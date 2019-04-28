When you spend all day on your aching feet, the best slippers for foot pain can be a welcome change from your sneakers, heels, or work boots. That said, shopping for the right pair isn't as intuitive as you might think. Much like the insoles in your daytime footwear, it's more about the structure than it is about anything else. For that reason, "fluffy" and "warm" don't always equate to comfortable.

First thing's first: Those with moderate foot pain should look for a slipper with support. Most use various foam materials that will contour to your feet and help promote alignment, but the firmness levels for each may differ — and the right pair will depend on where you tend to feel pain. Those who suffer from plantar fasciitis should opt for soft insoles, while those with more general arch issues or ball-of-foot pain should stick with a firmer material. For circulation and pressure-point stimulation, the firmer, the better.

After that, it's mostly about preference. Do you prefer closed-toe slippers, or something that allows your feet to breathe? Do you want a pair that you can wear out on the porch, or are they solely for indoor use? And, of course, which color will best match your favorite robe? To find a pair that suits all your needs, check out the best, most supportive slippers for foot pain.

1. The Best Overall Slippers For Foot Pain Vionic Relax Slipper $60 Amazon Due to the podiatrist-designed insoles and the adjustable straps, these are the "most comfortable slippers" reviewers have ever worn — especially for plantar fasciitis. See On Amazon Pros: With over 3,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating, Vionic Relax are some of the most popular slippers on Amazon — but they're also the all-around best choice for those suffering from foot pain. The podiatrist-designed insoles feature an elastic EVA material that adapts to the contours of your feet, and everything is wrapped in a soft, warm terry — besides the hard sole, which prevents slipping and can take a significant amount of wear. They even have an adjustable loop strap, which is especially great news for those with particularly narrow or wide feet. Reviewers call them "the most comfortable slippers [they] have ever worn," and say they help significantly with plantar fasciitis. Cons: Due to the soft terry exterior, the fabric isn't too durable; reviewers also say they can be a pain to clean. Color options: Tan, black, light gray, zebra, pink, leopard, and navy Available sizes: 5 - 12

2. The Best Affordable Slippers RockDove Memory Foam Slippers $20 Amazon These slippers are supportive, breathable, and machine-washable — all for $20. See On Amazon Pros: If you're looking for comfort, warmth, and support, but you'd rather not break the bank, look no further than these slippers from RockDove. The memory foam footbed offers pillow-soft support and is covered in a smooth fabric — but the waffle-knit exterior still allows your feet to breathe. They're even machine-washable and feature a non-slip rubber sole that can handle outdoor trips to the mailbox. Cons: They're not as durable as some of the other options — but for $20, that's to be expected. Color options: Dark gray/blue, gray/red, and red/black Available sizes: 5 - 12

3. The Best For Arch Support Orthofeet Arch Support Slippers $80 Amazon This pair has firmer support and various layers to help with painful arches and ball-of-foot strain. See On Amazon Pros: For firm support that helps with arch and ball-of-foot pain, Orthofeet slippers are definitely worth the splurge. Instead of a single layer of memory foam, these slippers have layered materials that support the arch, cushion the heel pad, and alleviate stress on the joints. You'll also find a warm, seam-free lining inside and a suede-leather exterior — plus the width is adjustable thanks to the velcro strap. Cons: Some reviewers found that these slippers were too clunky. Others weren't happy about the price. Color options: Suede Available sizes: 5 - 12

4. The Best Slippers For Reflexology And Massage BYRIVER Reflexology Slippers $25 Amazon Stimulate pressure points and massage stressed muscles with these spring-loaded reflexology slippers. See On Amazon Pros: These BYRIVER reflexology slippers aren't meant to be worn around the house all day — but reviewers say that 15 minutes a day "work wonders" for plantar fasciitis, tight muscles, arch pain, and even lower back strain. The spring-loaded nodes stimulate pressure points in the bottoms of your feet, which aim to boost circulation and massage tight muscles. They have adjustable straps for a customized fit, and they even have reflexology charts printed onto the insoles. Cons: They're not exactly warm and cuddly. Reviewers also say that sizes tend to run small. Color options: Blue, jade Available sizes: 6.5 - 12