The look of a bra is only one factor — especially if you'll be wearing your bra during exercise. Besides hundreds (if not thousands) of five-star reviews, the best high-impact sports bras for large breasts have several things in common: They're usually full-coverage, reinforced with supportive elements, and highly adjustable.

Because high-impact bras are designed for activities that involve intense movement, the more bounce-control they offer, the better. The easiest way to minimize bouncing is to choose a bra that covers more of your chest. Thicker straps, a wider band, and a higher neckline are also common features among best-selling options.

Next, consider the bra's specific support features, which often include compression fabric and padded or contoured cups. Some of the most supportive sports bras even contain underwire, which, when done correctly, can offer comfortable, exercise-friendly support for larger breasts.

Last but not least, look for bras with adjustable straps and bands. Most cheaper sports bras don't offer either (they simply stretch to fit a wide range of sizes), but splurging on these features gives you the ability to customize your fit, and a more secure fit means a more supportive sports bra.

Ready to get shopping? These seven high-impact sports bras are full-coverage, reinforced with supportive elements, and largely adjustable — plus they come highly reviewed by real buyers with larger busts.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Most Popular Sports Bra For Large Breasts Glamorise Full Figure No Bounce Sports Bra $31 | Amazon See On Amazon With more than 23,000 reviews on Amazon, the Glamorise No Bounce bra is easily one of the most popular options for those with large breasts. It has multiple features to minimize movement during high-impact activities including reinforced cups, wide straps, no-stretch seamless fabric, and an adjustable band and straps. Get it in a huge range of sizes and 10 different colors. Available sizes: 34C — 50J One reviewer wrote: "My search for a sports bra is finally over!! No longer do I have to stuff myself into three sports bras, crushing my bosom and my soul, to be able to get a good workout. My 36G bust is fully supported in this bra - it's comfortable, easy to put on, and cute!"

2. The Best Value FITTIN Racerback Sports Bras (4-Pack) $34 | Amazon See On Amazon Many high-impact sports bras will cost you more than $40 each — but with this multipack from FITTIN, you get four for less than $40 in total. Granted, they're not adjustable, but the thicker straps, racerback design, stretchy fabric, and removable padded cups make them well-suited for medium- to high-impact workouts. They're also breathable and moisture-wicking to handle sweat. While they're not the most supportive on this list, they'll definitely get the job done for a great value. You can also get a single one for less than $15. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large One reviewer wrote: "Finally a bra for big breasts! Nice, thick, comfortable. I usually wear a regular bra under my sports bras but this isn't necessary with these as it provides good lift and support."

3. An Adjustable Racerback Bra With An Underwire SYROKAN High-Impact Racerback Bra $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Yes, racerback bras usually offer significant support and prevent your straps from slipping down your shoulders — but they're very rarely adjustable. This SYROKAN bra has not one, but two adjustable sections, since the straps can be lengthened (or shortened) and the band has three hook-and-eye options to choose from. It also has encapsulated cups with underwire, moisture-wicking fabric, and a wide stretchy band for structure and comfort. Get it in over a dozen color options, many of which are lined with a contrasting shade. Available sizes: 32B — 42F One reviewer wrote: "Just as described. I'm a 36DD and have had such an issue finding a sports bra that fits. [...] I am an avid gym person and love to run so support is important to me. Very minimal bounce if at all with this bra."

4. A Strappy Sports Bra That's Still Supportive Yvette High-Impact Criss-Cross Sports Bra $32 | Amazon See On Amazon Strappy sports bras often have a low-cut neckline and thin, stretchy straps, which offer little in the way of support. The Yvette high-impact sports bra is an exception. Even though it has a strappy intertwining back for visual appeal, the straps are thicker and the front is full-coverage. This bra also features structured padding in a breathable fabric, not to mention an adjustable hook-and-eye-closure band. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus One reviewer wrote: "I am a size 36D and this fits true to size — I can hardly ever find a bra let alone sports bra that gives me both comfort and support. This sports bra does both."

5. An Underwire Sports Bra You Can Wear 2 Ways Wacoal Underwire Sport Bra $68 | Amazon See On Amazon The Wacoal sports bra sets itself apart from the competition because it uses an outside underwire frame to offer extra support during intense workouts. This makes for a structured, effective bra, but since the wire is on the exterior, it's less likely to poke or prod while you're moving around. It also has a full-coverage design and thick, adjustable straps that you can cross or wear in a U-shape thanks to their detachable clasps. Currently, this bra has nearly 5,000 reviews and a 4.4-star overall rating. Available sizes: 32C — 42DDD One reviewer wrote: "This sports bra is outstanding. I am a 32H, which is an exceptionally difficult size to fit for a sports bra. Or any bra for that matter. I own 10 of these, not joking. They are worth every penny."

6. The Best Front-Zip Bra Yvette Front-Zip Racerback Sports Bra $33 | Amazon See On Amazon Front-zip bras offer two major pluses: They're easy to put on because you don't have to reach behind you to fasten any clasps, and they tend to pull your breasts together for additional support during workouts. The Yvette front-zip bra is a favorite because of its racerback design, padded straps, and structured support. Choose from four designs from solid black to eye-catching patterns. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large Plus One reviewer wrote: "Finally something that works for a DDD. I have been looking for a sports bra to eliminate as much bounce and motion as possible as I'm largely busty. While this (for me) didn't eliminate ALL the bounce, it made a much larger impact than any other bra I've tried so far."