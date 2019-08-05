Everyone's under-eye area gets puffy from time to time, and the causes range from things as basic as seasonal allergies to a lack of sleep to not drinking enough water. Because puffy eyes can actually feel uncomfortable, it's always good to have one of the best under-eye puffiness-reducers on-hand. These products come in the form of eye creams, face masks, and facial rollers that you can keep in the freezer. Ahead, find the best in each category that are proven to be effective.

While the five under-eye puffiness-reducers on this list will work in a pinch, there are a few tips you can follow to help prevent puffiness in the first place. First, and most importantly, make sure you're drinking enough water. Also, try to get at least six to eight hours of sleep each night. (Dehydration and fatigue are among the most common puffy eye culprits.) You can also try limiting your consumption of super salty foods — sodium increases fluid retention, thus causing your skin to swell — and if you have allergies, try using eye drops to flush out any potential allergens that might be causing irritation.

But still, taking all the precautions in the world sometimes still doesn't stand a chance against skin-swelling and inflammation. When puffiness strikes, turn to one of the five soothing eye treatments below.

1. Best Gel Mask For Eye Puffiness Kimkoo Gel Eye Mask $9 | Amazon See On Amazon For a totally effortless method to de-puff your eyes that allows to experience soothing, fast-acting relief, try the Kimkoo Gel Eye Mask. Though the eye slits allow you to go about your business while you wear it, it also feels amazing to wear lying down if you're experiencing puffy eyes induced from allergies or a sinus infection. Keep it in the refrigerator and apply it on your eyes whenever you're feeling swollen; it will help immediately reduce puffiness and also feels wonderful if you have a fever. One reviewer says, "I love this!! I was a non-believer, but it really does help with eye puffiness." Another fan writes, "So good for headaches. It eases my migraine and sinus headaches and also helps with the eye puffiness I get from allergies, etc."

2. Best Under-Eye Patches For Puffiness Patchology FlashPatch Rejuvenating Eye Gels for Puffiness $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Another easy, effortless way to help reduce under-eye puffiness is with a gel mask, like Patchology's FlashPatch Rejuvenating Eye Gels. Like with pretty much any other product designed to soothe and de-puff skin, these will work even more effectively if kept in the fridge or freezer. Made of cooling hydrogel, the patches use caffeine to help reduce swelling, collagen to improve elasticity, hyaluronic acid to moisturize, and centella asiatica to further soothe skin. Each box comes with five pairs. "I could definitely tell a difference in puffiness. Really helped wake up my tired eyes," reports one reviewer. Another shares, "I have chronic puffy pockets under my eyes due to allergies [and] these completely flattened them out."

3. Best Facial Roller For Puffy Eyes & Skin ESARORA Ice Roller for Face & Eye $12 | Amazon See On Amazon If it's not just your eyes that are puffy, but your face, too, this ice roller offers immediate relief. Store it in the freezer and roll it over your skin whenever you're experiencing swelling. Not only will it reduce the appearance of puffy, inflamed skin, but it's also a godsend for alleviating the uncomfortable symptoms associated with migraines, allergies, head colds, and sinus infections. If you're dealing with a stuffy nose and tension headache, roll it all over your T-zone to help ease the pain. With a rare 4.7-star Amazon rating and over 1,800 positive reviews, customers absolutely swear by this thing. "This ice roller is extremely soothing for morning puffiness. It visibly decreases swelling and makes my skin tighter," says one fan. Another says, "I have sensitive, fair skin with rosacea. This helps when my skin is irritated or when I'm just feeling puffy." One reviewer reported a multitude of other for the ice roller, noting, "These are wonderful for headaches, migraines, minor aches, flushed cheeks, overheated or feverish faces, to close pores, to ease stress in the neck and shoulders, and so much more!"

4. Best Eye Cream For Dry, Red, Or Otherwise Irritated Eyes Eau Thermale Avene Soothing Eye Contour Cream $27 | Amazon See On Amazon If your eyes are puffy because the skin underneath is red, dry, and irritated, this soothing eye cream from French pharmacy brand Avène can help. With a super gentle, hypoallergenic formula that's free of most common irritants and allergens, it's safe for use on even the most sensitive skin. The anti-irritating eye cream helps soften dry, flaky skin and soothe inflammation and redness, which will all contribute to lessening the appearance of puffiness, both in the immediate and over time. "This is the only eye cream I can use" says one reviewer. "Before this cream I would have my eczema flare on my eyelids about once a month. Since I have been using this cream I have only had 1 flare in 2 years."