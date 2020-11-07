Accidents happen — especially in households with animals. Luckily, the best pet stain removers not only get rid of odors and discoloration from a human's perspective, but they also discourage your pet from re-soiling the same spot. When shopping for the best cleaner for animal messes, the two most important qualities to consider are the ingredients and the intended usage.

First, know that a pet accident is not the same as a glass of spilled wine or a muddy footprint, and that's all because of your pet's sensitive nose. With standard stains, removing the discoloration is the main objective, but when it comes to pet urine, vomit, or feces, you'll need to remove all traces of the scent, too. (If your cat or dog can smell even the slightest hint of the stain, they may take it as a cue to re-mark their territory.) As a result, you'll want ingredients that fully remove the odor, and enzymes are one of the most popular ingredients because they actually digest organic matter to break the stain apart.

That said, just because a stain remover has effective ingredients doesn't mean it's the right pick for every job. A general pet stain remover that works on most surfaces is a great thing to have on hand — but if you have a specific spot in mind (like the couch, carpet, or hardwood floor), consider a solution that's designed to handle that particular material since it'll save you time and reduce the likelihood of damage.

With all of that in mind, here are the six of the most highly reviewed stain removers made specifically for pet accidents.

1. The Overall Best Pet Stain Remover Rocco & Roxie Stain And Odor Eliminator (32 Ounces) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a reliable, effective solution that works on all kinds of pet stains, then cult-favorite Rocco & Roxie is an amazing thing to have in your cabinet. (Both my former foster cat and my current dog are very territorial when it comes to their bathroom habits, so I make sure I never run out of this stuff.) It contains a deep-cleaning enzymatic bacteria that removes traces of urine, feces, and vomit to prevent re-marking, and it can be used on carpets, furniture, clothing, hard floors, and kennels. It also has a subtle yet pleasant scent, and while it's not the fastest process, over 20,000 reviewers have given it a five-star rating. Directions: Soak the stain with the spray. Let it sit for about an hour and then absorb it with a towel and a weighted object. Once it's fully dry, vacuum and inspect the area to see if a second treatment is necessary. One reviewer wrote: "At the moment I have [three] very sick kitties who are puking, pooping, and peeing on everything I love. [...] I've owned cats for 25 years and have tried just about every cleaner on the market — this has worked the best for me."

2. A Popular Option With A Deodorizing Citrus Scent Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator (8 Ounces) $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Maybe you're searching for a bargain, or maybe you need a solution that'll deodorize your whole home with a zesty citrus scent. Either way, Angry Orange is the way to go. This 8-fluid-ounce bottle of concentrated solution creates a full gallon of stain remover that can be used on carpets, tiles, upholstery, and other belongings. It's derived from the natural oil found in orange peels, and while that's not the most effective ingredient to prevent re-marking, reviewers say it smells incredible and a little goes a very long way. Directions: Combine 2 tablespoons of concentrated solution with 30 ounces of water in a spray bottle. Spray on soiled surfaces to remove stains and odors. One reviewer wrote: "If you want a smell free home, this will do the job! Used inside a rental house that had been trashed by previous tenants with pets. The house smell from urine and feces was so bad you couldn't breathe, but now it smells fresh and clean!"

3. The Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner Bissell Pet Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner (12 Ounces) $7 | Amazon See On Amazon When cleaning carpets and upholstery, the wrong ingredients could damage fabrics. Thankfully, this option from Bissell is specifically designed to safely remove pet stains from furniture and carpet fibers. It lifts discoloration and thoroughly removes odors using enzymes, all while preventing against fading and physical damage. It even comes with a built-in scrub brush that distributes the foam solution and loosens up the stain. Directions: Shake the bottle and press the button to dispense the foam. Spread the foam with the built-in scrub brush, working it into the fabric using a circular motion. Blot away excess product. Let it dry, then vacuum the area. One reviewer wrote: "We have an excitable puppy. This has been a carpet and couch saver when she gets too excited. No unpleasant odor. We wipe up as much pee as we can and let this set for a minute or so before scrubbing and then use a towel to blot up the excess. Works like a charm."

4. The Best Stain Remover For Hard Floors Nature’s Miracle Hard Floor Cleaner (24 Ounces) $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Hard-floor stains come with their own set of challenges, and this Nature’s Miracle cleaner is designed to remove both new and deep-set stains from sealed hardwood, linoleum, ceramic tile, vinyl, and concrete, all while protecting your floor's finish. Thanks to the enzymatic formula, it'll fully remove urine and feces odors so your pet isn't encouraged to re-mark the same spot. Directions: Clean up the pet mess as thoroughly as possible before applying the spray. Then wipe up any excess moisture and, if necessary, repeat. One reviewer wrote: "I ordered this before bringing a puppy home and noticed an area in my house that always had an odor from a male marking. This was the only product that worked in removing the odor and even after previously cleaning with other products I was disgusted to see how much more urine there was in wainscoting and "clean" floors. This product kept pulling out pet urine and did a fantastic job with no damage to my wood."

5. The Easiest To Use Bissell Stomp 'N Go Pet Lifting Pads (20-Pack) $25 | Amazon See On Amazon When your pet's accidents are seemingly endless or you're just in a rush, Bissell Stomp 'N Go lifting pads ensure that you can keep up with the stains no matter how busy you are. Instead of spraying, scrubbing, and reapplying, you simply drop a pad onto the floor and press it down with your foot. After 24 hours or less, the oxy-infused formula aims to neutralize odors and lift discoloration with almost zero effort on your part. Note that this one is best-suited for soft materials like rugs, upholstery, pet beds, and car interiors. Directions: Put the pad over the stain and press it down with your foot. Leave it for up to 24 hours, depending on the stain. One reviewer wrote: "We have an elderly cat that is becoming a bit incontinent and has had allergic reactions to the food he has been eating for years, resulting in an upset tummy. [...] I was pretty skeptical of this product, especially the price! But you literally remove it from the package, place it on the stain, and stomp on it. Leave it for 30 minutes and when you come back, the stain is completely gone. Not even a hint that a stain was there before."