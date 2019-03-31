Sifting through the 100,000 different towels on Amazon can, no doubt, be a little overwhelming. But, if you're searching for the best towels on Amazon you first need to know what to look for. The secret to a great towel is threefold. It'll come down to the material of the towel, its density, and how well it absorbs water.

As far as materials go, the softest towels are generally made of rayon or cotton. Bonus: These fabrics are also less prone to lint or pilling with frequent use. But, if you're looking for a quick-drying towel you're better off opting for a microfiber towel. Microfiber is a style of fabric made of tiny fibers (1/100 of the width of a hair), that allow it to absorb more water and dry faster.

Next, consider density. This may go without saying, but the denser the towel the more luxurious it will feel. While the density is labeled on most towels (in grams per square meter, or GSM), you can also calculate its density by dividing the weight of the towel by its full size. Look for towels with densities greater than 500 GSM for the best overall feel. One thing to note, however, is that though denser fabrics absorb a lot of water, they tend to take a bit longer to dry.

And, whether you're looking for bath, hand, or beach towels, don't forget to keep your size needs in mind. I've done the research and below are the best towels on Amazon.

1. The Best Bath Sheet SALBAKOS Turkish Cotton Oversized Bath Towel $35 Amazon See On Amazon Not only is this single bath sheet made of luxe, 100-percent Turkish cotton, but it's 80 inches in length so you can wrap fully yourself in the softest, fluffiest towel. Boasting a density of 625 grams per square meter, this towel is dense enough to feel thick and soft to the touch, but not so dense that it'll take forever to dry. While $35 might seem like a steep price for a single towel, fans are quick to say that this is one of the best towels they've ever used. Over 1,000 Amazon reviewers have weighed in and given this bath sheet an impeccable 4.4-star rating on Amazon. Bonus: It has double-lock-stitched hems for more durability, and is dyed in a vat to ensure the color of your towels remains vibrant for years to come. What fans say: "Sooooo soft and absorbent! These are hands down the best towels I have ever owned. They are massive bath sheets as described, so when you dry off after a shower it’s like getting a big hug. I washed and dried these before using them and there was minimal lint in the drier which is a huge win."

2. A More Affordable Bath Sheet Utopia Towels Extra Large Bath Towel $15 Amazon See On Amazon With a density of 576 grams per square meter, this classic 70-inch bath sheet is a great deal for the quality. For just $16, this 100-percent cotton towel feels soft to the touch, and is designed with double-stitched hems for added durability. Even better, you can get it one of eight different colors to match your bathroom or your style. What fans say: "These towels are excellent. Very large size, extremely soft, and super absorption. I ordered one in sage green and one in royal blue. The images and description of the product are spot on. I would highly recommend these Utopia towels. Excellent seller."

3. The Best Set Superior 6-Piece Cotton Towel Set $64 Amazon See On Amazon This six-piece cotton towel set is a fan-favorite for a reason. For just $64, you'll get two face washcloths, two hand towels, and two bath towels. The entire set is made of 100-percent combed cotton and is available in 19 different color choices. Best yet, they have a density of 900 grams per square meter, so they'll be extra-thick and plush when you jump out of the shower. Two thousand Amazon reviewers have weighed in and think this set provides a lot of value for the price. What fans say: "We have these and have been using them exclusively for 6 months. After 6 months, I can honestly say that these are the best towels we have ever used. We love them! The are soft, thick, and luxurious... They are still heavy and soft, it just seems as though the fabric feels more dense and compact. We love these towels and will buy another set or two to put in storage just one in case they quit producing these. Buy a set or two for yourself, you deserve them."

4. A More Affordable Set AmazonBasics Quick-Dry 3-Piece Towel Set $13 Amazon See On Amazon When you have a budget to stick to, this three-piece AmazonBasics cotton towel set is an affordable option. Each set contains a bath towel, hand towel, and a washcloth, all made of lightweight cotton. This means they'll dry quicker than some of the other options on this list, but might not feel quite as luxurious to the touch. The bath towel measures 30-by-54 inches (smaller than a bath sheet), and the total set has a weight of 400 grams. With nearly 1,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.3-star rating, these towels are tried, true, and can get the job done. What fans say: "Was pleasantly surprised with these at this price. Super soft, extremely absorbent. After the first wash they soften up so much they feel a bit like microfiber cloths. Absorbent enough that they take up a lot of the water in the washing machine. I like the way the edges are bound, as they look like they will stay together well. They are noticeably more absorbent than the super lux 'resort hotel' type towels that cost me $50 each."

5. The Fastest Drying Towels Polyte Quick Dry Microfiber Bath Towel, Set Of 4 $25 Amazon See On Amazon This set of four bath towels is made of 100-percent microfiber, so they'll absorb water and dry faster than any other towel on this list. If you live in a humid climate, or your bathroom doesn't get a lot of air circulation or light, this can come in clutch. They're also mildew and odor absorbent, and are even designed with a dual pile weave that makes both sides of these towels equally soft and absorbent. Each towel is 30-by-57 inches, and lightweight enough to be thrown in a gym bag or a suitcase if you need to bring them with you when you travel. What fans say: "I have never used a towel that absorbs so much and so quickly and is still dry to the touch. I am a big guy, I have a lot of surface area and a normal towel will always feel damp after using it. These towels can be used 2 or 3 days in a row and always feel like they haven’t been used. Simply amazing. Amazing towels. Highly recommended."

6. The Best Hand Towels White classic Luxury White Hand Towels, Set Of 6 $21 Amazon See On Amazon With hundreds of Amazon reviews and a 4.5-star rating, these hand towels are beloved by people far and wide. This set of six towels is made of 100-percent cotton, and has a density of around 600 grams per square meter. This means they're soft to the touch but not too dense to dry quickly. What more could you need in a hand towel? And, at just $21 for the whole set, you'd be hard pressed to find a better deal on this bathroom essential. They even come in eight different colors so you can match them to your bathroom or personal style. What fans say: "For this price, I would say the thickness and the softness of the towels are excellent. I would recommend washing the towels as soon as you receive them because that will make the towels more fluffy (they were very compressed due to packaging when I first got them)."