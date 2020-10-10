Sneakers are a staple of anyone’s closet, bringing both style and comfort to your favorite outfits, and the best high-top sneakers will instantly upgrade your look. They look equally great paired with rolled-up mom jeans as they do with a midi dress — delivering a laidback look in a classic style.

High-top sneakers are usually made of canvas, which is breathable, flexible, and easy to clean. While canvas lends a relaxed aesthetic to your daily outfit, a leather sneaker adds a glam or luxe element; sneakers may also come in more affordable polyurethane (faux) leather if you prefer a vegan alternative.

High tops got their start as trainers for basketball players, but the now-classic shoes add streetwear style and ankle support to your everyday outfit. Most sneakers have laces, but you’ll also find high-top shoes that you can simply slip on and off for when you want a hassle-free option.

Rubber outsoles are the go-to for high-top sneakers, and they add traction and a non-slip quality to your shoe for safe walking. Bonus points for high-tops with cushioned insoles for more comfortable all-day wear.

Add any of the high-top sneakers below to your wardrobe for an instant style boost that's both comfortable and cute. Each pair is highly rated on Amazon, including a cult favorite with nearly 18,000 reviews.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. These Iconic High-Top Sneakers Converse Chuck Taylor All Star High Top Sneaker $47 | Amazon See On Amazon Chuck Taylor All-Stars are an instantly recognizable high-top sneaker, and this pair is highly rated on Amazon with nearly 18,000 reviews. The iconic white shoe, with a stripe detail on the platform, complements so many outfits and styles. The canvas upper is soft and flexible with a lace-up closure. OrthoLite insoles add comfortable cushioning to the shoe and vulcanized rubber soles give them good grip. Plus, reviewers report they have a roomy toe box that's comfortable even for wide feet. Choose from more than a dozen colors, including black, gray, and tie dye. A helpful review: "[...] It protects your feet from the elements, and the design is timeless. Some shoes are too much, man. This is the perfect amount of shoe. Light, durable, and inexpensive - just a great everyday shoe. It does not impede the foot like many sports shoes. The sole is flexible, and it doesn't turn your foot into an immovable brick like a lot of athletic shoes. That said, it doesn't provide much padding or shock absorption." Available Sizes: 3.5 — 13

2. And A More Affordable Alternative ZGR Womens High Top Canvas Sneakers $22 | Amazon See On Amazon If you love the look of Chuck Taylors, but you're on a budget, try these high-top sneakers that look very similar for a fraction of the price. They're also made of canvas with a lace-up closure, anti-skid rubber sole, and classic stripes at the platform. This washable pair is available in eight colors and patterns, including black and red. A helpful review: “These are great. I haven't used them much for hiking or anything really tough, but I wear them all the time, and they're still in good shape 9 months later. It doesn't have any kind of brand or anything visible on the outside of the shoe, so it doesn't look like a cheap converse rip off, just a nice canvas shoe in the same shape. I liked that it has grommets and all of the stitching detail; it's really only missing the brand label, and its so much cheaper! The fit might be slightly larger than I expected, but since the style is narrow, and laces up it isn't a problem at all, just more toe room.” Available Sizes: 5 — 11

3. These Trendy Retro-Style High Top Sneakers Reebok Women's Freestyle Hi Walking Shoe $75 | Amazon See On Amazon For a retro vibe that still feels fresh right now, try on these Reebook high-top sneakers. They're made with real leather for the upper and come with both laces and two velcro straps at the ankle that can be tightened or loosened to adjust the fit. They're a more wearable version of the dad shoe trend that will still feel classic for a long time. These shoes have rubber soles and an EVA midsole lined in terry cloth for lightweight and comfortable cushioning. They're a popular shoe with over 4,000 reviews, and they're available in more than a dozen colors as well as metallic. A helpful review: “Love these, I feel like I am a kid again! So fun, comfy and look great with anything. [...] The shoe runs narrow but it was more comfortable than I thought it would be. The high top portion helps with ankle support [...] I have high arches and tend to get tired feet when I wear tennis shoes. These are fun to wear and great to walk in. I feel like Melanie Griffith in Working Woman every time I put them on. It's a great feeling if you have no reference for it.” Available Sizes: 5 — 12

4. This Leopard Pair Of Slip-On High Tops ZGR Women's High Top Slip on Sneakers $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Slipping into these lace-free high-top sneakers is easy with elastic goring on each side, and the leopard print promises to immediately elevate any outfit. They're made of microfiber faux leather that's water repellent with anti-slip soles (though it's not clear if they're rubber). These cute shoes also come in snake print and four neutral colors. A helpful review: “[...] Well, I just found the cutest sneaker bootie ever! Nice leopard design, comfortable, warm, and stylish. Will finish winter in these cuties and go back to this company next fall for some other colors.” Available Sizes: 6 — 11

5. A Stylish Pair Of High-Top Leather Sneakers UGG Women's Olli Sneaker $120 | Amazon See On Amazon For a touch of glam, these stylish high-top sneakers are 100% leather that looks luxe even on the casual style shoe. Though they have laces, these sneakers also feature side zippers so you can slip in and out of this pair, too. These shoes would make a simple black or white tee outfit look polished, and they have rubber soles with cozy foam insoles. This pair also comes in four other neutral colors, some of which have a suede finish. A helpful review: “Omg these shoes are amazing. Very comfortable and stylish. I get so many compliments! They do run big so go half a size down.” Available Sizes: 5 — 12

6. An Athletic Pair Of High Tops In Cute Colors Puma Phenom Oceannaire Canvas High Top $50 | Amazon See On Amazon If you love a more athletic look and feel, these high-top sneakers fit the bill with a lightweight canvas upper and supportive foam midsole. They have a breathable mesh collar insert and both laces and a midfoot velcro strap. They have a unique design that includes an ornate platform, plus they come in four colors that include light blue and red. A helpful review: "Love these shoes. Purchased these for more ankle support when working out. They provide great support overall, a firm sole while not being so stiff that it’s uncomfortable." Available Sizes: 6 — 8.5