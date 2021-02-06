Whether you use it while you sleep or lounge, to find the best knee pillows for you, determine when you'll be using it and the primary position you'll be in. Next, you'll need to consider the knee pillow's materials and size. With the right one, these can help to cushion your knees, elevate your legs, and may even reduce stress on your spine.

There are two most common types of knee pillows: The first is designed with side sleepers in mind, because it's contoured into an hourglass-like shape for placement between the knees. The second is a wedge or a half-moon shape, which can prop the legs up when you're on your back. If you can narrow down your primary sleep or lounge position, you can narrow down the best shape for you. (And if you switch positions frequently, a softer, half-moon bolster is likely the best option.)

Unlike pillows for your head, the best leg pillows are usually much more structured. The top-sellers are made from solid memory foam because they are firm enough to offer plenty of support, but still adaptive enough for comfort. You should also look for a soft cover that's removable and machine-washable so you can clean the material as needed.

Last but not least, always check the dimensions of the pillow; some sleepers might find certain sizes to be too small or too bulky — and when in doubt, there's an adjustable option that lets you customize your loft.

1. A Best-Selling Contoured Pillow Contour Legacy Knee Support Pillow $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This Contour knee pillow is a best-seller on Amazon — and it has more than 10,000 reviews and a 4.3-star rating overall. Its contoured, heart-like shape is ideal for cushioning the knees to better align the spine, while the ventilated memory foam reduces pressure without absorbing too much body heat. Because it's smaller and more rounded than some other models, many reviewers report that it's more comfortable. Finally, since the cover is removable, washable. and hypoallergenic, it's easy to keep clean. Intended sleep position: Side

Dimensions: 10 by 6 by 9.5 inches One reviewer wrote: "I have tried four other options for comfortably keeping my knees and hips happy while sleeping on my side. The others were too large, too small, too bulky, or too oddly shaped. This one is my favorite. Its shape is excellent, and it is firm enough and soft enough."

2. The Best Knee Pillow With A Strap Everlasting Comfort Memory Foam Knee Pillow $22 | Amazon See On Amazon For those who tend to move around a lot, there's the Everlasting Comfort knee pillow. Like most others, it's made from memory foam, has a contoured shape with cutouts, and includes a removable, washable cover that breathes. However, unlike other knee pillows, this one has a strap that's fully adjustable and removable. That way, once you've found the ideal position, you can secure it there for a full night of knee-cushioning comfort. Intended sleep position: Side

Dimensions: 10.5 by 6 by 8 inches One reviewer wrote: "This is so much better than I expected! I had hip replacement and a femur plate and this pillow really relieves the pain and helps me sleep longer. I just couldn't believe it would make such a difference. The strap is such a great idea and helps the pillow stay in place because I tend to toss and turn a lot."

3. The Best Adjustable Knee Pillow For Side Sleepers Coop Home Goods Adjustable Knee Pillow $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Coop Home Goods is known for fully adjustable memory foam pillows, and the brand's knee positioner brings that same customization to the lower half of your body. It's filled with layers of memory foam that you can add or remove depending on your preferred loft and density, and according to reviewers, it's "so smart." It also has a removable, washable cover made from Lulltra fabric (which is partially derived from bamboo, so it's extra effective for staying cool). Intended sleep position: Side

Dimensions: 12.25 by 7 by 8 inches One reviewer wrote: "It's adjustable, so that one can make it thinner or thicker by just opening a zipper and removing, or inserting, a piece of (supplied) foam). I like it better thinner. It replaces sleeping with a pillow between my knees, is much smaller, is properly shaped and is very lightweight."

4. The Most Cooling Option For Hot Sleepers Abco Tech Memory Foam Knee Pillow $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Memory foam is adaptive, soft, and supportive — but it often traps warmth, which can be uncomfortable for those who tend to overheat at night. The Abco Tech knee pillow, however, is infused with a special cooling gel, which helps to balance your body heat while you sleep. It's also contoured and has a hypoallergenic, washable cover (though the exact material isn't disclosed). Intended sleep position: Side

Dimensions: 8.2 by 6.7 by 5.9 inches One reviewer wrote: "I have slept with some sort of pillow between my legs for about 10 years due to pain. This is by far my favorite! I have been pain free every night since I got this and I am so hot natured the cooling gel helps. I have placed the pillow in fridge during day and that makes it even cooler!"

5. The Best Knee Pillow For Back Sleepers The Wedge Luxury Small Positioning Pillow $35 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're a back sleeper who might benefit from some cushioning and elevation, making the Wedge a great option. In fact, I use mine every night. It's made from structured foam and covered in a plush, faux-suede material, but it's smaller than most other wedges so it's the ideal size for behind the knees. The cover is also removable and washable, and its compact design makes it versatile enough for other uses, too — like reading, propping up your laptop, or supporting your lumbar while you sit in an office chair. Intended sleep position: Back

Dimensions: 15 by 9 by 5 inches One reviewer wrote: "Excellent quality, very happy with the product. I am buying another one for my girl, she's always using it for her laptop."