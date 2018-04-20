Packing for your next trip is a formidable challenge in and of itself. You don't need the added worry of stressing out over which makeup brushes should or shouldn't make the trip with you. That's why investing in the best travel makeup brushes can make packing your bags for your next getaway that much easier.

Travel-friendly makeup brushes need to be convenient, should come in easy-to-pack pouches and kits, and be durable enough that they won't get damaged en route. The key to picking the right travel makeup brushes for you is to find ones that will work with your specific needs. Do you need eye-makeup brushes for an ambitious night-out look you plan to try on your trip? Are you looking for a set that has the most brush options for professional-quality makeup application? Or, are you looking for something low-key that will fit in your already over-stuffed carry-on?

To help make your beauty packing process as streamlined as possible, you'll find the five best sets of travel makeup brushes on this list — ranging from five-piece starter sets for statement eyes to 18-piece hauls made to address every single spot you want it to. Regardless of which pieces you need to bring your vacay selfie to life, the best travel makeup brush sets are here to help make it happen.

1 A 12-Piece Brush Set In An Easy-To-Pack, Floral Case Superior quality paired with a stylish design, these bestselling, professional-quality makeup brushes are perfect for travel. With 12-brushes all wrapped into one easy-to-pack rolling case, you'll be able to perfect your foundation, contour your cheekbones, accentuate your eyes, dust on finishing powder, and bring life to your lips without having to sacrifice tons of room in your carry-on. As if the travel-friendly design wasn't enough, these brushes are also friendly to animals, using cruelty-free bristles for a hygienic, gentle take on makeup application.

2 A Super Compact Four-In-One Makeup Brush If you're looking for the most compact option on this list, look no further than this four-in-one makeup brush that gives you access to four brushes in one simple design. The metal brush handle houses two reversible brush heads on either end, including a lip, eyeshadow, eyebrow, and smokey-eye brush. With a sleek design that can be easily stored in even the smallest travel bags, you'll be able to take this brush with you anywhere. One reviewer praises the brush set, saying, "the brush quality is great and I love that the heads of it are reversible making it like I have four different brushes with me." And you won't have to worry about shedding with this brush: the synthetic fibers are soft to the touch and designed to mimic your fingertips for a simple application.

3 An Eye Makeup Brush Set With Everything You Need For A Statement Eye Designed for anyone who's serious about their eye makeup, this travel-friendly makeup brush set includes five brushes to create your eyeshadow base, define your crease, highlight your brow bone, trace killer cat eyes, and sculpt snap-worthy arches. Every brush is patented for its ultra-plush synthetic bristles, streak-free application, and flawless results. Sold in a panoramic carrier, you can lay all of your brushes out flat so that you know what you're working with wherever you travel and can easily fold them up when it's time to go.

4 A Small Vegan Brush Set With A Hard, Protective Carrying Case Another five-piece travel makeup brush set, only this time it addresses your entire face. All the brushes in this set are 100 percent cruelty-free and feature the highest quality synthetic bristles. Equipped with a foundation brush, powder/blush brush, angled liner brush, eyeshadow brush, and lip brush, all tucked nicely inside of a sealed canister, this set will ensure that your makeup (and your brushes) are on point wherever you go, regardless of how tightly they're stuffed into your carry-on.