Your sleep habits may or may not change when you go away to college, but your bedding definitely should. The best college bedding sets are an easy, affordable way to start over in style and make your new dorm, apartment, or suite feel like a home.

First thing's first: If you're in a dorm or campus housing, double-check with your school to make sure you're buying the correct bedding to fit your mattress. You don't want to get a gorgeous new set and lug it all the way there only to find out that it's the wrong size.

So what size bed is in a dorm? Most (but not all) colleges will give you a twin XL mattress, which is compact enough for small rooms, but longer than your average twin to accommodate taller students. For that reason, five out of the six bedding sets, below, are available in twin XL — but you can get most of them in other sizes in case your dorm differs or you're supplying your own mattress.

From the coziest twin XL sheets to the most attractive comforters, these bedding sets have you covered — literally. There are also plenty of options when it comes to colors, price ranges, and brilliant features, so you can carve out your own cozy space to sleep and hang out in.

1 The Overall Best Pick Is Versatile, Low-Maintenance, And Hypoallergenic Bare Home Comforter And Sheets Set (5 Piece) $50 Amazon Choose from tons of sizes and color options. All of them are made from hypoallergenic materials that are resistant to stains and wrinkles. See On Amazon Pros: The Bare Home comforter and sheets set is your best overall pick for several reasons. First, it comes with everything you need to outfit your bed for just $50. Second, it's made from 100 percent hypoallergenic and comfortable materials, like brushed microfiber and soft polyester. Next, since it's resistant to stains, wrinkles, dust mites, and interior-shifting, it's extremely low-maintenance. Finally, because it comes in 11 different sizes and over 50 solid color combinations, it'll fit virtually any bed and effortlessly match your existing dorm or apartment decor. Cons: The comforter is relatively fragile and can't be washed, so don't expect it to last you past college. Comes with: Comforter, pillow sham, fitted sheet, flat sheet, and pillowcase. Available Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Full XL, Queen, Split Queen, King, California King, Split California King, Split Head Flex King, Split King

3 This One Is Designed To Make Your Dorm Feel Like Home — And The Sheets Have Pockets For Storage Elegant Comfort Bed-In-A-Bag (6 Piece) $59 Amazon With a ruched comforter, a bed skirt, and sheets with built-in pockets, this set makes any dorm infinitely more sophisticated and homey. See On Amazon Pros: Ah, the comforts of home. Thanks to few genius features, this Elegant Comfort bed-in-a-bag set will make your dorm room so much cozier. First of all, the ruched design on the comforter does not look like your average dorm bed — instead, it adds a homey, sophisticated style to any room, and you can get it in seven other colors. It even comes with a bed skirt to finish off the look and hide those under-the-bed storage containers. Finally, you've got the microfiber sheets, which are hypoallergenic, soft, and durable, but the real selling point? They come with built-in double-sided pockets to hold your books, glasses, remotes, headphones, tissues, and phone. This is an absolute life-saver if you don't have room for a side-table or you're sleeping on the top bunk. Cons: N/A Comes with: comforter, pillow sham, bed skirt, fitted sheet, flat sheet, and pillowcase Available Sizes: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen, King/California King

4 Since It’s Minimalistic And Washable, This Option Is Zero Hassle Sweet Home Collection Bedding Set (4 Piece) $65 Amazon This set is easy to match and even easier to keep clean — even the comforter can go in the washing machine. See On Amazon Pros: If you're looking for minimal hassle, the Sweet Home Collection bedding set is a solid choice. This one comes with only the essentials, and they're all made with quality materials like 100 percent embellished microfiber and cozy, down-alternative filling. Since the 13 color options are solid and stylish, you'll have no problem matching them to any decor. Still, what you're paying for here is durability and convenience. Everything in this set is washable, including the comforter, which has a box-stitched design so the filling won't shift in the machine. Reviewers say it holds up long-term, so it'll last you way longer than your average dorm room bedding set. Cons: This one doesn't come with any extras, so you're on your own as far as shams or pillows. This is also the only option that doesn't come in twin XL. Comes with: Comforter, fitted sheet, flat sheet, and pillowcase Available Sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King

5 If You’re Looking To Make A Statement, This Luxurious Set Is The Way To Go Madison Park Essentials Bedding Set (7 Piece) $103 Amazon Make a statement with this colorful medallion bed set; it even comes with a skirt and decorative embroidered pillow. See On Amazon Pros: You're probably going to be sleeping, reading, studying, and binging Netflix in that bed for four years, so you might as well love it. If you're looking to splurge, the Madison Park Essentials set offers style, comfort, and a few fun extras. This one has the necessities (like 180-thread count cotton sheets), but it also comes with a bed skirt to hide the clutter, a decorative pillow for some aesthetic, and a colorful medallion pattern that makes a huge statement. Reviewers are really impressed with the quality and the detail-oriented embroidery, and while it's definitely suitable for a dorm, people love it enough to use it in their guest-rooms. You can get this one in five different colors — coral, blue, taupe, yellow, and aqua. Cons: It's pricier than most other sets. Also, despite the color options, it's only available in one print, so if you dislike the medallions, you're out of luck. Comes with: Comforter, pillow sham, bed skirt, decorative pillow, fitted sheet, flat sheet, and pillowcase Available Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King