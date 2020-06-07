A little bit of frizz is nothing to fear. But if it’s something you’re just not into today, or if your hair isn’t feeling as soft as you’d like it to, then a few well-chosen products can help. The best products for dry, frizzy hair — which come in all forms, from leave-in creams to shampoos and sprays — target the source of that dryness and excess frizz: Damaged or brittle hair cuticles. So generally, any hair product that says it's moisturizing or damage-repairing will help. By smoothing, rehydrating, and, in some cases, actually repairing the hair cuticle, these products work to make your hair look sleeker and feel stronger.

To prevent further dryness and frizz, try to cut down on heat styling, if possible, and apply a thermal protectant before exposing your hair to hot tools or the sun. Using a once-weekly mask can also help, or if your hair is extremely dry, you can use a mask in place of your conditioner anytime you shampoo.

From a salon-trusted treatment to a quick-drying conditioning spray, scroll on to shop seven of the best products for restoring your hair to its smoothest, most moisturized glory (if that’s the look you’re going for today).

1. The Best Budget Shampoo & Conditioner John Frieda Frizz Ease Beyond Smooth Frizz-Immunity Shampoo & Conditioner $16 | Amazon See on Amazon John Frieda’s whole Frizz Ease line, which includes everything from styling creams to serums to hairspray, has long been a budget-friendly favorite for smoothing unwanted frizz. The line includes a bunch of shampoos and conditioners, but the Beyond Smooth Frizz-Immunity Shampoo & Conditioner is the perfect daily-use duo for both short- and long-term results. In addition to nourishing coconut oil, both formulas contain the brand’s “frizz-immunity complex” that smooths hair now and strengthens the hair follicle to keep it protected from frizz-inducing humidity over time. The brand says these products are best for medium-to-thick, wavy-to-curly hair, but lots of reviewers with thin hair have found success here, too. Just be warned that the conditioner might flatten very thin hair if it’s applied too closely to the roots.

3. The Best Budget Leave-In Conditioner Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Intensely Smooth Leave-In Conditioner Cream $3 | Amazon See on Amazon Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine is another comprehensive, gorgeously scented line of styling products made specifically for taming frizz. But the prices here are unparalleled: Everything in the collection costs under $5, and this fan-favorite leave-in conditioner costs just about $3 on Amazon. In here, a blend of fruit proteins, vitamins, and fruit extracts bolster the proteins in your hair, while argan oil rehydrates brittle hair cuticles. Comb it through damp hair to let it air dry without an inch of frizz in sight, or use it to keep hair protected (and, yes, frizz-free) before blowing it out.

4. The Best Prestige Leave-In Conditioner R+Co High Dive Moisture + Shine Creme $30 | Amazon See on Amazon This R+Co High Dive Moisture + Shine Creme is another one of my desert-island hair products: It's the beautifully scented, non-sticky, lightweight leave-in conditioner of my dreams. I’ve found it works best when combed through just-washed, wet or damp hair before letting it air dry — it defines my natural waves without weighing them down, and gives my hair a smooth, glossy finish. At $29 on Amazon, this is definitely a lot pricier than its Garnier counterpart. But a little bit goes a long way here; I’ve barely made a dent in the 5-ounce bottle I bought four months ago.

5. The Best Treatment Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector $28 | Amazon See on Amazon Olaplex is among the most beloved salon brands, and they’re quickly becoming a cult-favorite among non-pros, too. All six products in their consumer-facing line are formulated with the brand’s patented “bond-building chemistry,” which literally rebuilds damaged hair at a molecular level. In turn, that makes your hair better able to retain moisture and fight off frizz, and this treatment gives your hair a supercharged dose of that strengthening, smoothing goodness. For best results, comb a small amount through washed and conditioned hair, leave it on for 10 minutes, then rinse it out. Use it once a week to keep standard-issue frizz at bay, or two to three times per week if your hair is especially dry or damaged.

6. The Best De-Frizzing Spray Living Proof No Frizz Instant De-Frizzer $29 | Amazon See on Amazon This Living Proof conditioning spray is best used as a styling product to keep hair manageable in the face of excess frizz, rather than a long-term fix for chronically dry or damaged hair. That said, it is actually good for your hair, too. Refractive emollients nourish your hair and boost its shine, a blend of natural oils work to keep your hair hydrated, and the spray helps protect your hair from UV rays that can fade color. It’s lightweight and flexible, so it won’t ruin whatever styling work you already did. Heads up: Living Proof is yet another excellent resource for finding all the frizz-smoothing products you need.