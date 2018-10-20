No matter your style preferences, a classic white tee is a wardrobe staple that can be paired with almost anything — and that's why finding one of the best women's white tees is worth it.

The best thing about white tees is how versatile they are, so you can opt for one that works with your existing wardrobe — no matter your preferred style (V-neck, crewneck, long, or slim). You can also choose between different fabrics, depending on how you'll be wearing it. For example, an all-cotton option will feel lightweight and breathable; whereas, one with a cotton and polyester blend offers moisture-wicking capabilities for hot, sweaty days. If you like some stretch in your tees, you'll want to go with one that features a bit of spandex, too.

To help inform your search, I've compiled a list of the white tees literally everyone should own. My picks include a variety of fabrics, fits, and price points (although psst — they're all under $20). Even better, all my choices are highly-rated on Amazon, so you can trust that they're quality. Keep reading to shop them all, then check out the best clothes racks for storing tees and so much more.

1 The Best Women's White Tees: This Amazon Essentials Two-Pack Of Crewnecks Amazon Essentials Women's Crewneck T-Shirt, Pack Of 2 $16 Amazon See On Amazon Amazon rating: 4.5 stars (more than 300 reviews) Why you need it: This two-pack of T-shirts by Amazon Basics is another great value pack for those who prefer a crewneck style. The fitted short-sleeved tees feature a mid-length bottom hem that'll look great both tucked in or out. Plus, thanks to a little bit of spandex added into the cotton and modal fabric blend, these tees have a good amount of stretch for added comfort. Fan review: "I absolutely love them. I had read a lot of reviews, but I was still genuinely surprised at the quality of the material as soon as I opened the package. The material has some weight to it — doesn't feel cheap, thin or flimsy at all, and is soft to the touch." Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

2 Also Great: A Value Pack Of Men's Fruit Of The Loom V-Necks That Offer A Looser, Even Comfier Fit Fruit Of The Loom Men's V-Neck T-Shirt, Pack Of 6 $14 Amazon See On Amazon Amazon rating: 4.5 stars (more than 1,900 reviews) Why you need it: First of all, who says men's shirts are only for men? If you gravitate toward a looser fit, you'll love slipping into one of these tag-free Fruit of the Loom V-necks. Made with 100 percent cotton, they come in a value pack of six and boast a breathable and soft hand feel. Since men's sizing generally runs slightly larger, be sure to check out the size chart before you make a purchase. Fan review: "I'm a woman but purchased these to wear at home when lounging around and they are very comfortable! Very soft and feels much more comfortable than any set of t-shirts I have ever owned, even the expensive ones made just for women." Available sizes: Small - XXX-Large Tall (Men's)