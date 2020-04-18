A little at-home pampering can go a long way in making you feel relaxed, and uplifted, especially if you've got great tools on-hand. It's especially true if your DIY spa ritual involves getting your nails done. The best manicure sets come with well-made and precise tools that make shaping and trimming your nails easy and pain-free. Ideally, they'll also come in compact, easy-to-use cases that keep your clippers, scissors, and files organized.

There are nail kits for every type of skill level. Novices will appreciate ones with only the most essential tools that make the job simple, easy, and uncomplicated. Those who consider themselves somewhere in between a beginner and a professional manicurist may want to opt for a set that packs more than a dozen instruments —including files, clippers with angled heads, nippers, pushers and more — for covering the basics and then some.

Below, you'll find a list of the best manicure sets on Amazon that are highly rated by at-home nail artists from all levels of experience.

Pro tip: If you're looking to make your manicures shine even more, start by learning how to make your nails grow faster in the healthiest way possible.

1. The Overall Best Manicure Set FAMILIFE Stainless Steel Manicure Set (11 Pieces) $26 | Amazon See On Amazon With a 4.7 star rating and more than 1,200 reviews, this 11-piece manicure set gets high marks for its quality stainless steel tools at a great price. Nestled in a zippered leather case, the kit includes everything you’ll need for a manicure, including fingernail clippers, tools to shape your cuticles, and a nail file. It also includes bigger toenail clippers, a reusable ear pick, and tweezers. Several Amazon users also report that its compact design also makes it suitable for throwing into a suitcase. What fans love: "These could easily sell for $50 and they would still be worth it. This is a rare quality find."

2. The Most Complete Set Of Manicure Tools ESARORA Manicure Set (20 Pieces) $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only does the Esarora kit include an extensive selection of manicure tools, like cuticle shapers, a gel polish scraper, and a nail file, it's also got you covered for an at-home pedicure, eyebrow grooming, and even blackhead extraction. All 20 of the instruments are made from surgical-grade, stainless steel, and come in a choice of three colors with a matching fabric-lined faux leather case. The set's a popular choice for amateur manicurists, and has more than 2,000 reviews. What fans love: "This is an amazing set. I cannot believe it is so inexpensive! You get so much for your money. The items feel solid and comfortable in my hand and the items that do the cutting are sharp. If you need a good set, this is it!"

3. A Durable Set That’s Perfect For Travel 3 Swords Germany Nail Care Kit (8 Pieces) $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Hand-crafted in Germany, the tools in this manicure set are made from nickel-plated stainless steel, which will keep them sharper, longer. The eight-piece kit includes two nail files, one sapphire and one glass, the latter of which will give nails a smooth edge, while cutting down the chance of breakage. This pick also comes in a durable zippered case that's the same size as an index card, making it a perfect portable size for travel. It's available in 13 eclectic colors and materials, including smooth leather (red pictured here), checkered microfiber, camo print, and denim. What fans love: "Great quality implements. I really hate the cheap nail clippers that just bend your nails. These work beautifully as do the scissors. I will keep this brand in mind for future purchases and gifts!"

4. A Minimalist Set For The Manicure Novice Lerods Manicure Set (5 Pieces) $17 | Amazon See On Amazon This Lerods manicure set has just the essentials to keep your nails neat. The five-piece stainless steel kit includes a flat clipper, nail file, cuticle pusher, scissors, and tweezers. The compact leather case has a magnetic closure and folds up to roughly the size of a credit card. What fans loved: "I’ve been out on the road with this kit for more than a while now and it’s holding up really well. Leather cover still looks like new and the tools haven’t aged a bit. The scissors are sharp as are the nail clippers, and the tweezers hold a hair at any point along their edge. Great product at the right price."

5. A Complete Set Of Supplies Every Nail Art Lover Needs AIFAIFA Nail Art Kit (69 Pieces) $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Try out all of the fun nail trends you've seen on Instagram with this 69-piece AIFAIFA kit. The set, which comes with its own clear organizer, included flake chips, glitter, and rhinestones in a rainbow of colors, as well as stickers, and strips to make geometric designs. You'll also get all of the tools you'll need to make nail art easier, like dotting and painting pens and an extra-pointy, elbow-shaped set of tweezers to use to apply decals. What fans loved: " Wonderful.... I use something from this kit every week... amazing value and a staple for DIY nails that look like you had them done in a salon. I’m complemented on my nails all the time!"

6. A Chic Set In A Beautiful Case (That Would Also Make A Great Gift) 777 Manicure Kit (7 Pieces) $31 | Amazon See On Amazon A shimmering mother-of-pearl design and gold metal tools make this 777 manicure set seem like it wouldn't be out of place on the nightstand or vanity in an old Hollywood film. The chic flip-open case holds seven essential tools, including a nail clipper, tweezers, scissors, and a file. The case is also conveniently lined with magnets to keep everything in place. Note, it also comes in an option with silver instruments as well. What fans loved: "I really like this travel manicure set. All the clippers are sharp and easy to handle. The case is really nice too. Everything is held in securely with magnets including the "doors" of the case. I will purchase more of these in the future for gifts!"