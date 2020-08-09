Rugs and carpets make your home more comfortable, but they're also some of the toughest things to clean when accidents inevitably happen. Fortunately, the best carpet stain removers are specifically designed to tackle these messes without complicated rinsing. To find the best stain remover for you, however, first figure out the type of stain or stains you're trying to get out.

Stain removers typically contain some kind of surfactant, enzyme, or emulsifier. These ingredients coat or break down the stain so that it's less securely bound to the carpet fibers. Different formulas use different ingredients, and unfortunately, they're not always disclosed. Many products will market themselves as fix-all solutions that work on almost any substance, whether that's dirt, coffee, red wine, blood, or pet accidents. That said, consulting the reviews will tell you exactly what kind of stains they're effective on from the point of view of those who've actually used them at home.

Whether you're struggling with evidence of yesterday's happy hour or some mud your dog tracked in six months ago, these are the best carpet stain removers Amazon has to offer.

1. The Overall Best Stain Remover For Carpet Folex Carpet Spot Remover $14 | Amazon See On Amazon A number of Amazon reviewers have called the Folex carpet spot remover "magic," and at least part of that is because it doesn't require any rinsing or vacuuming — simply spray it onto any color-fast material and blot with an absorbent cloth. It has more than 8,000 reviews and a number-one best-selling status because it's nontoxic, odor-free, and non-flammable, but according to past buyers, it's still extremely effective on most stains. If none of the below options are suitable for your particular stain, or if you're looking for a well-rounded solution for a variety of accidents, this is the way to go. One reviewer wrote: "The results are not always as 'instant' as the bottle claims, but most stains do come out after one try. [...] Best stain remover I’ve found so far. And with three little boys 5 years and under, and two cats 14 years and older, I’ve had lots of stains to try it on. It works."

2. The Easiest To Use Spot Shot Professional Instant Carpet Stain Remover $9 | Amazon See On Amazon For the least amount of effort possible, there's Spot Shot's Professional stain remover. This formula aims to remove most carpet stains without any scrubbing. Its non-aerosol bottle is easy to spray on food, cosmetic, oil, and organic stains (both new and old), after which you simply blot the stain away. Some reviewers say it has a distinct smell, but if you don't want to deal with carpet cleaning machines, scrub brushes, and sitting and waiting, it's your best bet. One reviewer wrote: "Great product! Used it for dark stains in heavy walking areas in my apartment and it took the dark black stains out right away. It was easy as 1-2-3. Definitely will be buying more!"

3. The Best Carpet Stain Remover For Old Stains Bissell Professional Power Shot Oxy Carpet Spot $7 | Amazon See On Amazon When the stain has had months (or even years) to set in, Bissell's Power Shot is a great choice. This formula uses StainLift technology and a high-pressure aerosol stream that penetrates deep into the material — in fact, it even reaches the carpet backing. As a result, it's the best option for especially old stains. Even though it's powerful, it's safe for kids, pets, and the environment, so you can saturate the area if needed. One reviewer wrote: "This stuff really works! Our basement carpet has some tough stains that have been in place for years from the previous owners. We had planned to just replace the carpet and gave this a try as a last ditch effort and it didn't disappoint. I sprayed it on to test a hard hit spot - left it for a few hours, and came back wondering where the spot had gone!"

4. The Best Carpet Cleaner For Pets Rocco & Roxie Supply Stain and Odor Eliminator $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Pet stains require a specific kind of stain remover. That's because, while most other removers might break down the odors and discoloration so that they're undetectable to you, they're still detectable to your pet's strong nose. As a result, they may continue to mark the same spot over and over again. Luckily, Rocco & Roxie's stain and odor eliminator uses a powerful, enzyme-based formula that breaks down pet stains (urine, feces, and vomit) by feeding on the organic matter — that way, they're gone for good and your pet can no longer smell them. One reviewer wrote: "My dog learned to pee on a rug when a puppy stayed with me for a week and now its an endless issue. I've replaced the rug twice and tried endless stain remover products but nothing worked. Finally, I decided to try this product on a whim. [...] There is no pee smell and it has significantly curbed my dog from re-peeing in the same spot."

5. The Best Natural Carpet Stain Remover Puracy Professional Carpet Cleaner Detergent $15 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're concerned about chemical ingredients, Puracy's carpet detergent is the best pick. It's nontoxic, hypoallergenic, vegan, and biodegradable. Plus, it skips all the sulfates, perfumes, and petrochemicals. Instead, the formula utilizes plant-powered ingredients to loosen stains, whether you use it as a spot cleaner or a carpet shampoo. One reviewer wrote: "I wasn't expecting much from a 'Natural' carpet cleaner detergent but I couldn't ignore the reviews over the traditional detergents. [...] It took half as much time to clean as I was expecting and I can't find any trace of the stain with a black light."

6. The Best Spot Cleaner For Wine Chateau Spill Red Wine Stain Remover $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Chateau Spill stain remover is specifically designed to remove red wine stains — but it'll also work on other dark blemishes caused by "heavy tannins," including grass, blood, and deep-colored fruits and vegetables, too. It's also nontoxic and comes in a small bottle that's easy to store in your cabinet, or drawer. Beyond the spray, the brand also sells premoistened, individually packaged wipes that fit easily inside a bag for on-the-go emergencies. One reviewer wrote: "Absolutely the best at removing red wine stains. I've bought just about every wine stain remover available and this is 100% effective. I'm hugely relieved after just cleaning up a ridiculous red wine spatter on my white carpet, so much so that I looked up my Chateau Spill order to write this review."