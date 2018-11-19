Regardless of your personal style, I'm willing to bet you'll get plenty of use out of the best quality women's T-shirts. Whether you prefer crewnecks, V-necks, or ones made for exercise, there are a wealth of fits and styles out there to accommodate any need.

The most important feature to consider when choosing the ideal tee is the fabric, as that'll help you quickly determine whether you're dealing with superior or subpar quality. For reference, the best T-shirt fabrics are typically cotton, polyester, and rayon. Cotton is great for everyday wear and will provide you with a breathable, lightweight feel. Polyester and rayon, on the other hand, are smooth, moisture-wicking fabrics that are less prone to wrinkles and make solid workout choices. Lastly, as a bonus — especially if you're after a bit of stretch! — keep your eyes peeled for spandex.

To help inform your search, I've put together a list of Amazon's best quality women’s T-shirts. My picks feature a variety of fabrics, fits, and styles — and they're sure to freshen up your wardrobe. Keep reading to find the one for you (whether it's for work or workouts), then take a look at even more Amazon-available tee options.

The Best V-Neck Tees Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve V-Neck (2-Pack) $16 Amazon See On Amazon Why it's great: This women's V-neck T-shirt is made predominantly from cotton, but it also features a blend of spandex and modal (which is a type of rayon). The shirt comes in a pack of two and is machine-washable, making it easy to clean and wear throughout the week. It fits true to size and comes in 15 different color combinations, so you can choose the style and fit that feels most like you. What fans say: "Can I say finally!! These t-shirts are perfect. Women’s t-shirts tend to be thin and clingy (at least the ones I find). Overall, the fit is true to size. The material is nice — not too thick but not tissue thin either." Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

ZERDOCEAN Women's Plus-Size V-Neck (2-Pack) $22 Amazon See On Amazon Why it's great: Like the Amazon Essentials option, this plus-size V-neck T-shirt comes in a pack of two, with a few different color and design combinations to choose from. It's made with a stretchy modal fabric and features a swing silhouette for extra flexibility. The shirts are machine-washable but should be air dried to avoid shrinkage. What fans say: "Great fabric! I was somewhat hesitant at first to buy two relatively plain T-shirts, but once I put one on, I didn't want to take it off! The material feels wonderful and they are very flattering too." Available sizes: 1X, 2X, 4X

The Best Crew-neck Tees Caramel Cantina Women's Slim Fit Crewneck (4-Pack) $25 Amazon See On Amazon Why it's great: This slim-fit crew-neck tee is made with a cotton and polyester blend that gives it a lightweight and quick-drying feel. It comes in a pack of four, and there are four different color combinations to choose from. The T-shirt is both washer and dryer safe (wash on cold and tumble dry low), and the label is printed on, meaning you won't ever have to deal with an itchy tag. Just note that the shirt runs small, so it may be best to order a size up from your usual fit. What fans say: "The quality of these shirts is surprisingly good! I ordered a size up for my daughter and they are a little loose (as expected). A lot of reviews mentioned they shrink, I did not experience any shrinkage when I washed and dried them (machine dried on medium heat). I like that they are a little longer than most shirts." Available sizes: Small - X-Large

Roaman's Ultimate Plus Size Tee $15 Amazon See On Amazon Why it's great: Available in 13 different colors, this crew-neck T-shirt is made from 100 percent pure cotton, giving it a soft and lightweight feel. It's 30 inches in length — with a relaxed silhouette — giving you plenty of room to style it however you want. Plus, it's machine-washable, and reviewers found it still retains its size and shape after going through the drier. What fans say: "Great quality, washes and dries well, without shrinkage, and fits well. Definitely worth the purchase! Available sizes: Small - 5X

The Best Workout Tees Under Armour Women's Tech V-Neck Twist $22 Amazon See On Amazon Why it's great: Made from 100 percent polyester, this women's workout T-shirt is the perfect thing to wear to the gym, as the material is both breathable and moisture-wicking. This shirt was designed with anti-odor technology and features a four-way stretch that makes it easy to move in any direction. Under Armour's V-neck shirt is available in a wide range of colors, too. What fans say: "This is my go-to T-shirt now for the gym. I love it. It's been washing up beautifully. I intentionally got it a little large so I would have full range of motion in my arms for working out. It's clearly a quality product; well constructed, excellent material." Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large