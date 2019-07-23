Tarte’s Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush in the shade Exposed is a makeup enthusiast favorite for a reason. The mostly matte rose tone is a perfectly natural “your skin but better” look that suits fair, medium, and dark skin tones. However, while it might be worth the money, not all of us are in a position to shell out $29 for it. Thankfully, as with many beloved beauty products, savvy beauty experts have found the best Tarte Exposed blush dupes. One especially popular one is Milani’s powder blush in Romantic Rose. At $7, you not only get a deal, you get more product. For comparison, Tarte’s Amazonian Clay comes with 0.2 ounces per compact and costs nearly $30, whereas Milani’s blush has 0.6 ounces.

But Milani hasn’t totally cornered the market on a natural, rosy glow. Several other beloved brands also have rose blushes that will look way more luxe than they are. While these dupes are usually less long-wearing than the Tarte, they apply effortlessly without streaking and are pigmented enough to show up easily on a range of skin tones.

For a dupe of Tarte’s iconic neutral rose blush for way less cash, including organic and cream picks, too, these are the customer-approved best picks:

1. The Overall Best Tarte Exposed Dupe Milani Rose Powder Blush In Romantic Rose $7 | Amazon See On Amazon A cult classic for a reason, Milani’s Rose Powder blushes are often compared to much more expensive products by the likes of Tarte and Estée Lauder. The Romantic Rose shade in particular has been called out for being similar to Tarte's Exposed shade. The finely milled powder gives you a buildable, natural flush, and it blends easily into foundations and highlighters. While it doesn’t last as long as the Amazonian Clay, a setting spray will help you get all-day wear. At 0.6 ounces, it also is a sizable amount of blush, especially for the price. All Milani products are also cruelty-free.

2. A Quad Of Rose Blushes For $6 E.L.F. Cosmetics Powder Blush Palette $6 | Amazon See On Amazon E.L.F. is a long-standing budget favorite, and the brand’s blushes are no exception. For $6, you get three rosy shades and one peach which can even work as a natural contour. The formula is long-wearing and buildable, taking you from a barely there makeup look to a more impactful flush. The colors can also be mixed and layered for different effects. "I love these blushes. The colors are lovely and not too intense or too light yet buildable or you can make it really subtle. They last all day on me," says one fan.

3. The Best Dupe For Medium And Dark Skin Tones NYX Professional Makeup Powder Blush In Dusty Rose $6 | Amazon See On Amazon With just a slight hint of glitter, NYX's Dusty Rose blush shade gives you a buildable, rosy glow that is pigmented and complements medium and darker skin tones well. The powder also gets praise for going on like a luxe blush for a fraction of the price. Because of the pigmentation, it also has a long wear time and won’t fade quickly. Like Milani, NYX is also cruelty-free. One reviewer says: “I usually get blushes that are orange shade but was surprised by how well this blush looked on me. I have medium tone skin. It's just the right shade of pink and not shimmery. Perfect for the no-makeup look that I want.”

4. A Drugstore Classic That Looks Great On Lighter Skin Tones Covergirl Cheekers Blush In Natural Rose $4 | Amazon See On Amazon If you put on makeup for a school dance, you might have started with Covergirl's Cheekers. The low-cost drugstore staple is still around for a reason. For $4 you get long-wearing, highly pigmented coverage. The Natural Rose color is ideal for fairer skin tones and gives a natural flush much like Tarte's Exposed. The tiny compact is also great for travel or taking with you on the go.

5. The Best Organic Blush That's Great For Sensitive Skin Avril Cosmetics Blush In Rose Praline $11 | Amazon See On Amazon A French budget natural makeup line, Avril's cosmetics are certified organic through Ecocert, an independent body. Ecocert-certified products are free of parabens, silicones, and synthetic perfumes and dyes, as well as being vegan. Because it is a product from Europe, it is also not tested on animals. (Fun fact: It's banned in the European Union.) The smooth formula of this rose blush also goes on easy and blends naturally for all-day wear. Reviewers noted that this is a smart choice for sensitive skin, with one person saying: "Easy to apply and [lasts] long! I do have sensitive skin but no problem. Great quality and good price! I will buy it again!"

6. The Best Cream Dupe For Exposed Golden Rose Creamy Blush Stick In Coral Rose $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Cream blushes often blend better over liquid foundations and can look more natural on bare skin. Golden Rose's Coral Rose shade will give you the same natural, rosy flush as Tarte's Exposed but in an easy-to-blend, brush-free cream formula. With a 4.4-star rating, customers found this to be long-lasting, didn't settle into pores or creases, and was buildable if you want a more impactful flush. "This is the second time ordering this specific product. It is a nice color and last a long time," a fan says. Bonus: It can also give your lips a natural pop of color.

7. A Natural Cream Dupe Without Talc, Parabens, Or Fragrance Honest Beauty Crème Cheek Blush In Rose Pink $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Another cream formula, this time in a compact formula, the included mirror makes it even easier to apply on the go. Honest Beauty’s products are all developed free of parabens, paraffins, talc, or mineral oils, and they're also free of synthetic fragrance. It's also not tested on animals. Fans love it for how easy it is to blend and how long-lasting the color is. "The color is very natural. I like the cream base as it does not settle in creases. Color lasts," one review says. However, customers noted that "a little goes a long way" so you might want to use a lighter hand with this one. This too can pull double duty as a lip color.