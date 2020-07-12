When buying steak knives without first testing them out, how can you be sure it's a quality set? When shopping for the best steak knives on Amazon, be sure to consider the length, blade type, durability, and overall value. Knives are measured from the end of the handle to the tip of the blade. Your ideal blade length will be a matter of personal preference, but note that shorter blades typically cut more efficiently, while longer blades can look more impressive.

Then there's the serrated versus non-serrated debate: Serrated blades stay sharper for longer and require minimal maintenance, which is why they're more popular. Non-serrated (or straight-edge) blades, on the other hand, are sometimes considered superior because they don't require a sawing motion; the lack of teeth creates a cleaner, more effortless cut, which can lock in the juices when you're eating meat.

Durability is also an important factor, and it largely depends on the material. Blades can be made out of various types of steel and even ceramic, and all of them have their pros and cons. High-carbon steel, for example, is the strongest and easiest to sharpen, but it's not all that dishwasher-safe, since it's not resistant to rust. Stainless steel is also another sturdy option that'll cost a little less. Finally, ceramic is lightweight, non-porous, and it stays sharp, but it's more fragile, so it's not great for cutting through bones.

Last but not least, you'll want to consider the overall value. The number of knives in a set can vary, so divide the price by the number of pieces to get a more accurate price comparison. That's a ton of information, so I've broken it all down for you below. Scroll on for the seven best steak knife sets you can get on Amazon.

1. The Overall Best Steak Knives On Amazon Mercer Culinary Genesis Steak Knife Set (7 Pieces) $84 | Amazon See On Amazon Blade length: 5 inches

Blade type: half-serrated

Material: high-carbon steel

Service for: 6

Approximate price per knife: $14 There are a couple reasons why these Mercer Culinary Genesis steak knives earned the number-one spot: For one, they're made from high-carbon steel, but they're also designed to resist rust and corrosion. For another, they're strengthened with a bolster and have a nonslip, ergonomic grip for comfortable cutting. Finally, they have a 4.6-star rating after over a thousand reviews — and they come with a free roll-up case for travel and storage. One reviewer wrote: "I spent a very long time looking for knife set. [...] This particular brand was recommended by a chef I follow and I had to try. This is by far the best quality knives that I have ever owned and you certainly can't go wrong for the price!"

2. The Best Budget Buy Home Hero Steak Knives (8 Pieces) $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Blade length: 4 inches

Blade type: serrated

Material: stainless steel

Service for: 8

Approximate price per knife: $3 These Home Hero knives have over 1,100 reviews and are the number-one best-selling set on Amazon. Why? They combine quality with affordability. The rust-resistant stainless steel is serrated and coated in a black finish for a set that looks sleek and cuts well. They're not the most durable option on this list, but for the price, a reviewer noted that they're an "excellent value." One reviewer wrote: "Worth every penny and then some. I was really surprised when I opened these. I got these as a trial offer and thought they were going to be flimsy. I was so wrong. For the price, these are very durable and cut really well."

3. The Best Non-Serrated Steak Knives Rada Cutlery Utility Steak Knives Gift Set (6 Pieces) $33 | Amazon See On Amazon Blade length: 4.75 inches

Blade type: non-serrated (straight edge)

Material: stainless steel

Service for: 6

Approximate price per knife: $5 For those looking for a quality set of non-serrated knives, look no further than this gift set from Rada Cutlery. While the handles are made from brushed aluminum, the blades are made of stainless steel and a straight-edge design that won't shred the fibers of the meat. As a result, they lock in the juices and flavors better than most serrated knives — and they look great while doing so. (You can also get them with black handles.) One reviewer wrote: "They are marvelous. Clean, sharp, smooth edge that not only slices beef and chicken smoothly without tearing, but also works well on tomatoes and other soft items. I highly recommend these."

4. The Most Stylish Steak Knife Set ALLWIN-HOUSEWARE Steak Knives (8 Pieces) $48 | Amazon See On Amazon Blade length: 4.75 inches

Blade type: half-serrated

Material: high-carbon steel

Service for: 8

Approximate price per knife: $6 Sometimes knives aren't just a tool — they're a statement piece. That's definitely the case with this eight-piece set from ALLWIN-HOUSEWARE. It's made from high-carbon German steel, and the knives feature a double-forged ergonomic handle. According to Amazon reviewers, the micro-serrated blade doesn't just look great; it also cuts well and stays sharp. One reviewer wrote: "Excellent quality and look very high end. Well sharpened and nice weight to them as well."

5. The Best Ceramic Steak Knives Cuisinart Ceramic-Coated Steak Knives (6 Pieces) $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Blade length: 4.5 inches

Blade type: serrated

Material: ceramic and stainless steel

Service for: 6

Approximate price per knife: $5 Ceramic might not be the most durable, but it's nonporous, nonstick, and sharp — which is why this set from Cuisinart offers the best of both worlds. The core of the blade is made from stainless steel for strength, but it's also coated in ceramic for easier slicing. (No wonder it has a near-perfect rating.) Get it in black or white. One reviewer wrote: "Beautiful sharp steak knives. Love the ceramic coating."

6. The Set That's Worth The Splurge Wüsthof Engraved Steak Knife Set (4 Pieces) $230 | Amazon See On Amazon Blade length: 4.5 inches

Blade type: non-serrated (straight edge)

Material: high-carbon steel

Service for: 4

Approximate price per knife: $57 For those who are really serious about their steak knives, this set from the iconic Wüsthof brand is worth the splurge. This set in particular is forged from high-carbon stainless steel in Germany, and it's designed to resist corrosion and dulling (though you'll still want to avoid putting these in the dishwasher). The non-serrated blade slices through meat easily. Last but not least, there's the option of custom engraving with the recipient's initials. One reviewer wrote: "As good as it gets. I am a firm believer in Wusthof knives. I have what I consider a full set and recently added these steak knives. You get what you pay for folks and I will probably never have to buy another knife in my life."