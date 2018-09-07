When you're shopping for the best affordable essential oils, it's easy to get lured in by the lowest price tag. That being said, it's really important to make sure that you're not comprising on quality. Yeah, you're on a budget, but your safety should always come first — especially when you're buying something that's supposed to improve your health.

The most common mistake is assuming that all tiny, dark-colored bottles are filled with real essential oils. Is there a difference between essential oils and fragrance oils? Yes, absolutely. In most cases, fragrance oils don't have any health benefits whatsoever. In fact, most are made using harmful chemicals and artificial additives, and they can pose dangerous health risks when inhaled, ingested, or applied topically.

Still, even when something is marketed as containing "real essential oils," you have to be careful about the contents. (There's a reason why people pay hundreds of dollars for extremely high-quality essential oil sets.) Ultimately, essential oils are concentrated plant essences, and it takes a lot of plants to make one tiny bottle. For that reason, cheaper oils are usually diluted with carriers and additives, which typically means you're paying for a bottle of patchouli-scented coconut oil.

Especially if you're planning on ingesting your oils or putting them directly on your skin, it's important to go with the best USDA-certified organic essential oils. For aromatherapy, cleaning, air-purification, and use in beauty products, however, it's OK to save some money and go for a more affordable option — just make sure they're pure and high-quality, like these six sets, below.

1 Because It's Carefully Tested, Yet Surprisingly Affordable, This Is The Best Overall Pick Natrogix Bliss Essential Oils, 10 ml (9 Pack) $18 Amazon This set is highly reviewed and tests every bottle to ensure quality; the brand even provides the results of those tests in a free e-book. See On Amazon Pros: Unfortunately, the quality of cheaper oils is rarely monitored. The Natrogix Bliss set, however, has over 1,000 reviews (and is the best overall pick) because the company actually works to ensure purity and safety. All of its oils are tested with a GC/MS report, which documents the chemical makeup of the oil, and the company even provides the results in the free e-book you're given along with your purchase. As far as the extraction method, Natrogix cold-presses and steam-distills its products in order to preserve their healing qualities. The nine included oils are versatile, surprisingly affordable, and — according to reviewers — "very concentrated and smell just like [their] other more expensive oils." Cons: The company outwardly states that you should not ingest these. Even though they're therapeutic-grade and strictly tested, ingestion standards are a whole different ball game. Oils Included: Tea Tree, Lemon, Lavender, Sweet Orange, Rosemary, Lemongrass, Frankincense, Peppermint, Eucalyptus

1 Get 6 Oils For $10 With This Budget-Friendly Buy Wasserstein Pure Essential Oil Set, 10 ml (6 Pack) $10 Amazon The popular oils in this set cost less than $2 each, and they're not even diluted with carriers or fillers. See On Amazon Pros: At less than $2 per 10-millimeter bottle, the Wasserstein pure essential oil set is definitely the most budget-friendly option on this list. Despite that, they don't contain any fillers or carrier oils. Since this set comes with a pretty well-rounded selection, it's a great starter kit for someone who wants to experiment with aromatherapy, DIY beauty, and natural cleaning solutions. Reviewers say the scents are pleasant — not overwhelming — and the set is "beautifully and securely packaged." Cons: Some reviewers say the smell isn't as potent as they'd like when placed in a diffuser. Oils Included: Tea Tree, Lavender, Eucalyptus, Lemongrass, Orange, Peppermint

3 Thanks To This Awesome Value, You Can Expand Your Collection Without Breaking The Bank Plant Guru Essential Oil Set, 5 ml (14 Pack) $19 Amazon If you like to mix and match scents, this well-rounded set comes with 14 different oils at a great price. See On Amazon Pros: The Plant Guru essential oil set comes with 14 different oils for less than $20. That kind of value isn't easy to find, but pair it with the surprising level of quality, and buyers are floored. This set has nearly 2,000 reviews and 83 percent of them are positive. That's because Plant Guru steam-distills its essential oils and doesn't add any fillers or unnecessary ingredients. They're a favorite among people who make their own bath bombs, soaps, and beauty products because they smell beautiful and blend well to create a whole array of calming or uplifting scents. Cons: These bottles are 5 milliliters each, so they're smaller than most. Also, some reviewers have experienced irritations with these oils when applied topically, so always use a carrier and test on a small patch of skin on the inside of the elbow. Oils Included: Frankincense, Lavender, Peppermint, Rosemary, Orange, Tea Tree, Eucalyptus, Grapefruit, Lemon, Lime, Clove, Spearmint, Lemongrass, Cinnamon

4 These Blends Are Ideal For Mood-Support Aromatherapy Edens Garden De-Stress Essential Oil Set, 10 ml (3 Pack) $22 Amazon Since they come pre-mixed with the best mood-supporting essential oils, these blends are an easy way to relax your body and mind. See On Amazon Pros: People use essential oils for all different kinds of things, but if you're looking into the mood-altering benefits, this is the set for you. Instead of individual oils, the Edens Garden De-Stress set comes with three pre-mixed blends to help you unwind, reduce stress, and fall asleep faster. This set is also GC/MS-tested, and the plants they use are free from pesticides and GMOs. The company pledges to never add fillers and bases and to always source its products from reliable growers and distillers, so needless to say, reviewers are pretty happy with the quality. "Oh my holy word," one buyer raves. "Use Relaxation in a diffuser, take a hot bath with one drop of Stress Away, and listen to meditation music. I thought I had died. I had a spiritual experience. Glorious." Cons: Smells are subjective things — especially when they're mixed together — so it's hard to tell if you'll like these blends before testing them out for yourself. Oils Included: Stress Relief (bergamot, blood orange, grapefruit, patchouli, and ylang ylang), Relaxation (chamomile, geranium, lavender, mandarin, sweet marjoram, and patchouli), Quiet Time (chamomile, geranium, jasmine, lavender, lavandin, petitgrain, tagetes and vetiver)

5 If You're Using Oils Topically, This USDA-Certified Organic Set Is Worth It Stellar Naturals USDA-Certified Organic Essential Oils, 10 ml (6 Pack) $29 Amazon It's rare to find USDA-certified organic oils at under $30, so this set is definitely worth the splurge — especially if you're applying them to your skin. See On Amazon Pros: Personally, I'm of the belief that organic oils are important — especially if you'll be putting them on your skin. Despite the fact that they're less than $30, these Stellar Naturals oils have the USDA-certified organic stamp of approval. They're also therapeutic-grade and tested for purity with a MS/GC report, making them of a much higher quality than most affordable oil sets. If you're going to be using your essential oils topically or diffusing them regularly, this set is definitely worth the splurge. Cons: They're the most expensive oils on this list. Oils Included: Lavender, Eucalyptus, Lemongrass, Peppermint, Tea Tree, Orange