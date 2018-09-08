The 6 Best College Bedding Sets
Your sleep habits may or may not change when you go away to college, but your bedding definitely should. The best college bedding sets are an easy, affordable way to start over in style and make your new dorm, apartment, or suite feel like a home.
First thing's first: If you're in a dorm or campus housing, double-check with your school to make sure you're buying the correct bedding to fit your mattress. You don't want to get a gorgeous new set and lug it all the way there only to find out that it's the wrong size.
So what size bed is in a dorm? Most (but not all) colleges will give you a twin XL mattress, which is compact enough for small rooms, but longer than your average twin to accommodate taller students. For that reason, five out of the six bedding sets, below, are available in twin XL — but you can get most of them in other sizes in case your dorm differs or you're supplying your own mattress.
From the coziest twin XL sheets to the most attractive comforters, these bedding sets have you covered — literally. There are also plenty of options when it comes to colors, price ranges, and brilliant features, so you can carve out your own cozy space to sleep and hang out in.
1The Overall Best Pick Is Versatile, Low-Maintenance, And Hypoallergenic
Bare Home Comforter And Sheets Set (5 Piece)
$50
Choose from tons of sizes and color options. All of them are made from hypoallergenic materials that are resistant to stains and wrinkles.
Pros: The Bare Home comforter and sheets set is your best overall pick for several reasons. First, it comes with everything you need to outfit your bed for just $50. Second, it's made from 100 percent hypoallergenic and comfortable materials, like brushed microfiber and soft polyester. Next, since it's resistant to stains, wrinkles, dust mites, and interior-shifting, it's extremely low-maintenance. Finally, because it comes in 11 different sizes and over 50 solid color combinations, it'll fit virtually any bed and effortlessly match your existing dorm or apartment decor.
Cons: The comforter is relatively fragile and can't be washed, so don't expect it to last you past college.
Comes with: Comforter, pillow sham, fitted sheet, flat sheet, and pillowcase.
Available Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Full XL, Queen, Split Queen, King, California King, Split California King, Split Head Flex King, Split King
2At $39, This Is The Most Budget-Friendly Option
AmazonBasics Bed-In-A-Bag Set (5 Piece)
$39
Get everything you need for a comfy, stylish bed on a budget. This five-piece set costs less than $40.
Pros: AmazonBasics is known for its quality products at reasonable prices, and their bed-in-a-bag set is no exception. For just $39, you get soft, colorful microfiber sheets, a decorative sham, and a stylish comforter that's lightweight yet warm enough for use throughout the whole school year. Despite the price, they meet high safety standards for their materials and reviewers say they're actually "surprised by the quality of the fabric," even after washing. If you're not feeling the grey leaf, this set is also available in designs like black Aztec, purple floral, coral medallion, and blue Calvin stripe.
Cons: A few reviewers say that the fitted sheet has a tendency to slide off the mattress during the night. (Pro tip: these bed band clips can help.)
Comes with: comforter, pillow sham, fitted sheet, flat sheet, and pillowcase.
Available Sizes: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen
3This One Is Designed To Make Your Dorm Feel Like Home — And The Sheets Have Pockets For Storage
Elegant Comfort Bed-In-A-Bag (6 Piece)
$59
With a ruched comforter, a bed skirt, and sheets with built-in pockets, this set makes any dorm infinitely more sophisticated and homey.
Pros: Ah, the comforts of home. Thanks to few genius features, this Elegant Comfort bed-in-a-bag set will make your dorm room so much cozier. First of all, the ruched design on the comforter does not look like your average dorm bed — instead, it adds a homey, sophisticated style to any room, and you can get it in seven other colors. It even comes with a bed skirt to finish off the look and hide those under-the-bed storage containers. Finally, you've got the microfiber sheets, which are hypoallergenic, soft, and durable, but the real selling point? They come with built-in double-sided pockets to hold your books, glasses, remotes, headphones, tissues, and phone. This is an absolute life-saver if you don't have room for a side-table or you're sleeping on the top bunk.
