Flea Market
California's Rose Bowl Flea Market is a shopper's delight. You can spend hours browsing through the vintage clothes, antiques, and food stalls. This fun event only takes place on the second Sunday of every month, so plan accordingly. You don't want to miss out on this shopping extravaganza.
6Disneyland
You can't visit California without stopping by the most magical theme park in the world. Disneyland is full of fun attractions, exciting parades, entertaining shows, and delicious restaurants for an unforgettable experience. You'll be able to relive your childhood and meet some of your favorite Disney characters, in real life.
7Napa Valley
Sip on a glass or two in the wine country, Napa Valley. For an epic tasting experience, consider boarding the Napa Valley Wine Train. You'll toast your way through the most beautiful vineyards in the region. Cheers to that, because this is going to be one exciting ride.
8The Golden Gate Bridge
The Golden Gate Bridge is probably the first thing that comes to mind when you think of San Francisco. You can't miss a photo op on this iconic red bridge!