When it comes to choosing a day bag, there are so many styles out there, but what I love about totes bags is how versatile they are. You can take them to work, haul them to the beach, or tuck them under your airplane seat. Heck, you can even use them to grocery shop. The best tote bags are not only practical but stylish, too.

If you're on the prowl for the perfect new tote, think about material as you start shopping around. Choices like canvas, nylon, polyester, and vinyl tend to be more durable — and they're fairly lightweight too. Waterproof coatings are great if you live in a wet climate or vacation by oceans, rivers, lakes, or poolsides. If you're looking for something a little dressier, genuine or faux leather details add elegance and style — just be warned that this can also add to the price tag.

A final thing to consider is the design components. Tote bags usually have two straps that come together in the middle, often with grippy handles to make them easier to carry. Some have shoulder straps too, as well as pockets, sleeves, pouches, and other handy organizational features. And a zippered closure system can provide peace of mind if you tend to let your bag tip over a lot.

Below, I've rounded up the best tote bags on Amazon in a variety of styles and colors. Scroll down to find the one that's best suited for you.

1. A Chic Zippered Option That's Simple And Lightweight Herschel Mica Lightweight Tote Bag $35 | Amazon See On Amazon For folks on the go, this lightweight travel tote is an excellent choice. The simple, straightforward bag features a smooth exterior with soft polyester fabric on the inside and a zippered closure system to keep items from spilling out. The slender straps make it easy to carry and the bag comes in 16 colors including gray, blue, rose, periwinkle, and lavender.

2. This Cute, Water-Resistant Tote With Faux Leather Straps & Thousands Of Fans On Amazon Aleah Wear Shoulder Tote Bag $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This water-resistant tote bag, which has 2,500-plus reviews on Amazon, combines style with practicality. The 300-denier Oxford fabric is strong and robust, while the faux leather straps add a touch of sophistication. Storage-wise, the bag has two inner pouches, as well as a small zippered compartment. This tote is available in your choice of black, blue, or gray. "Very nice bag!" wrote one reviewer. "Well made and durable. Nice fit on my shoulder. And super cute!!"

3. An Adorable Leopard-Print Tote With A Built-In Laptop Sleeve Baggi Duck Canvas Tote Bag $35 | Amazon See On Amazon Equipped with a special compartment for a 15-inch laptop, as well as a smartphone-sized interior pocket, this is one of the best totes for work. It comes in a wide variety of patterns (leopard, brown cow, sailor stripes, and more) so you can find the perfect match for your personality, and the adjustable shoulder strap makes it easy to commute with. Not only that, but this bag is machine washable for convenience.

4. This Designer Bag With Leather Details And Jacquard Fabric COACH Signature PVC Zip Tote Bag $184 | Amazon See On Amazon Perfect for either business or pleasure, this designer tote bag from Coach is a versatile piece that can really dress up an outfit. The sleek jacquard fabric gives it a sophisticated look and the smooth leather details on the corners and straps add elegance. With three pouches inside, this bag makes it easy to stay organized, and it comes in nine different colors.

5. A Bright, Patterned Travel Bag With Water-Resistant Material Morhua Lightweight Tote Bag $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Made of top-grade nylon that's lightweight and fully waterproof, this is one of the best travel totes out there. On the exterior, it has two handy pockets with convenient drawstrings, while the inside boasts a handful of sleeves and a full zippered closure. Best of all, the bag is available in 38 colorful patterns with prints like butterflies, sunflowers, rabbits, swans, flamingos, and more.

6. A Practical Everyday Tote Made From Durable Eco-Polyester Fjallraven Totepack No. 1 $110 | Amazon See On Amazon Built to be extra rugged and durable, this high-quality canvas tote is one of the best everyday bags on Amazon. It's made with an eco-friendly blend of polyester and cotton so it's soft, lightweight, and ultra-strong. In addition to the zippered main compartment, it has a zippered exterior pocket and a comfortable shoulder strap. The versatile bag is offered in 15 different colors including gray, navy blue, red, brown, yellow, and garnet.