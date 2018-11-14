The 6 Best Places For Birthday Brunch In NYC That'll Be The Best Celebration Yet

Let's be real: Brunch is always a good idea. How can we even begin to thank the person who decided that combining breakfast and lunch would be an extraordinary idea? Brunch is undoubtedly the best meal of the day, and you clearly cannot get enough of it. Whether you're sipping a mimosa (if you're 21 or up) or savoring eggs Benedict with home fries, there's no better way to start your day. Birthdays are even more exciting for brunch, because you get to slay them with your besties. If you live in New York or plan to celebrate your big day there, here are the best places for birthday brunch in NYC.

Cheers to your best years with a celebratory brunch in NYC for your birthday. With so much going on, New York City is one of the best cities to ring in a new birthday. There's no shortage of restaurants that know how to do brunch right, so you'll definitely want to create a brunching bucket list ASAP. Don't forget to wear your favorite outfit and arrive on time with an empty stomach. You'll definitely want to Instagram this moment! Check out these birthday brunches you'll never forget in NYC.

1 Magic Hour TAO Group on YouTube Magic Hour is the biggest indoor and outdoor hotel rooftop bar in NYC, and it's open year-round. It's located in the trendy Moxy Hotel, and it's all about fun. You'll be toasting to your birthday as you gaze at the Empire State building and NYC skyline. Show up for a mid-day brunch on Saturday or Sunday complete with mini putt-putt and carousel seating. Sounds like a brunch of fun to me.

2 Beauty And Essex TAO Group on YouTube Beauty and Essex is a chic restaurant located on the Lower East Side with so much to offer true brunch fans. There are four different dining rooms, two separate bars, and even a women's salon. On the weekend, you can check out their amazing brunch menu which features favorites like avocado toast, red velvet waffles, dark chocolate croissants, and fried chicken biscuit bites. They even offer a variety of vegan brunch items. Show up for your birthday brunch on Sunday, and dance all day long.

3 Essex Essex offers a weekend brunch special that you can't miss. You can purchase a savory or sweet entree with unlimited mimosas, screwdrivers, and bloody Marys for 34.95 (if you're 21 or over). You read that right — unlimited drinks! Let's just say this might be your best birthday ever.

4 Poco NYC Poco NYC is a solid spot for brunch in Alphabet City. Every brunch entree is served with your choice of unlimited sangrias, bloody Marys, or mimosas. Get ready for the most aesthetically-pleasing birthday spread that'll make everyone on your Instagram feed drool.

5 Calle Ocho Calle Ocho NYC on YouTube Calle Ocho is a trendy restaurant located on the Upper West Side that's known for its legendary brunch. Sip all of the types of red and white sangria you could ever want, from flavors like "Havana Banana" to "Spanish Harlem." Sounds like the birthday brunch of your dreams, am I right?