Tank tops are a wardrobe basic — and when it comes to racer back tanks, you can never have too many. Whether you’re wearing one while sweating it out at the gym or layering one under a chunky cardigan for work or play, the best racerbacks are the simple top you reach for day in and day out. There are lots of options, so I put together a list of the best racerback tank tops that Amazon has to offer. Here are a few things to keep in mind while you’re shopping.

Many racerback tanks are fitted, at least through the chest and shoulders. That tight fit can feel restricting when you’re working out, so if you are searching for gym options, a more flowy style or one blended with spandex is comfortable and stretches as you move. Moisture-wicking fabrics like polyester are perfect if you plan to get a little sweaty, but a cotton tank will feel lightweight, breathable, and soft for everyday wear. You’ll also find ribbed tanks that have a unique texture and can be dressed up or down easily. If you want a tank to lounge around in the house in without ever even thinking of a bra, consider a racerback with built-in support.

I’ve included a handful of options that come in packs of two or more, which will give you a bigger bang for your buck. From fitted to flowing, brightly colored to neutral palettes, you’ll find a variety of racerback tanks on this list, all at budget-friendly prices.

1. A Pack Of On-Trend Cropped Racerbacks Boao Cotton Basic Racerback Crop Tank Top (3-Pack) $22 | Amazon See On Amazon These cropped racerback tanks are stretchy and sporty. The cotton and spandex blend is soft on your skin and moves as you do. The cropped length hits just at your belly button and is perfect for wearing with high-waisted jeans or leggings. This tank has more than 3,000 reviews on Amazon, with many shoppers raving about how versatile these tanks are — they can be worn for exercising, layering, relaxing at home, or on their own on a warm day. The soft tanks come in packs of three and are available in seven assorted hues. Helpful Review: “[...]This is a crop that is not so short that it shows too much and not so long that it shows too little. It has the right amount of stretch so that it fits tight to the body and at the same time is very comfortable. [...]" Available Sizes: Small — Large

2. The Cult Favorite That Comes In More Than 60 Colors NEXT LEVEL APPAREL Racerback Tank $6 | Amazon See On Amazon With more than 12,000 reviews and over 60 color options, this basic racerback tank is a comfy cult favorite — and one that costs well under $10. The cotton-blend tank is soft and features a tear-away tag so you can easily remove it. Reviewers say it's a thinner, more cooling tank that hangs loose throughout the body — similar to a boyfriend-style tee. The arm holes are lower than most fitted racerback tanks, a feature most reviewers say they love for working out. But many reviewers noted that it was perfect for wear around the house, too. Helpful Review: “This tank top is so comfy I got several in different colors. I have worn and washed many times and has held up incredible. Paired with a cute pair of Capri workout bottoms. My favorite tank tops right now." Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

3. A 3-Pack Of Tag-Free Racerback Workout Tanks icyzone Workout Tank Tops $20 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're headed to a workout class, these moisture-wicking racerback tanks will keep you comfortable and dry. More than 11,000 reviewers rave about these workout tops, saying they love that they're lightweight and hold up wash after wash. The traditional scoop neck conceals a sports bra. They're tag-free (so not itchy or chafing), and the polyester and spandex blend is stretchy and cooling. This pack comes with three tanks in a number of color combinations like brights and toned down cool shades. Helpful Review: “I cannot say enough good things about this tank. It fits true to size (so if you want a looser fit, size up), stays put (and if you’ve ever had your shirt go up over your face while in downward-facing dog, you know how important that is, hehe), and wicks away sweat like a dream. They also wash really well – I’ve had one set of tanks for almost a year and they still look and fit like new. Highly recommend.” Available Sizes: X-Small —XX-Large

4. A Sleek Racerback Tank With A Built-In Bra Core 10 Racerback Yoga Tank With Built-In Support $13 | Amazon See On Amazon This racerback tank is ideal for low-impact workouts and even has a supportive built-in bra. The strappy tank is designed with four-way stretch and is made from a moisture-wicking polyester and elastane blend. It has removable cups and a soft, supportive elastic band beneath its built-in shelf bra. Reviewers mention that the cups do shift a little if you're moving around a lot — which is more of an annoyance than a support issue. Even reviewers who say the have larger-sized chests say this bra offers great support. It comes in five colors. Helpful Review: “I have an enormous collection of tank tops, camisoles and undershirts. I particularly like anything with a built-in bra that can be worn as a layering piece, as sleepwear and/or work-out gear. This support tank is ideal for me. In lieu of the usual "shelf" bra, it has removeable molded cups inserted into a mesh lining. So it offers enough coverage that it can be worn on its own. While it doesn't provide the compression needed for high impact activities, it's perfectly suited to yoga, Pilates or weight-lifting. [...]" Available Sizes: X-Small — 3XL

5. An Affordable Set Of Longer Racerback Tanks For Layering Zenana Outfitters Basic Ribbed Racerback Tank Top (4-Pack) $18 | Amazon See On Amazon If you’re anything like me, it seems like you can never keep track of those pesky tanks to wear under your favorite sweater or paired with your favorite jacket. This pack of four layering tank tops provides an affordable way to stock up. These cotton-blend tanks are ultra soft and have a ribbed texture. Reviewers say they’re longer than traditional tanks, which they loved for either layering over leggings or tucking into jeans. Reviewers also mention that the tanks themselves run a little small, so if you’re between sizes, go up. They have a scoop neck that’s fitted across the chest and throughout the body and they're available in 35 color combinations, some featuring neutral colors like black and white, others in brightly colored shades of pink and yellow. Helpful Review: “I’m very, very happy with these. [...] The length of these are great [...] I usually have a hard time finding shirts that are long enough to cover my long torso but these actually hit me right below the hip. There is no annoying plastic tag on the insides of these either and the price for my 8 tanks could not be beat! All in all a great buy." Available Sizes: Small — 3X

6. A Racerback Tank Top With A High Neck VICHYIE Sleeveless Basic Ribbed Racerback Tank $19 | Amazon See On Amazon If you’re looking for a colorful fitted tank to wear with your favorite jeans, this high-neck racerback tank is stylish and versatile. The polyester tank is blended with spandex, but the brand recommends that you may want to size down for a truly fitted look. The high neckline is complemented by thick straps and this tank has a ribbed texture that goes from day to night and can be worn by itself or under a jacket. It comes in 13 colors, including brights like red and orange, as well as some chic subdued shades. Helpful Review: "I love this tee tank. It’s a fitted tank top, with high cut shoulders and a high neckline. Exactly the style I wanted. The material is super soft and came out of the laundry beautifully. (FTI: I did NOT put it in the dryer.) I line dried it. I liked this top so much I got more than one. I’m very pleased with this product and I’d highly recommend it." Available Sizes: Small — X-Large