Whether you’re in the market for a warm and cozy winter mit, an edgy new accessory, or a pair of workout gloves with grip, the best fingerless gloves all share one thing in common: a great fit. That means no bunching or sliding along the wrist, and, when it comes to the partial articulated fingers, a cut that doesn't feel cumbersome.

If you’re looking for a good outdoor glove, look for pairs made from wool or acrylic. An additional layer of fleece can be found on some pairs, and a nonslip grip is a practical consideration. Fingerless gloves in the form of a convertible mitten will provide extra warmth and make a versatile alternative to touch screen gloves that, as you may have experienced, don’t always work.

Gloves intended to be worn indoors have a bit more variation. You’ll find everything from edgy fashion pairs in buttery-soft leather to cozy, sweater-inspired gloves for people who get cold hands while working. Some fingerless gloves even have added benefits like gentle compression for those dealing with arthritis or carpal tunnel. You'll even find fingerless gloves for lifting weights to stay free of calluses or slips.

More versatile than you’d expect, these are the seven fingerless gloves Amazon shoppers reach for.

1. An Affordable 9-Pack Of Lightweight Fingerless Gloves SATINIOR Half Finger Typing Gloves (9 Pairs) $19 | Amazon See On Amazon If you’re wearing fingerless gloves often, it’s worth having a set so there’s always a clean pair handy. Available in budget-friendly packs of four, six, and nine (featured here), the SATINIOR fingerless gloves are made from a blend of cotton and acrylic that feels soft and comfortable. A classic ribbed cuff can be folded down if you want to double up the warmth. "I was looking for warm, thin-ish, fingertip-less gloves, so that my fingers could stay warm without feeling bulky and without interfering with my typing, ten-key, or with my daily workload," one reviewer explained. "These cute little gloves fit the bill, perfectly. They are uber comfortable, and I loved the available color combinations." Choose from packs in various neutral hues to slot seamlessly into your closet. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: One size

2. These Versatile Convertible Mittens With Rave Reviews Vigrace Knitted Convertible Fingerless Gloves $21 | Amazon See On Amazon Well over 5,000 Amazon shoppers have left reviews on these convertible mittens with fingerless gloves, and nearly 4,000 of them are five stars. They have a toasty Thinsulate fleece lining and a wool-acrylic knit exterior for serious warmth. You'll also find a nonslip leather palm, as well as Velcro pads to secure the mitten tops when you need to text or scroll on the go before covering back up. "Not only warm and comfortable, but they are so functional," one shopper gushed, who loved them for dog walking. "I am honestly surprised they aren't more money because of the quality and comfort and warmth." Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Medium – Large

3. A Chic Pair Of Supple Leather Fingerless Gloves Warmen Fingerless Lambskin Leather Gloves $23 | Amazon See On Amazon A tactile alternative to the full leather glove, these supple sheepskin fingerless gloves feature a classic stitched back and snap wrist closure for a snug fit. They're lined with smooth nylon, too. "Really wonderful. Love the way they are constructed. They are lined inside and they feel very smooth and comfy. Leather is soft as described. And most of all I just LOVE the fit," one fan wrote. At just $20 for a pair of luxe leather gloves, they're a great bargain. Also check out these vegan leather fingerless gloves with an optional fleece lining for a similar look on a budget, or a pair of fashion gloves that have amassed a serious fan following. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

4. These Insta-Worthy Faux-Fur-Trimmed Wristlets Novawo Fur-Trimmed Fingerless Gloves (2 Pairs) $14 | Amazon See On Amazon These cute fingerless gloves are warm, fun, and thoroughly Instagrammable. These cozy wristlets — you get two pairs in an order — are made from imitation leather with faux fur lining and some real fur trimming the top edge, which one reviewer noted, "feels like genuine rabbit fur." Their lace-up wrist detail is easy to adjust thanks to a convenient draw cord, but since there's one hole for four fingers, these technically fall more in the arm warmer category than a true fingerless glove. A few reviewers noted that the inevitable shedding did occur. "Very cute and high quality! I wasn't expecting such nice little gloves," one shopper praised when all was said and done. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: One size

5. Some Cult-Favorite Fingerless Compression Gloves For Pain Relief Duerer Arthritis Gloves $11 | Amazon See On Amazon These Duerer compression gloves reduce stress on pressure points while providing added support — something that people with sore or stiff hands will find extraordinarily helpful, especially in a lightweight, fingerless design. Gamers love them, too. "The perfect companion for anyone that spends long hours at a computer! The comfort and the relief these gloves provide make them a high recommendation from me," one fan commented. The fingerless compression gloves are made from a weave of cotton and polyester with spandex so they'll feel breathable and comfortable long-term, without sacrificing the gentle squeeze factor. They're backed by a 60-day guarantee if they don't work for you but, with 4,000 Amazon reviews, it's more likely you'll find yourself wanting another pair. Available options: 5

Available sizes: Small – Large

6. Some Luxe Alpaca Wool Gloves For Really Cold Hands AndeanSun DARN WARM Alpaca Fingerless Gloves $26 | Amazon See On Amazon These premium wool fingerless gloves are made from alpaca, which is softer, warmer, and smoother than sheep wool and doesn't contain lanolin. Alpaca wool is lightweight, odor-resistant, naturally moisture-wicking, and even antimicrobial. The alpaca wool used here is infused with aloe and then blended with a smidge of nylon and Lycra for durability and stretch. "These are a cut above the rest," a fan swore. "They are so soft and warm. A real pleasure to wear. I can feel the quality." For an even more luxurious alternative, also consider some cashmere fingerless gloves. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Medium – Large

7. These Supportive Fingerless Gloves For Working Out SIMARI Workout Gloves $15 | Amazon See On Amazon The supportive wrist bracers and padded anti-slip palm grip on these workout gloves helps with heavy lifting. They have relatively open backs, with breathable mesh, and feature a brilliant little absorbent terry cloth panel on the thumb to mop up sweat. Loops on the bottom of two fingers help pull them off after an especially intense session. "I go through workout gloves every couple of months so I usually buy the cheaper ones," a shopper confessed. "I bought these this time for the wrist support. I love them! They support my wrist and the palm cushioning makes them so comfy...These gloves do not hold the smell like the others. So glad I spent a little more and invested." Available options: 7

Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large