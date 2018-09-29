The 6 Best Thick Yoga Mats

If you've ever felt the pain of a hardwood floor against your knees in Table Top Pose, you've probably realized the importance of a well-cushioned foundation. That being said, the best thick yoga mats aren't just about thickness. They combine all the features of a great yoga mat, including balance and slip-resistance.

After a single full class on an unsupportive mat, you may be tempted to buy the thickest one you can find. Do yourself a favor and resist that urge.

Yes, an extra-thick mat means cushioned joints, but it also means a chunky layer of foam between your feet and the floor. Yoga practice is meant to ground you — that's why yogis practice barefoot — so there needs to be some stability underneath you in order to create a strong foundation, especially for balancing poses. For that reason, the best thick yoga mats strike a middle ground between comfort and solid support.

So how thick should your yoga mat be? A standard yoga mat is usually around 1/8 inches thick (or 3.17 millimeters). Anything over that is considered "extra thick," but be careful — manufacturers toss this phrase around for basically anything over 3 millimeters, so check your measurements before you buy.

If you're not sure where to start, these six yoga mats ease the pressure on your knees, spine, and wrists without compromising in other areas.

Overall Best: Gaiam Yoga Mat Gaiam Yoga Mat $30 Amazon Thicker, affordable, non-slip, non-toxic, stylish — this mat from Gaiam has basically everything you need for a comfortable practice. Buy Now Thickness: 6 millimeters (.23 inches) Pros: The Gaiam yoga mat has well over a thousand rave reviews. Most of them comment on how it's "so much more comfortable" than other mats "because of the added thickness," but it's "not too squishy that it would mess up balance." It also has a non-slip, extra-traction surface, a non-toxic PVC construction, and over 30 unique and colorful patterns to choose from — all for under $30. This mat even comes with a free downloadable yoga routine to get you started with your practice. No wonder it's the top pick for so many people. Cons: It's definitely on the thinner side of "extra thick" mats, so if you have a pre-existing injury, you might need something with more padding.

Budget Pick: HemingWiegh's $20 Extra-Thick Mat HemingWeigh Extra-Thick Mat $20 Amazon If you're on a budget, this $20 mat will protect your bones and joints with its half-inch of impact-absorbing foam. Buy Now Thickness: 12.7 millimeters (1/2 inches) Pros: When they named the HemingWeigh extra thick mat, they weren't kidding. This one has enough padding to protect your knees, spine, elbows, and wrists on virtually any floor during any kind of workout. It's thick enough to absorb impact should you fall out of a pose, and it's designed with non-slip ridges to better grip your hands and feet as well as the floor underneath it. Since it's moisture-resistant, it's also easy to wipe clean with a wet towel, and for just $20, it's definitely the most budget-friendly pick — especially since it comes with a free carrying strap. Cons: Because it's essentially half an inch of foam, it's not ideal for balancing poses. Some reviewers also complain about the traction.

For Sweaty Hands & Feet: YOGALAND's Textured Yoga Mat YOGALAND Premium Yoga Mat $33 Amazon Unlike most thick mats, this reversible option is specifically designed to prevent slipping with its textured, rubber-like material. Buy Now Thickness: 6 millimeters (.23 inches) Pros: Most thick mats are pretty slippery. The YOGALAND premium yoga mat, on the other hand, was designed with two distinct layers — a bottom layer of cushioning to protect your body from the hard floor, and a top layer of textured, rubber-like material that grips your skin even when sweaty. It's also reversible, lightweight, made without harmful toxins, and each color comes with a free carrying strap. "Truly nonslip and the thickness is perfect," one reviewer raves. Cons: None — the vast majority of reviewers are really happy with this one.

The Thickest Mat: Crown Sporting Goods' 1-Inch Thick Yoga Cloud Mat Crown Sporting Goods Yoga Cloud Mat $43 Amazon This cloud-like mat offers one whole inch of high-density cushioning, so if you have a knee, elbow, wrist, or back injury, it's the way to go. Buy Now Thickness: 25.4 millimeters (1 inch) Pros: This pick from Crown Sporting Goods has earned the name "The Cloud Mat," but unlike your typical thick mats, it's made from a high-density foam that resists squishing and sinking more so than other brands. It has horizontal ridges to keep you slip-free, a shock-absorbing consistency to prevent discomfort, and a bonus shoulder strap for hassle-free travel to and from your yoga classes. According to reviewers, it's definitely the best option for pre-existing injuries. "Incredible," one buyer writes, "especially for someone like me with bad knees," while another says, "thick enough [to protect] my elbow that I injured." Cons: During more advanced balancing poses, you'll likely have to move this mat aside entirely — the foam is too thick to provide a stable surface for poses like Tree, Chair, and Crow.

Great For Balance: Lottus Life's Natural Jute Fiber Yoga Mat Lottus Life Natural Jute Fiber Yoga Mat $59 Amazon Thanks to its supportive layer of jute fiber, this mat won't interfere with your balance. It also absorbs moisture well if you sweat a lot. Buy Now Thickness: 8 millimeters (.31 inches) Pros: The Lottus Life yoga mat feels like memory foam underneath your body, but it has a natural jute fiber-covering on top. This not only provides grip and stability but it "doesn't seem to interfere with [reviewers'] balance" because it creates a floor-like surface that won't sink down into itself. Since it's almost like a fabric, it also absorbs moisture better than other closed-cell mats, so it's a good choice if you sweat a lot during your practice. Cons: This one's definitely on the pricier side. Since it's a woven fiber, the jute might also feel prickly when you first get it, but it smooths out over time.