Gloves are one thing you don’t want to be without when the temperature dips. Being caught bare-handed can make just carrying groceries inside feel like a trek. And if you participate in outdoor sports, it’s even more essential to have the right gear. To keep your hands protected in cold weather, the best thermal gloves will have a Thinsulate lining for warmth without the bulk. However, if you're in the market for a classic leather or wool pair, you might be willing to forgo the Thinsulate in favor of a posh cashmere or budget-friendly micro-fleece lining.

For the uninitiated, 3M Thinsulate is a notoriously warm synthetic insulation that also manages to be moisture-wicking, water-resistant and — as its name implies — thin. It pops up on everything from coats to gloves, and most of the options below feature it.

Other details to look for include palm grips and touchscreen technology for a pair you’ll appreciate daily (not having to remove your gloves to return a text is one of life's small victories). You might be surprised to find that convertible mittens make this list. Mittens are warmer than gloves, since your fingers share heat. However, they’re not exactly practical on a commute. Convertible mittens reveal fingerless gloves underneath so you can swipe and text as needed, then swiftly cover back up.

If you're after heavy-duty winter gloves, they should have a waterproof membrane and buckles at the wrist to prevent snow or sleet from getting in. Ski gloves, in particular, need to offer both dexterity and warmth; you’ll often find them in a three-finger design — sometimes called a lobster glove — which allows for better movement while maintaining a mitten’s warmth.

With that in mind, it's time to find the toasty pair for you. From a dainty faux leather glove with decorative buttons to the snowboarder-approved winter mitt, these seven gloves promise to keep you warm all season long.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. These Insulated All-Purpose Gloves With A Cult Following Cevapro -30℉ Touchscreen Thermal Gloves $20 | Amazon See On Amazon For a durable pair of winter gloves that don’t look too industrial but can still take a beating, these insulated gloves are worth considering. Backed by more than 3,000 Amazon reviews, they combine low-profile black fleece lining from 3M with a faux leather grip. They feature touchscreen tech and a waterproof layer that promises to keep you warm down to -30 degrees Fahrenheit. "For how light they are I am amazed at how warm they keep my hands," another noted. "Excellent build quality." Available colors: 1

Available sizes: Small – X-Large

2. Some Heavy-Duty Waterproof Winter Gloves Carhartt Insulated Glove With Waterproof Insert $23 | Amazon See On Amazon These waterproof Carhartt gloves are fully insulated, with a waterproof moisture-wicking microfiber lining (though it's not Thinsulate). The outer material is a durable, ripstop quilted taffeta. A long elastic cuff and buckle at the wrist keeps rain and snow out even in windy or active conditions, and the textured grip on their palms provides traction. "These are warm, totally waterproof and durable," a fan reported. Several shoppers noted they ran small, particularly in the fingers, but that didn't dull their enthusiasm for these insulated gloves. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Small – Large

3. These Stylish Faux Leather Gloves With 100% Cashmere Lining Alepo Faux Leather Gloves With Cashmere Wool Lining $13 | Amazon See On Amazon These thin winter gloves are made from vegan leather with a warm lining and chic details. A row of buttons on each wrist is a neutral accent that still makes them feel special, and the gloves' comprehensive touch-screen surfaces let you text with all ten fingers. They're lined in luxurious cashmere for warmth without bulk. "Such lovely, well-fitting, warm gloves. These are well made with wonderful PU leather," one shopper noted. "I can even use my touch devices! I'm pleased with everything." Also worth considering: these thermal knit vegan gloves. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

4. A Pair Of Convertible Mittens For The Best Of Both Worlds Vigrace Knitted Convertible Mittens $17 | Amazon See On Amazon These convertible mittens are made from a 50/50 blend of wool and acrylic, with a toasty fleece Thinsulate lining. Warm and lightweight, they come with thoughtful additions, including a Velcro patch to affix the mitten half to your glove, and a tough, leather palm patch for grip. "Everything you need in a glove," one shopper declared, noting they were cozy and ultra-practical. "These gloves keep my hands comfortably warm on the coldest days in the snow. The convertible aspect, from mitten to fingerless glove, provides the versatility I need so that I am able to quickly use my fingers for typing." Also consider this heavy-duty polar fleece convertible mitten with Thinsulate. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Medium – Large

5. These Three-Finger Gloves That Are Great For Hitting The Slopes EXski Waterproof 3-Finger Snow Gloves $33 | Amazon See On Amazon The three-finger glove allows for manual dexterity while maintaining the warmth of the rest of your hand like a good pair of mittens. They feature multiple layers to keep you warm in weather down to about -22 degrees Fahrenheit. First there's the Thinsulate thermal liner, then a waterproof membrane, finished with a quick-drying nylon shell. A buckle on the wrist keeps out snow, while the faux leather lining on the palm affords good grip for whatever you're up to. "Mobility and warmth," a snowboarder commented, but even people who were just shoveling snow raved about these gloves. Available colors: 1

Available sizes: Medium – X-Large

6. A Cozy Pair Of Cable Knit Wool Gloves Bruceriver Wool Cable Knit Gloves With Thinsulate $18 | Amazon See On Amazon These warm wool gloves are traditionally cozy in a sweater-inspired cable knit. In addition to the benefits of natural wool, they’re also lined with a double layer of fleece and Thinsulate that you can find with or without touchscreen capabilities. "The Thinsulate lining makes them super-warm. Seem to be very well-made, too," a reviewer pointed out. "The perfect casual winter glove," another fan wrote of the style — and several other reviewers called out the nice cable pattern. Choose from a nice range of colors to match your outerwear ensemble. Available options: 14

Available sizes: Small – X-Large