Whether you want to pluck brows, remove splinters, or apply false lashes, the best drugstore tweezers are made from durable stainless steel and are well-suited to the specific task you have in mind. If you're planning to pluck your brows, opt for tweezers with a slanted tip; the edge is useful for grabbing onto hairs while the point is perfect for precise plucking. For removing ultra-thin or fine hairs, splinters, or are looking to pluck ingrown hairs (a task you should be sure you're doing safely!) you’ll want a sharper, pointed pair of tweezers — just be careful not to poke yourself! Flat tip tweezers are a good option for applying falsies, and some people like to use them to tweeze thicker or coarse hair, too.

If you’d like to have a variety of tweezers in your collection, consider purchasing a tweezer set, which usually has a couple of options with different tips. If you find standard tweezers difficult to maneuver, look for a pair with a wider body, as this allows for better control. While full-size tweezers are good for at-home use, mini tweezers might be nice to have for on-the-go use, too.

Oh, and make sure that the pair you select is made from stainless steel to avoid irritation, since other metals like nickel can cause a negative reaction, particularly if you have sensitive skin.

These seven pairs of drugstore tweezers are all highly rated on Amazon, with reviewers indicating they’re effective for all of your tweezing needs. Best yet, they’re all priced under $25.

1. The Overall Best Pair Of Slanted Drugstore Tweezers Tweezerman Slant Tweezer $15 | Amazon See On Amazon These slanted tweezers from Tweezerman are super popular with more than 1,300 reviews on Amazon and a knockout 4.6-star rating overall. The durable stainless steel construction with a baked enamel finish should last you for ages — which is why they're a good value, even though they might cost more than some other options. Just ask Amazon reviewers, who stand by these tweezers as being undeniably worth the money. One user even wrote, "I have several pairs of Tweezerman tweezers, some of which I've had over 10 years and they are still as amazing as they were in the first day I got them." The tweezers also have the undeniable honor of winning Allure's Best of Beauty Awards every year since 2001, and multiple aestheticians recommend them as a top pick that they personally recommend. The full-size tweezers have a 25-degree slanted tip that makes grabbing hairs a total breeze. You can nab them in a bright pink or red color that's easy to spot in your makeup bag or drawer, but if you'd prefer a more subdued shade, they're also available in a classic steel. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Love these tweezers. When you grab a hair and pull, it comes out. The hair will not slip out of the tweezer's grip. Great precision. You can grab one hair at a time with no problem. This is my second pair, only because I lost my first. Had my first pair for 3 years and they worked just as good the last time I used them as the first. These tweezers are worth every penny."

2. A Budget-Friendly Pair Of Slanted Tweezers Revlon Expert Slant Tip Tweezer $6 | Amazon See On Amazon If you don't want to spend more than $10 on tweezers, this cheaper pick from Revlon is a solid runner-up, and still plenty effective at tweezing stray hairs with their slanted tip design. Made from stainless steel, you can expect this pick to last for the long haul, and the matte finish also offers a non-slip grip. Amazon reviewers give the tweezers a solid 4.7-star rating overall, among 16,000 and growing reviews. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "It's more difficult to find a good pair of tweezers than one would think, but this pair is wonderful; best pair of tweezers I've ever used. I have a lot of difficulty getting little hairs and all other tweezers I've used just wouldn't grab onto them. It got frustrating to spend so much time in the morning plucking stray hairs, or rather, TRYING to. This tweezer has actually sped up my morning routine and I'm quite impressed."

3. A Pair Of Tweezers With A Pointed Tip Majestic Bombay Surgical Tweezers $10 | Amazon See On Amazon For removing pesky ingrown hairs, painful splinters, or hard-to-grab fine hairs, Amazon reviewers indicate that these tweezers from Majestic Bombay will do the trick, hence the tweezers' solid 4.5-star rating overall on the site, among 11,000 and growing reviews. The hand-filed tweezers have a sharp, pointed tip that allows you to be amazingly precise as you work — just take care not to poke yourself! Made from stainless steel, the tweezers are quite durable, and they’re even backed by a lifetime guarantee should anything go awry. Choose from four colors, three of which are bright enough to easily spot in a purse or drawer. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I have bought 5 of these tweezers and they are the best ones I've found (and for a very reasonable price too). What I like the most about them is that the points are literally needle-like... very thin, sharp and precise. I get a lot of ingrown hairs and I need to be able to get to the root of the problem ASAP. Other tweezers I've purchased had tips that weren't sharp enough or were too thick to do the job."

4. A Pair Of Flat Tip Tweezers Tweezerman G.E.A.R. Flat Tip Tweezer $19 | Amazon See On Amazon You’ll definitely want to have a pair of these tweezers from Tweezerman in your collection for applying falsies, since the straight, flat tip allows you to easily grasp on to lashes and apply them to your lids. Made from stainless steel, the tweezers are durable and easy to clean — a must in case any lash glue accidentally ends up on them. While applying falsies may be an obvious use for this pick, the tweezers are also really great for tweezing thick or coarse hair on the brows or face. According to one reviewer, this pair of tweezers "allows you to grasp even the toughest hairs you typically can’t ever get at." Enthusiastic Amazon review: "These are very good tweezers. They are great for coarse hairs and removes the entire hair without breaking it off. I have been a fan of Tweezerman brand products for years and these live up to their well-deserved reputation for being the best on the market."

5. An Inexpensive Tweezer Set Tweezer Guru Tweezers Set (4 Pieces) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon If you’re in need of a variety of tweezers for different uses, this tweezer set from Tweezer Guru is the perfect solution. The set comes with four tweezers, including one with a flat tip, one with a pointed tip, and two with different slanted tips. They’re all full-size tweezers made from sturdy stainless steel, and they come in a case for easy storage. Amazon reviewers indicate that despite this pick’s low price tag — less than $20 for four tweezers! — the quality is totally there; they give this set a whopping 4.6-star rating overall on the site, among 7,200 and growing reviews. If you want an even larger selection of tweezers, Tweezer Guru also sells 5-piece and 6-piece sets. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "You can immediately tell by holding them that they are made from strong and durable stainless steel material, and line right up there with some of the most expensive tweezers I have bought over the years. I'm quite surprised, to be honest, at how cheap they are compared to the quality. Curious to see how long they last. The other thing is this is the first time I get a 4-piece set, I usually get 2-piece, and so the extra differently-contoured tweezers were a wonderful surprise as to their versatility and additional applicability."

6. A Pair Of Slant Tweezers With A Wide Grip Tweezerman Wide Grip Slant Tweezer $24 | Amazon See On Amazon With their ergonomic design and extra-wide body, these tweezers from Tweezerman are much easier to hold than your average pick, allowing you to have more precise control as you work. The tweezers are made from sturdy stainless steel, and they have a 25-degree slanted tip to grab on to pesky brow hairs. While these tweezers are one of the pricier options on this list, many Amazon reviewers commented that the ease of these tweezers is well worth the added cost; they give this pick a solid 4.7-star rating overall, among 400 and growing reviews. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "The wide grip allows for excellent [precision] and control, and the hi-quality steel makes for quick and easy personal grooming. By far the best pair of tweezers I've owned. Definitely [recommended]."