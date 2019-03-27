Planning the perfect anniversary present can be difficult. Whatever it is, you want it to be something special, and you want your partner to be able to love it as much as you loved putting it together. And sometimes, a physical present isn't enough to express how much you love that person. A great idea for an anniversary present is the gift of travel. A trip where you can make new memories together will be exciting for the both of you, and will help you cross more things off of your couple's bucket list. If you're in need of some ideas of the best anniversary trips for couples, I've rounded up a few of my favorites.

Your SO may not drop any hints about what kind of trip they'd really love to take, so I'm here to help you out with the process. From a micro-trip just outside your hometown, to a surprise trip that you don't have to plan at all, there are a ton of options for you and your boo to make this anniversary your most exciting one yet.

Plan a trip that you know that the two of you can appreciate. If you both love going out and seeing bands, maybe try out a live music tour through a city. If you love driving and taking the scenic route, maybe a road trip is more up your alley. Whatever you decide, I know that your partner will be so appreciative that you took the time to make this anniversary special. Bon voyage!

1. A Trip To A Surprise Destination Lumina / Stocksy Planning a whole trip for yourself can be very time-consuming, and that struggle doubles when you have to account for your SO, too. If you want to plan a vacation for your anniversary, consider booking your trip through a service like Pack Up + Go. According to the website, this company takes your budget and preferences (based on a survey you take) and sends you somewhere fun — and the destination is a complete surprise. It organizes your travel and accommodations, too. It's a unique, spontaneous way to explore the country with your boo, and they'll be so surprised!

2. A Micro-Trip Getaway BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy Taking time off work to celebrate your anniversary might not be possible for you and your SO, but luckily, a mini trip is here to save the day. The two of you can take a three-day weekend to head to a destination that's just a short plane or train ride away from your hometown.

3. A Trip That's Booked With Points Colin Anderson / Stocksy If you and your SO are anything like my boyfriend and I, you probably internally cringe anytime you have to spend a sizable amount of money. But if you've saved up a ton of points through your regular airline or hotel chain, consider spending those on your anniversary trip. My boyfriend saved up a ton of miles on Alaska Airlines through his travels, so he's using those to book our trip for my birthday. Because our flights will be free, we have more room in the budget to spend on activities and accommodations once we get there.

4. A Quick Road Trip To A Scenic Destination Irina Efremova / Stocksy A road trip is always a great way to bond with your SO. The two of you already appreciate the time you're able to spend together, and a road trip is just a more scenic way for you to do exactly that. If you're blanking on a destination, consider a road trip through Nevada, which is, in my opinion, a highly underrated destination in the United States. Along the way, you can stop at Lake Tahoe, hike through the mountains, snap quality pics for the 'Gram, and check out all of the craft breweries that are scattered throughout the state.

5. A Relaxing Spa Retreat Colin Anderson / Stocksy Everyone needs some time to relax, and what better time for you and your SO to do it than on your anniversary? I'm sure that your boo will appreciate a spa retreat — even if it's just for a day. Book a massage, facial, body scrub, or combination of those for the two of you to enjoy together. Find a hotel in your hometown that has a spa focus — like The Venetian Resort in Vegas, which has the Canyon Ranch Spa. You can stay overnight and add in a little staycation to your spa day.