Cons: N/A
Comes with: comforter, pillow sham, bed skirt, fitted sheet, flat sheet, and pillowcase
Available Sizes: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen, King/California King
4Since It’s Minimalistic And Washable, This Option Is Zero Hassle
Sweet Home Collection Bedding Set (4 Piece)
$65
This set is easy to match and even easier to keep clean — even the comforter can go in the washing machine.
Pros: If you're looking for minimal hassle, the Sweet Home Collection bedding set is a solid choice. This one comes with only the essentials, and they're all made with quality materials like 100 percent embellished microfiber and cozy, down-alternative filling. Since the 13 color options are solid and stylish, you'll have no problem matching them to any decor. Still, what you're paying for here is durability and convenience. Everything in this set is washable, including the comforter, which has a box-stitched design so the filling won't shift in the machine. Reviewers say it holds up long-term, so it'll last you way longer than your average dorm room bedding set.
Cons: This one doesn't come with any extras, so you're on your own as far as shams or pillows. This is also the only option that doesn't come in twin XL.
Comes with: Comforter, fitted sheet, flat sheet, and pillowcase
Available Sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King
5If You’re Looking To Make A Statement, This Luxurious Set Is The Way To Go
Madison Park Essentials Bedding Set (7 Piece)
$103
Make a statement with this colorful medallion bed set; it even comes with a skirt and decorative embroidered pillow.
Pros: You're probably going to be sleeping, reading, studying, and binging Netflix in that bed for four years, so you might as well love it. If you're looking to splurge, the Madison Park Essentials set offers style, comfort, and a few fun extras. This one has the necessities (like 180-thread count cotton sheets), but it also comes with a bed skirt to hide the clutter, a decorative pillow for some aesthetic, and a colorful medallion pattern that makes a huge statement. Reviewers are really impressed with the quality and the detail-oriented embroidery, and while it's definitely suitable for a dorm, people love it enough to use it in their guest-rooms. You can get this one in five different colors — coral, blue, taupe, yellow, and aqua.
Cons: It's pricier than most other sets. Also, despite the color options, it's only available in one print, so if you dislike the medallions, you're out of luck.
Comes with: Comforter, pillow sham, bed skirt, decorative pillow, fitted sheet, flat sheet, and pillowcase
Available Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King
6Get Everything You Need In One Fell Swoop — And For A Great Value
Doin' It Big Dorm Room Starter Pack (60 Piece)
$315
In addition to bedding, extra sheets, and a mattress pad, this set comes with over 60 dorm essentials from shower items to organizational products.
Pros: Where was this brilliant idea when I was starting college? The Doin' It Big starter pack comes with all your must-have bedding — including an extra set of microfiber sheets and a mattress pad — but it also has virtually everything you're going to need for your dorm. Even better, all of it matches and it extends far past the bedroom. It has essentials for your desk, shower, and kitchen area, as well as organizational products to keep everything neat and tidy. Basically, this pick is a life-saver for anyone who's strapped for time or can't be bothered to go on multiple shopping trips. It's also a great value, since you're getting 60 different items for just a few hundred dollars. With this one, you have 12 colors to choose from, and you can also opt for a 39-piece set or a 54-piece set.
Cons: Obviously, everything is chosen for you, so if you're looking for personalized details and quality-tested products, this isn't for you.
Comes with: Comforter, pillow sham, two pillows, two fitted sheets, flat sheet, two pillowcases, memory foam mattress topper, plush blanket, two bath towels, two hand towels, two washcloths, shower caddy, shower flip-flops, hamper, hangers, clip fan, under-bed organizer, closet organizer, storage bin, dining and utensils set, desk lamp, surge protector, extension cord, Ethernet cable, Bluetooth speaker, and bulletin board
Available Sizes: Twin XL
